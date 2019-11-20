We tend to think that when we go to church, we are fulfilling our “duty” of worshipping God for the week — not so. There are also many other ways to worship God.
In the Bible, we find shouting, sounding trumpets, dancing, praying, rejoicing, giving of thanks, etc. We also find the “at times forgotten” ways of worship, which include being obedient to God, serving God, memorizing Scripture, meditating on God’s words and His ways, talking with others about God, witnessing, Bible study, etc. There is even a whole book in the Bible of hymns of worship — the Psalms. Very few things surpass singing an old Gospel hymn that we learned in childhood.
God created each of us in His own image, and we have the ability to worship Him and praise Him in a multitude of ways. We are to love God with all of our hearts, all of our minds, all of our strength/might and all of our souls. This includes loving our neighbors as ourselves, so yes, loving those we don’t even like is a form of worshipping God.
“And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.” (Luke 10:27). If we are to love God with all of our minds, then our minds should be thinking of Him often; with all of our hearts, then we should be doing things for Him and in His name that are pleasing to Him, and the list goes on.
David danced, the people shouted, and the trumpets were sounded when the Ark of the Covenant was returned.
“And it was told king David, saying, The Lord hath blessed the house of Obed-edom, and all that pertaineth unto him, because of the ark of God. So David went and brought up the ark of God from the house of Obed-edom into the city of David with gladness. And it was so, that when they that bare the ark of the Lord had gone six paces, he sacrificed oxen and fatlings. And David danced before the Lord with all his might; and David was girded with a linen ephod. So David and all the house of Israel brought up the ark of the Lord with shouting, and with the sound of the trumpet.” (2 Sam 6:12, KJV).
This spontaneous eruption of praise for the Lord is profoundly demonstrative of how we can worship Him and praise Him anytime and anywhere. We know that the angels in heaven spontaneously erupt in worship and praise when a lost person gets saved. “Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.” (Luke 15:10).
Jesus instructed us to “leap for joy” when we are persecuted for His Name’s sake. “Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man’s sake. Rejoice ye in that day, and leap for joy: for, behold, your reward is great in heaven: for in the like manner did their fathers unto the prophets.” (Luke 6:22-23).
Jesus worshipped the Father through His teaching, His compassion, His obedience of the laws of the land, and the Law of God, His faithfulness, His service, His healing, His fellowship with others (peacemaking), His ultimate sacrifice and countless other ways.
If we just take one day and all day long to give God thanks for everything we are thankful for; it would take more than a day. We can give thanks for our eyes to see, but then that can go on all day listing the things we are thankful to see: our parents, our children, our loved ones smiles, the variety of landscapes we see each day, the beautiful sky that changes every minute, the Bible we can see and read, the animals and their beautiful antics and so many other things. Taking the time once in a while to actually think about and thank God in worship for these things can bring us closer to God.
Doing for others is an important form of worship to God, He notices and it matters to Him. It also matters when others do for you because you love Jesus with all your heart. “For whosoever shall give you a cup of water to drink in my name, because ye belong to Christ, verily I say unto you, he shall not lose his reward.” (Mark 9:41).
