We can always rest assured that the Lord hears our prayers. He knows our hearts and our thoughts, and we are reminded throughout Scripture that He hears us. One of our greatest testimonies is when we can say (like King David did), “The LORD hath heard my supplication; the LORD will receive my prayer.” (Psa 6:9, KJV).
We tend to forget that God also hears what we say about Him—just as He hears what we say to Him. Let us remember the Israelites and their grumbling, “And when the people complained, it displeased the LORD: and the LORD heard it; and his anger was kindled; and the fire of the LORD burnt among them, and consumed them that were in the uttermost parts of the camp. And the people cried unto Moses; and when Moses prayed unto the LORD, the fire was quenched.” (Num 11:1-2).
What kind of testimony are we giving when we constantly complain and murmur about how bad things are with us? When we give to others, do we not expect a thank you? How do you think it makes God feel when we are unthankful, ungrateful, and speak with the tongues of spoiled brats? And yes, God has feelings. We are created in His image and our emotional system was created by Him. He hears all that we say—good or bad.
When circumstances are dire, we are to think of all the ways God has helped us throughout our lives, and how He has provided for us in the past. Moses often reminded the Israelites of how God had heard their cries and provided for them, “And when we cried unto the LORD God of our fathers, the LORD heard our voice, and looked on our affliction, and our labour, and our oppression: And the LORD brought us forth out of Egypt with a mighty hand, and with an outstretched arm, and with great terribleness, and with signs, and with wonders.” (Deut 26: 7-8).
When Elijah wanted the widow’s son to be raised from the dead, he cried out to God, and God heard his request.
“And the LORD heard the voice of Elijah; and the soul of the child came into him again, and he revived.” (I Kings 17:22).
When Jesus was ready to heal the centurion’s servant, the centurion said that Jesus did not even need to come all the way out to his home; He only needed to speak the words of healing and it would be done.
“When Jesus heard it, he marvelled, and said to them that followed, Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel.” (Matt 8:10).
How much more today should we stand ready to “marvel” the Lord with our faith?
When the angel of the Lord appeared to Daniel in his vision, he told him that God had heard his prayer from the moment he started praying.
“Then said he unto me, Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words.” (Dan 10:12).
What wonderful words of comfort to know how every moment of our lives is important to God!
Let us rejoice in being heard by God. Like David, let us say to all, “This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles. The angel of the LORD encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them. O taste and see that the LORD is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.” (Psa 34:6-8).
Let us be grateful; let us be appreciative; and let us remember that God is listening, and we want Him to know that we realize just how much He has done for us, and we thank Him for it.
God is so good, yes, God is GREAT!
