Be ready. God gave Moses a direct order to be ready in three days because He was going to come down Himself on Mount Sinai.
“And the Lord said unto Moses, Go unto the people, and sanctify them today and tomorrow, and let them wash their clothes, And be ready against the third day: for the third day the Lord will come down in the sight of all the people upon mount Sinai.” (Ex 19:10-11, KJV).
Moses prepared the people and himself ready for the great event. God fulfilled His word, and His presence was so magnificent that the people made it clear to Moses that he could just talk to God himself for them, and they would be obedient; because that they were just too afraid to deal with God’s presence themselves.
As time progressed, Moses and the people built the Tabernacle, and God made His presence in the Holy of Holies behind the veil. Moses desired to see the glory of God, so he asked God to show him His glory. God granted his request.
“And he said, I beseech thee, show me thy glory. And he said, I will make all my goodness pass before thee, and I will proclaim the name of the Lord before thee; and will be gracious to whom I will be gracious, and will show mercy on whom I will show mercy. And he said, Thou canst not see my face: for there shall no man see me, and live. And the Lord said, Behold, there is a place by me, and thou shalt stand upon a rock: And it shall come to pass, while my glory passeth by, that I will put thee in a cleft of the rock, and will cover thee with my hand while I pass by: And I will take away mine hand, and thou shalt see my back parts: but my face shall not be seen.”(Ex 33:18-23).
Even though God was going to grant his request, Moses had to be ready for it. “And be ready in the morning, and come up in the morning unto mount Sinai, and present thyself there to me in the top of the mount.” (Ex 34:2).
So Moses again was obedient and was ready. He went up on the mountain and got to see the backside of God and that alone made his face glow.
“And he was there with the Lord forty days and forty nights; he did neither eat bread, nor drink water. And he wrote upon the tables the words of the covenant, the ten commandments. And it came to pass, when Moses came down from mount Sinai with the two tables of testimony in Moses’ hand, when he came down from the mount, that Moses wist not that the skin of his face shone while he talked with him. And when Aaron and all the children of Israel saw Moses, behold, the skin of his face shone; and they were afraid to come nigh him.” (Ex 34:28-30).
Because Moses was obedient in every way to make himself “ready” to see God, he was rewarded with getting to see God’s glory.
Jesus said, “Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh.” (Matt 24:44). He wants us to be ready every moment for His return.
Paul explained that he sent preachers out to the people, and he wrote letters to the people, so that they would be ready when God called them to action.
“Yet have I sent the brethren, lest our boasting of you should be in vain in this behalf; that, as I said, ye may be ready: Lest haply if they of Macedonia come with me, and find you unprepared, we (that we say not, ye) should be ashamed in this same confident boasting. Therefore I thought it necessary to exhort the brethren, that they would go before unto you, and make up beforehand your bounty, whereof ye had notice before, that the same might be ready, as a matter of bounty, and not as of covetousness. But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work.” (2 Cor 9:3-8).
Paul wanted us to understand that in order to “be ready” we have to use all of our gifts, talents, funds, and abilities for God’s honor and glory. God wants us to be happy in our preparations for Him.
Additionally, we are to be in daily accord with the Scriptures. We study the Bible; we listen to preaching; we sing songs and hymns of God’s goodness; and we use our talents for Him, so that when someone wants to know about this Jesus that we worship — we will have an answer.
“For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil. And who is he that will harm you, if ye be followers of that which is good? But and if ye suffer for righteousness’ sake, happy are ye: and be not afraid of their terror, neither be troubled; But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear: Having a good conscience; that, whereas they speak evil of you, as of evildoers, they may be ashamed that falsely accuse your good conversation in Christ. For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing. For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit.” (I Peter 3:12-18).
Throughout Scripture: First God, then Jesus, and later Paul and Peter, instruct us to be ready. Are you ready to see God’s glory? Are you ready to share the Gospel of Christ to anyone who asks? Are you ready for Christ’s return?
