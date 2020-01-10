The Bible is the Word of God. Isaiah 55:11 promises that His Word will not return unto Him void. God is all-powerful. God created the heavens, the earth, and every single thing in them. He created humans, in His great wisdom, because He wanted to have a relationship with us. He sent His only Son to be the ultimate sacrifice so that we might be forgiven for our sins, so that through faith in Jesus Christ we can be with Him in Heaven for all of eternity. As Christians, we live by His Word, and thereby, His promises. Yet, before we get too haughty and think that God needs us more than we need Him, we must contemplate the reality of the situation. He is in charge and it is His will that is to be done—not our own. If humans will not honor and praise and follow Him, He can make the animals, or the trees, or even the rocks do it, because He will be glorified.
Jesus sent the disciples out to get a donkey colt for Him to ride on. They brought back the donkey and put their clothes on it for Christ’s comfort, even putting clothes down on the ground for the donkey to walk on. Jesus rode the donkey down the Mount of Olives into Jerusalem. As He rode, “the whole multitude of the disciples began to rejoice and praise God with a loud voice for all the mighty works they had seen; saying, Blessed be the King that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest.” (Luke 19:37-38, KJV).
The Pharisees tried to rebuke Jesus and told Him to make His disciples be quiet. His answer was so simple, yet so full of God’s Truth. “I tell you that, if these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.” (Luke 19:40).
We know that God can make animals talk if He wants; because He did it in the Scriptures, but did we know that He can make rocks and stones talk if He wants to? Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem was foretold by the prophets and in the psalms--and the praises to God at this time were foretold as well. It had to happen; it was going to happen. If the Pharisees had dragged away those who praised Jesus, or if they had bound and gagged them right then and there; if no one would praise the Son of God, then God would make the stones cry out with praise for His Precious Son. Why? Because He said it would happen, and it was going to happen!
This is why we need to make sure that we share the Gospel each and every chance we get. As we watch the world in chaos all around us, we see wars and rumors of wars; we see earthquakes in divers places; and many other signs that Jesus Himself foretold would happen before He returns. We also see that His Word is true and what He said is true. This gives us all the more reason to be diligent in preparing our hearts to meet our Maker and to make haste to introduce others to Him.
Jesus said, “Surely I come quickly.” (Rev 22:20).
Jesus is coming back, whether we believe it or not, He is coming back---are you ready? Have you made every effort to make sure that those you love (and those you meet along this journey) are ready too?
