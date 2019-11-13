Nobody likes to be punished; we like to say we are sorry and let it go at that. Most of the time, we feel as if we are entitled to receive forgiveness if we lower ourselves enough to apologize. If we apologize to someone — whether flippantly or sincerely — we expect forgiveness. Especially when it comes to facing up to our sins before God, we want to admit guilt, confess our sins and it just all be forgiven and forgotten.
Well, it does not always work that way. We cannot just take for granted our adoption into the Body of Christ as one of God’s children — with all the rewards, but no consequences. With this adoption as a child of God comes that old adage, “live in my house, live by my rules.”
We cannot just glean the good stuff in the Bible, the parts that make us happy or encourage us; we must also take in and feed on the justice and accept the truth of the matter, which is that we will be chastised — even though we are loved and forgiven, or rather, because we are loved and forgiven.
“And ye have forgotten the exhortation which speaketh unto you as unto children, My son, despise not thou the chastening of the Lord, nor faint when thou art rebuked of him: For whom the Lord loveth he chasteneth, and scourgeth every son whom he receiveth.” (Hebrews 12:5-6, KJV).
Throughout the Old Testament, we learn that we are to fear God. In the New Testament, Jesus teaches us that God’s love is all-encompassing; yet, He also teaches us about God’s justice and how His truth and His ways are all that matters.
We have many parables that teach us about loving the Lord with our hearts, not merely with outward appearances, because He sees our hearts and the reason behind our actions — whether they are for self-glory or for His glory. “The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy.” (Psa 103:8).
We know that God is slow to anger and that He lets us get by “seemingly” with a lot of things before He takes action to reign us back into our appropriate place of humbleness; bringing us back to that place where we put His wants and His will before our own. There are also times when He is quick to put us in our place, like if we become haughty or arrogant with our blessings, or if we fail to obey, or even if we are slothful in our duties.
“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” (Heb 4:12). God is in charge. We will give Him the reverence He deserves, even if that means He has to remind us again and again to do so.
If God didn’t love us as His own, He wouldn’t take the time to chastise us when we err from His intended path of obedience. We are described in the Scriptures as His children, His sheep, His flock, His fold; not as wild beasts. We are bound to Him and He keeps us within the boundaries He has set for us. These boundaries keep us nearer to Him so that we are safe from the devils wares.
God wants obedience, and He demanded it from His Own Son, “Though He were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which He suffered; And being made perfect, He became the author of eternal salvation unto all that obey Him.” (Heb 5:8-9). Where would we all be if Jesus had not been obedient to the Father? There would be no salvation for us eternally. Jesus paid the debt for our sins, not so that we could do as we please and ignore God; but so that we would have His perfect example of obedience — and for our salvation.
It is humiliating to be chastised — put in our place — especially in public; but when we are guilty of overstepping our bounds, we have to accept our chastisement and wait for mercy. God is our Father; He sent His own Son to be a sacrifice for our sins; He wants us to be obedient, and He is ready to forgive when we ask; but He also is the ultimate Father that helps us to be better children. Therefore, He does chasten us at times.
However, even with this chastening comes His love, “If ye endure chastening, God dealeth with you as with sons; for what son is he whom the father chasteneth not?” (Heb 12:7). Just as we honor our earthly dads, because they corrected us and helped us develop better characters, we honor our Heavenly Father all the more because of correction.
“Furthermore we have had fathers of our flesh which corrected us, and we gave them reverence: shall we not much rather be in subjection unto the Father of spirits, and live? For they verily for a few days chastened us after their own pleasure; but he for our profit, that we might be partakers of his holiness. Now no chastening for the present seemeth to be joyous, but grievous: nevertheless afterward it yieldeth the peaceable fruit of righteousness unto them which are exercised thereby.” (Heb 12:9-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.