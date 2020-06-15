Since the beginning, God has instructed us to steer clear of evil.
“Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment.” (Ex 23:2, KJV).
We are to follow His good ways, “That which is altogether just shalt thou follow, that thou mayest live, and inherit the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.” (Deut 16:20).
He always let His people know that people would be fallible, only God was perfect and always right. If a prophet spoke something that didn’t come to fruition, then the people were free to ignore his future warnings.
“When a prophet speaketh in the name of the LORD, if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the LORD hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him.” (Deut 18:22).
We live during a time in which we all need to remember these simple truths from God. Steer away from evil, follow after things that are good, and ignore speakers who care more about people following them than about people following God.
Elijah was a wonderful prophet. He didn’t put on airs or walk around “puffed up” with authority, he just knew the truth about God through his whole being. He didn’t have much patience with people who basically came to church for a “show.” He would show the people, by glorifying the name of God.
“And Elijah came unto all the people, and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? if the LORD be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word.” (I Kings 18:21).
Our most remembered Psalm speaks of how God’s goodness and mercy follows us.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.” (Psa 23:6).
We are to follow Jesus with our whole hearts, minds, souls, and might; but one of those benefits is that God’s goodness and mercy follows us. Doesn’t that make your heart smile?
Jesus gathered His disciples by telling them to follow Him.
“And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers. And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets, and followed him.” (Matt 4:18-20).
Others could have been a part of Him, but had other things on their mind.
“And a certain scribe came, and said unto him, Master, I will follow thee whithersoever thou goest. And Jesus saith unto him, The foxes have holes, and the birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay his head. And another of his disciples said unto him, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father. But Jesus said unto him, Follow me; and let the dead bury their dead.” (Matt 8:19-22).
As Christians, we made the commitment to follow Him, but we also make that commitment on a daily basis; to continue to follow His will in our lives, with our thoughts, deeds, and actions.
“Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it. For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matt 16:24-26).
Like the young rich man, we all fall short every day of Godly perfection.
“Jesus said unto him, If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me. But when the young man heard that saying, he went away sorrowful: for he had great possessions.” (Matt 19:21-22).
There are a myriad of things every day that Jesus whispers for us to do, but we find excuses, and then we justify our excuses in our own minds.
That does not mean that He stops loving us, and caring for us, and calling us again to do something else. We know His voice, and He never stops talking to our hearts.
“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand. I and my Father are one.” (John 10:27-30).
As each day dawns, we awaken with another opportunity to follow Christ in good things, and flee from evil, “Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.” (2 Tim 2:22).
I continue to pray for each of you during this time of Covid19.
