Of the 272 times that we find the word covenant, the first time we find the word in Scripture is when God was ready to destroy all life on earth, except for Noah, his family, and the animals in the ark.
“But with thee I will establish my covenant; and thou shalt come into the ark, thou, and thy sons, and thy wife, and thy sons’ wives with thee. And of every living thing of all flesh, two of every sort shalt thou bring into the ark, to keep them alive with thee; they shall be male and female.” (Gen 6:18-19, KJV).
When the flood was over, the covenant included all humans (even us).
“And God said, This is the token of the covenant which I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth.” (Gen 9:12-13).
The rainbow is the sign of that covenant. God went on to state, “And the bow shall be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the earth.” (Gen 9:16).
When we see a rainbow, do we instantly remember God’s covenant with us? It should invoke in us a sense of His Holiness, His Majesty, and His faithfulness to His Word.
God later make a covenant with Abraham, “And I will establish my covenant between me and thee and thy seed after thee in their generations for an everlasting covenant, to be a God unto thee, and to thy seed after thee.” (Gen 17:7).
God brought the enslaved Israelites up out of Egypt because of this same covenant.
“And God heard their groaning, and God remembered his covenant with Abraham, with Isaac, and with Jacob.” (Ex 2:24).
God is very serious about His covenants, and He expects (demands) total loyalty. He commanded Moses to instruct the people, “Thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor with their gods. They shall not dwell in thy land, lest they make thee sin against me: for if out serve their gods, it will surely be a snare unto thee.” (Ex 22:32-33).
God kept His promise to bring the children of Israel out of Egypt and to give them their own land; but it came with instructions, so that the people could more faithfully keep their end of the covenant as well.
We are to keep the Sabbath day holy, as a perpetual covenant with God.
“Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the Sabbath, to observe the Sabbath throughout their generations, for a perpetual covenant. It is a sign between me and the children of Israel for ever: for in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day he rested, and was refreshed.” (Ex 31:16-17).
God even gave Phinehas His covenant of peace.
“Phinehas, the son of Eleazar, the son of Aaron the priest, hath turned my wrath away from the children of Israel, while he was zealous for my sake among them, that I consumed not the children of Israel in my jealousy. Wherefore say, Behold, give unto him my covenant of peace.” (Num 25:11-12).
What a magnificent blessing!
Moses stressed that we were not to think that the covenants that God made in the past were only for “those” people.
“The LORD made not his covenant with our fathers, but with us, even us, who are all of us here alive this day.” (Deut 5:3).
We today have God’s covenants. His promises do not die with people, they are forever! The Old Testament folk had the Ark of the Covenant to remind them of God’s promises, we have the Bible. Each new generation participated in the blessings of God’s covenant.
“And Joshua spake unto the priests, saying, Take up the ark of the covenant, and pass over before the people. And they took up the ark of the covenant, and went before the people.” (Josh 3:6).
And just as Joshua took up where Moses left off, and on and on with each new leader of God’s chosen people, so are we to take up our Bibles and lead others in the ways of God. Teach others (especially your children during this stay at home time,) about His wonderful covenants. Start with the rainbow, and God will help you with the words.
I continue to pray for each of you.
