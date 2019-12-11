Once upon a time many years ago, the earth was full of evil, and only a few people knew and loved God. God showed His favor and love to a chosen set of people, but the chosen people grew away from God. They made their own laws which contradicted God’s laws. God looked down on the earth and saw how the people behaved; then He looked over at His Son (Jesus) and told Him that the time had come to fulfill His promises to the people of the earth.
They looked down at the earth and saw a little virgin girl named Mary and decided that she would be the one to give birth to the ultimate Savior. The time had come that had been promised, “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” (Isa 7:14).
Plans were fulfilled and Mary was told of the plan by the angel Gabriel. Honored and delighted to be a part of God’s plan, Mary proclaimed that it would be as God wanted; however, she was still just a young human girl. God sent Joseph to be her husband, to look after her, and care for her; and also to be a stepfather to her child—the King.
“To a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin's name was Mary.” (Luke 1:27, KJV).
Despite public mockery, Joseph married Mary, and they went to Bethlehem to register for the government census declared in the land. It was the busiest time in many years so there were no rooms left in the area. The unnamed innkeeper took compassion on the young couple and allowed them to bed down for the night in a stable—knowing they would be warm and dry, just as his animals were.
During this time, the evil King Herod found out that God was going to send a great King to be born, so he sent wise men out to take gifts to the baby (in order to find out where He was so he could have him killed). But who would think they could go against God’s plans? King Herod was defeated in his plans against God.
“And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense, and myrrh. And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.” (Matt 2:11-12).
Far away, some shepherds were looking out for their sheep as they herded them to the choicest and best grass to eat. Just as the sheep started to bed down for the night and the stars began to shine in the sky—angels appeared in the clear night sky and rejoiced as the Savior was born (maybe at the same moment that Jesus breathed His first breath and cried the beautiful first baby cry). The sky was filled with the glorious sight of angels singing and swaying with excitement and joy, because the time had come for the Christ child to be born—Christmas was here at last! The shepherds hurriedly followed the star in order to see the child.
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:8-16).
Back at the stable, when Baby Jesus was born, (away from the hustle and bustle of the census crowd, in the quiet of the night) Mary and Joseph were in awe of His beautiful and lovely face; a blessing of no comparison. Knowing that they were chosen by God to take care of and love His Only Begotten Son must have overwhelmed them as they looked at the perfect child. As the animals seemed to know the holiness of the moment and probably moved around into a circle around the holy family to also behold the glorious sight or possibly even add their warmth to keep any draft from getting to the new King. Even the earth’s ground was probably warmed by His Holy presence. We get a glimpse of Heaven in this setting as we know that the eastern star rested over them, so there was no need of sunlight—the brightest spot on earth was God’s spotlight shining on His beloved Son Jesus the Christ. How can we look out on a clear night and see the brightest star without remembering our Christ? The night that God breathed the breath of life into His Son, who would provide Salvation for all who believed (and all who would believe) in Him, had finally come.
Christmas was finally here! Let us all rejoice in the celebration of Christ’s birthday, and by all means, let us sing to Him! Thank Him! Tell others about Him!
