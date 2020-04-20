Jesus loved to speak in parables because those who loved Him and believed in Him could easily relate to what He was saying, but those who did not believe in Him could not understand. The parable of the unjust judge is one that we need to take seriously today.
“And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint; Saying, There was in a city a judge, which feared not God, neither regarded man: And there was a widow in that city; and she came unto him, saying, Avenge me of mine adversary. And he would not for a while: but afterward he said within himself, Though I fear not God, nor regard man; Yet because this widow troubleth me, I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me. And the Lord said, Hear what the unjust judge saith. And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them? I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?” (Luke 18:1-8, KJV)
We know from experience that we stand a better chance of getting justice if we persistently annoy those who make the decisions, whether the decision makers are just or unjust themselves. The point of the parable, though, is to remind us that God is in charge and we are to continually pray to Him for justice—not rely on earthly powers to make things right for us. The Lord wants us to know completely that He is Just and Righteous, and He does hear our cries for mercy and justice. He will make things right in our lives. He has the power and He is able to redeem and deliver us from any and every situation--if we believe.
Jesus is coming back and it should set our hearts to soul-searching when we read His question about finding faith when He returns. We know that He sees all that is going on in our hearts each day, and no one knows when He is coming back, yet we are made in His image and the time is coming for God to decide when to send His Son back. What if He is now looking at America in search of those who truly have faith in Him? At North Carolina? At our county? At you and me? Are we doing all that we can do to lead others to Him before it is too late? Are we clothed in the faith that He can and will answer our prayers? Does He see faith our in Him when He looks into our hearts?
He promised that, “And the Lord said, If ye had faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye might say unto this sycamine tree, Be thou plucked up by the root, and be thou planted in the sea; and it should obey you.” (Luke 17:6).
We pray and we believe because we want to hear those wonderful words from Christ, “And he said unto him, Arise, go thy way: thy faith hath made thee whole.” (Luke 17:19). Or, “And he said unto her, Daughter, be of good comfort: thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace.” (Luke 8:48).
We know that just as Jesus prayed for Simon Peter, He prayed for us as well, that our faith would be made whole and He expects us to help others in their faith, “But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and when thou art converted, strengthen thy brethren.” (Luke 22:32).
Because, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” (Heb 11:6).
Lastly, let us not waver in our faith.
“Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing. If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.” (James 1:3-8).
Are we steadfast in our faith, or do we dilly-dally and waver about whether or not God is hearing our prayers?
Are we faithful with our faith in Him? Does He find any faith in us? Will we hear, “Well done thou good and faithful servant”, or will we hear, “Depart from me, I never knew you?”
Let us continue to pray for one another during this time of crises—with steadfast faith of a quick deliverance from danger.
