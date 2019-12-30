The Psalms provides us with so many comforts in our times of need. This book also gives us different prayers and hymns to use — either for daily prayers or for specific praises. One particular Psalm is wonderful for everyday usage. David’s Psalm 25 is one such prayer. It begins as all of our heartfelt prayers truly begin: “Unto thee, O Lord, do I lift up my soul.” (Psa 25:1, KJV). Even when we recite the Lord’s prayer saying, “Our Father, who art in heaven,” we are opening up our heart and soul to the Lord. “O my God, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me. Yea, let none that wait on thee be ashamed: let them be ashamed which transgress without cause.” (Psa 25:2-3).
In this, we are letting the Lord know that we accept His righteousness, we honor His authority, and even though we are fearful of our circumstances, we do trust that He will provide.
We also get guidance in this prayer, by asking the Lord to show us His way and not to leave us to our own thoughts about how things ought to be.
“Show me thy ways, O Lord; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day.” (Psa 25:4-5).
We can then own up to our own faults and weaknesses, and praise the Lord for His great mercies and love.
“Remember, O Lord, thy tender mercies and thy loving kindnesses; for they have been ever of old. Remember not the sins of my youth, nor my transgressions: according to thy mercy remember thou me for thy goodness’ sake, O Lord. Good and upright is the Lord: therefore will he teach sinners in the way. The meek will he guide in judgment: and the meek will he teach his way.” (Psa 25:6-9).
We also call upon the Lord to remember His covenant with His people, and show our faith in His eternal promises.
“All the paths of the Lord are mercy and truth unto such as keep his covenant and his testimonies. For thy name’s sake, O Lord, pardon mine iniquity; for it is great. What man is he that feareth the Lord? Him shall he teach in the way that he shall choose. His soul shall dwell at ease; and his seed shall inherit the earth. The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will show them his covenant.” (Psa 25:10-14).
We do fear the Lord’s wrath against sin — our sin; yet we also rest in His promises to forgive when we repent and seek Him always. We can point out to God that we are indeed weak and sinful, but our soul is His; whereas our enemies are His enemies, because they seek to destroy His loved ones.
“Mine eyes are ever toward the Lord; for he shall pluck my feet out of the net. Turn thee unto me, and have mercy upon me; for I am desolate and afflicted. The troubles of my heart are enlarged: O bring thou me out of my distress. Look upon mine affliction and my pain; and forgive all my sins. Consider mine enemies; for they are many; and they hate me with cruel hatred.” (Psa 25:15-19).
In the end, we pray and know that God will keep our souls close to Him, and that nothing on this earth is too big for Him to handle. It’s all too much for us to handle—even the tiniest problem is too big for us to handle without Him.
“O keep my soul, and deliver me: let me not be ashamed; for I put my trust in thee. Let integrity and uprightness preserve me; for I wait on thee.” (Psa 25:20-21).
We rely on God to help us keep our minds on Him, keep our souls uplifted toward Him, and to give us His peace.
