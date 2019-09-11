Ever since God’s people received His commandments through Moses on Mount Sinai, God has expected His people to be obedient and to do His will.
“Ye shall do my judgments, and keep mine ordinances, to walk therein: I am the Lord your God.” (Lev 18:4, KJV).
Every time that God dealt with His chosen people in the Old Testament, it was for a purpose — they were given a task to complete for Him.
When the time came to repair the temple, or the house of the Lord, God gave instructions that the “doers” of the work were to be put in charge.
“And it came to pass in the eighteenth year of king Josiah, that the king sent Shaphan the son of Azaliah, the son of Meshullam, the scribe, to the house of the Lord, saying, Go up to Hilkiah the high priest, that he may sum the silver which is brought into the house of the Lord, which the keepers of the door have gathered of the people: And let them deliver it into the hand of the doers of the work, that have the oversight of the house of the Lord: and let them give it to the doers of the work which is in the house of the Lord, to repair the breaches of the house, Unto carpenters, and builders, and masons, and to buy timber and hewn stone to repair the house. Howbeit there was no reckoning made with them of the money that was delivered into their hand, because they dealt faithfully.” (2 Kings 22:3-7).
God selected people with a strong and upright work-ethic to be in charge of the work and the funds, because they dealt faithfully. Jesus made it clear that, to Him, doing God’s work was more important than eating.
“In the meanwhile his disciples prayed him, saying, Master, eat. But he said unto them, I have meat to eat that ye know not of. Therefore said the disciples one to another, Hath any man brought him aught to eat? Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work. Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest. And he that reapeth receiveth wages, and gathereth fruit unto life eternal: that both he that soweth and he that reapeth may rejoice together.
“And herein is that saying true, One soweth, and another reapeth. I sent you to reap that whereon ye bestowed no labour: other men laboured, and ye are entered into their labours.” (John 4:31-38).
He led by example, because He knew that unless we put God completely first in our lives — even in front of our stomachs — we would not be able to accomplish the task before us to do our Father’s will. He went so far as to make it very plain to us that only when we do the Father’s will are we considered part of His family.
“For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother.” (Matt 12:50).
Christ wants us to understand that we are His family, and even though we cannot always see the results of our efforts, He sees. He might have us start a project, and have someone else work on it later, and then another person come in and complete the project, or vice versa. God wants His children to work together for His glory, not just for self-glory. We accept Christ into our hearts by faith; and once we become adopted into God’s family through Salvation in Christ, we are expected to do our part for the glorification of God and to promote His kingdom.
James expanded on Christ’s teaching by explaining that we are not just to listen to preachers, read the Bible and go our merry way. Faith is active, not passive. Following the Master means we do as He commands.
“But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.” (James 1:22-25).
James explained that reading the Bible and not acting on what we learn is like looking in a mirror and then trying to draw an exact rendering of ourselves.
We are to be active Christians; seeking ways to witness about Christ; seeking ways to help our neighbor/fellowman; studying new ways to serve God on a daily basis. We are to be doers of the Word, constantly trying to do the Lord’s will and putting God’s will first, ahead of our own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.