After Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, God pronounced punishment on Eve (and all women for all time) that she would have pain in childbirth. Then God turned to Adam. Do you remember the punishment for Adam’s sin (and all men)? Thorns and thistles during a life of work.
“And unto Adam he said, Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life; Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field; In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.” (Gen 3:17-19, KJV).
Briers occur frequently in Scripture along with thorns, to imply that then (as now) they were a prickly plant. Quite often they overtook the land as a form of God’s vengeance against a people and were usually found in desolate and unproductive regions.
Without God in our lives, we are but briers—hindering the Lord’s will. Isaiah prophecied of the Lord’s everlasting love by saying that instead of briers, myrtle trees would come up, after making the promise of Salvation in Christ. Isaiah 55:11 states, “So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.”
This means that God’s Kingdom lasts forever. God created this world, this earth, and all things therein; it is here to glorify Him; we are here to glorify Him; and believers in Him will enjoy eternity with Him in His glory.
With all of Job’s catastrophes, he still prayed for God to show him his sins and give him his punishment. He states that if he has wronged others and taken advantage of them, then he wishes for God to punish him by letting “thistles grow instead of wheat, and cockle instead of barley.” (Job 31:40).
Oh, that we would have this attitude today, asking God to search our hearts and our lives and our intentions; asking that He would bring our iniquities to the forefront of our minds and judge us clearly and succinctly; so that we can repent and seek His forgiveness. Instead, we tend to flippantly say, “Lord, forgive all my sins and give me this, and this, and this, and this.” We expect Him to give us blanket forgiveness even though we ask insincerely and go on with our lives (without true repentance) begging Him for more rewards and blessings each day.
The thistle of Scripture is used symbolically to demonstrate God’s wrath and punishment. Scholars tell us more than ten species occur in Europe. They are much like our thistles in North America, which exude a pink or purple flower, and bear numerous thin prickly thorns. There are currently 125+- species of thistles and thorns found in the Holy Land with some attaining heights of 15 feet. While they grow throughout most of the region, they predominately occur in neglected and uncultivated land areas.
Thorns appear throughout Scripture in conjunction with thistles to portray desolation and God’s judgment. They are similar to the thin spiney thistle, but are usually considered to be a member of the woody plant variety bearing larger (2”-6”) stiff spines.
Thorns provide us with many examples of God’s judgment and justice in the Scriptures. When God sent His people in to take over a land, they were to drive out the inhabitants of said land so they would not be influenced by their ways. (Num 33:55). When God tired of their disobedience, He said He would stop driving them out for them and they would become thorns in their eyes (Josh 23:13), and thorns in their sides (Judg 2:3), meaning that they would be disgusted by what they saw in these people’s actions and painfully reminded of their own sins in God’s eyes.
After defeating the Midianites, Gideon and his men went to battle against Zebah and Zalmunna. On their way, tired and thirsty, they stopped in Succoth and asked for food and water; but were denied. The elders of Succoth refused to assist these men of God. Gideon promised, “And Gideon said, Therefore when the LORD hath delivered Zebah and Zalmunna into mine hand, then I will tear your flesh with the thorns of the wilderness and with briers.” (Judg 8:7).
After the battle, Gideon gave these grown men the whipping they deserved, “And he took the elders of the city, and thorns of the wilderness and briers, and with them he taught the men of Succoth.” (Judg 8:16).
King David’s last words include a curse against the men of Belial [evil men] that they would all be as thorns thrust away—predicting the second coming of Christ, when all evil will be cast into a burning fire. After Hezekiah’s death, his twelve-year-old son, Manasseh reigned in Judah. Manasseh was evil, and he built altars and groves for foreign gods. He used witchcraft and wizards and provoked God to anger. He even put a carved image of a foreign idol in the house of God. God warned him and the people, “And the LORD spake to Manasseh, and to his people: but they would not hearken. Wherefore the LORD brought upon them the captains of the host of the king of Assyria, which took Manasseh among the thorns, and bound him with fetters, and carried him to Babylon. ” (II Chr 33:10-11).
It worked, and Manasseh repented. “And when he was in affliction, he besought the LORD his God, and humbled himself greatly before the God of his fathers.” (II Chr 33:12). When we find ourselves captured with the symbolic thorns and thistles of evil (and punishment for our sins), do we repent?
The enemy is called thorns in Psa 58:9 and 118:12, and constant troubles and worries come to the slothful and lazy as if in a hedge of thorns. (Prov 15:19). The same goes for the forward. (Prov 22:5). But the church is to be like a lily among thorns, beautiful in an ugly world. (Song 2:2).
Jesus reminds us that we are known by our fruits because we cannot produce good for Him if we live and participate amongst the thorns. (Matt 7:16). The seeds (the Word of God) are choked down by the thorns (the cares of this world and riches that encumber, whether in trying to get or trying to hold on to wealth and worldly possessions). (Matt 13:7-22; Mark 4:7-18; Luke 8:7-14). Finally Jesus says we can know goodness by its fruit.
“Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?.” (Matt 7:16).
They made thorns into a crown and put them on our Lord’s head before crucifying Him. (Matt 27:29; Mark 15:17; John 19:2-5). When Jesus Christ took on the sins of the world, how symbolic for Him to have a “crown of thorns” placed on His head, to remind us—even today—of the punishment we deserve for our sins and for disobedience to God. So when you see a briar-patch, a thorny plant or thistle—remember Christ’s sacrifice for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.