Dear Santa
I have been good this year. I want a dinosaur skate board transformers. Cars and trucks games for tablet. I am leaving cookies and milk.
Dakota Howell
Miss Cara’s First Grade Class
Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Alvin and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I helped my Mom. I would like to give my mom a letter. This year I might like to receive a bay blade set. My Christmas wish this year is to get a free puppy. I also have a question for you! How do you get around the world in one night?
With Love and Grattitude,
Alvin
Dear Santa,
My name is Maya and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Somthing good I did this year was I helped my mom and dad. I would like to give A doll to my sister. This year I might like to receive I what a exbos for krimis. My Christmas wish this year is for a lol. I also have a question for you! Hao is missis cos?
With Love and Gratitude,
Maya
Dear Santa,
My name is Scotlyn and I am 6 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was I help my sister and bruter and perints. I would like to give my toys to another kid. This year I might like to receive a little toy puppy. My Christmas wish this year is a good Christmas. I also have a question for you! What do your reideers like to eat?
With Love and Gratitude,
Scotlyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella and I am 6 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was qmwcidv. I would like to give ahaw. This year I might like to receive LOL Doz. My Christmas wish this year is for Jo Jo’s madeup. I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Mario and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was pek up jrach. I would like to give a toy. This year I might like to receive a toy car. My Christmas wish this year is for a bike. I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Mario
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I help mi mom. I would like to give I wil lik a toy. This year I might like to receive xbax, btosis dinosor. My Christmas wish this year is a well lic too git a dog. I also have a question for you! Ha dog ro you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Brayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Karter and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I listen to my mom and dad. I would like to give my mom and dad a owl. This year I might like to receive a 100 pokemon and a RC car. My christmas wish this year is a bike. I alos have a question for you! How many Elfs do you have?
With Love and Gratitude,
Karter
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashley and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was help my mom with my sister. I would like to give a big hug to my sister. This year I might like to receive a bike and a helmet. My Christmas wish this year is a christmas tree. I also have a question for you! Are you real?
With Love and Gratitude,
Ashley
Dear Santa,
My name is Micah and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was followed them my moms direshon. I would to give a toy to a kid. This year I might like to receive a noow toe. My Christmas wish this year if I wod wish ti wit wish tisnow. I also have a question for you! Ha uoy dowick?
With Love and Gratitude,
Micah
Dear Santa,
My name is Griffin and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I helpt my mom. I would like to give cende. This year I might like to receive pogostic. My Christmas wish this year is I wish it snows. I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Griffin
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackson and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I helped my mom clean my room. I would like to give iwoudgivesumflowr. This year I might like to receive utosichryandoll switch. My Christmas wish this year is iwishitow. I also have a question for you! Hawloldareyou?
With Love and Gratitude,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
My name is Violet and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was help Mom and Dad do stuf. I would like to give someone a piece of candy. This year I might like to receive a new bookbag. My Christmas wish this year if for it to snow. I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Violet
Dear Santa,
My name is Max and I am 6 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was behav at home. I would like to give won v my toys uwa. This year I might like to receive i like to get a mask. My Christmas wish this year is it can sno. I also have a question for you! How min reindeer do you hav?
With Love and Gratitude,
Max
Dear Santa,
My name is Quinton and I am 7 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was Good at scool. I would like to give I would give toys to kids. This year I might like to receive A $10000000 Toys and A wishing well. My Christmas wish this year is SNOW so I can Mack a SNOWman And Do A SNOWball Fit. I also have a question for you! HOW OLD ARE YOU?
With Love and Gratitude,
Quinton
Dear Santa,
My name is Nazlie and I am 6 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was I help my mom and my dad. I would like to give Toys to uthr kids. This year I might like to receive art slime and books. My Christmas wish this year is my fiens can cum to my house. I also have a question for you! How old you are?
With Love and Gratitude,
Nazlie
Dear Santa,
My name is Jordan and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I helpd my mom. I would like to give Santa a hugs. This year I might like to receive 2 brbe jrem plan and 2 brbe has. My Christmas wish this year is brbe jrem plan and I want two more barbie dream houses. I also have a question for you! I like your radederes?
With Love and Gratitude,
Jordan
Dear Santa,
My name is Theryn and I am 6 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was i help mi dad. I would like to give happy meals. This year I might like to receive mighty pups. My Christmas wish this year is for lots of snow. I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Theryn
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I bin Good at skool. I would like to give Santa I will give you a giff. This year I might like to receive I wot 100 Doll for Coifms. My Christmas wish this year is I wish that I will have a Baby Dog. I also have a question for you! How is Miss Iss ckoss how uld is hor?
With Love and Gratitude,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Elaina and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was be god on the bus. I would like to give chocolate. This year I might like to receive a notebook and a lols. My Christmas wish this year is to go swimming. I also have a question for you! How old are your reindeer?
With Love and Gratitude,
Elaina
Mrs. Campbell and Mrs. Woods’ First Grade Class
Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Chloe and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was impey the dichwocher. This year I might like to receive a new dress. My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to have fun.
I also have a question for you! What are the reindeer’s names?
With Love and Gratitude,
Chloe T.
Dear Santa,
My name is Zachary and I am 6 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was I help my Mom mack food. I would like to give my mom a trete. This year I might like to receive a 4 whelr and a swich. My Christmas wish this year is it snoes.
I also have a question for you! How do your reindeer fly?
With Love and Gratitude,
Zachary P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmy and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I did my homwrck. I would like to give my mom a treat. This year I might like to receive a black and peck Cat. My Christmas wish this year is I wont snow.
I also have a question for you! How do your reindeer fly?
With Love and Gratitude,
Emmy L.
Dear Santa,
My name is Mario and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I plad with my sistr. I would like to give my Mom a flower. This year I might light to receive a Laptop. My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to have food.
I also have a question for you! How do your reindeer fly?
With Love and Gratitude,
Mario M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Briar and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was helpd my dad clin up. I would like to give my Mom a dress and my Dad a nife. This year I might like to receive Christmas hats. My Christmas wish this year is for snow.
I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Briar L.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden and I am 6 years old. Something good I did this year was I playd with my litte sisdr. I would like to give a spesl thig to my frind Zachery. This year I might like to receive fiyr hdey (fire hoodie). My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to haf a hom.
I also have a question for you! How can your reindeer pull all that weight?
With Love and Gratitude,
Brayden K.
Dear Santa,
My name is Miguel and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I helped my Mom clean up the kitchen. I would like to give my Dad a bracelet. This year I might like to receive a blue car. My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to be happy.
I also have a question for you! What are your reindeer’s names?
With Love and Gratitude,
Miguel O.
Dear Santa,
My name is Krislyn and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I help my Mom decrat. I would like to give my mom a braslet. This year I might like to receive slime that smels gud. My Christmas wish this year is for no one to be hungry.
I also have a question for you! How did you fit all the Christmas presents in the big bag?
With Love and Gratitude,
Krislyn G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryder H. and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I help my Mom decrat for Crismis. I would like to give my mom a neclis. This year I might like to receive a fone woch. My Christmas wish this year is for snow.
I also have a question for you! How do your reindeer fly?
With Love and Gratitude,
Ryder H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kamden and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I helped my frindes. I would like to give Rilly my neclis. This year I might like to receive two dogs. My Christmas wish this year is for evryone to have a home.
I also have a question for you! How do you fit all the toys in your sleigh?
With Love and Gratitude,
Kamden J.
Dear Santa,
My name is Keaton and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I clend up my Cismas tran. I would like to give my Mom flowers. This year I might like to receive a toy combine. My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to be happy.
I also have a question for you! Why do you check your list all the time?
With Love and Gratitude,
Keaton H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella H. and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I het me fens with fin gems (I helped my friends find games). I would like to give my mom ad my dad choclt. This year I might like to receive 8 pones and flowrs ples. My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to be hapy.
I also have a question for you! How was your day?
With Love and Gratitude,
Bella H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Layne and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was helped my Mom cook. I would like to give my sister a scarf. This year I might like to receive a golden retriever. My Christmas wish this year is for no one to be homeless.
I also have a question! How can you fit all those toys in your bag and get them to al the kids?
With Love and Gratitude,
Layne H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I preteded to fly with my baby nees. I would like to give my causen a bairbe car. This year I might like to receive 3 Elves. The yellow one is ganna be Nugget. The green one is ganna be Flash and The blue one is ganna be Steel. My Christmas wish this year is one of Santas rain deer.
I also have a question for you! What your rain deer are called?
With Love and Gratitude,
Ethan E.
Dear Santa,
My name is Skyler and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I gev mis hethr a hug. I would like to give A prezit to mis hethr. This year I might like to receive A haepr sped baeck (a hyper-speed bike). My Christmas wish this year is I wut to be the best sun.
I also have a question for you! Wut is yr elvs name?
With Love and Gratitude,
Skyler C.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kelbie and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I made a cool game for my family. I would like to give Mrs. Hethr an aplle. This year I might like to receive a puppy. My Christmas wish this year is snow.
I also have a question for you! Can I meet you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Kelbie G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was clend my has. I would like to give my mom and dad a gun for hten. This year I might like to receive a prnses ceri (princess carriage). My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to be happy.
I also have a question for you! How do you get your reindeer to fly?
With Love and Gratitude,
Bella B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Nevaeh and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I lisnd too ms hethr. I would like to give toysiosu too ios uve kis (give toys to lots of kids). This year I might like to receive Brbydoll. My Christmas wish this year is snow.
I also have a question for you! Why is Christmas inprtin?
With Love and Gratitude,
Nevaeh F.
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayn and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I hellpt my mom. I would like to give my mom a necklis. This year I might like to receive a 4 willr and a gold Nintendo swick. My Christmas wish this year is for lots of snow.
I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Zayn Y.
Shannon Coldiron and Kim Scott’s First Grade Class
Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Jolie and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been good Something good I id this year was I heptl my mom cien. I would like to give mun. This year I might like to reveive iphonex.
My Christmas wish this year is I wot to be with my mom.
I also have a question for you! Where is Rulophdof?
With Love and Gratitude,
Jolie
Dear Santa,
My name is Konnor and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was helped my mom do housework and watch sister. I would like to give a hug to Santa. This year I might like to receive spiderman stuffed animal. My Christmas wish this year is my family to be happy. I also have a question for you! Do raindeers get presnets?
With Love and Gratitude,
Konnor
Dear Santa,
My name is Reggie and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was helping othors. I would like to give a hug to my mom. This year I might like to receive a monster truck. My Christmas wish this year is a good new year. I also have a question for you! When is your birthday?
With Love and Gratitude,
Reggie
Dear Santa,
My name is John and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I listened to my teacherss. I would like to give my brother a little Christmas tree. This year I might like to receive a tiny Christmas tree with batteries. My Christmas wish this year is for it to snow. I also have a question for you! Do you know Olaf?
With Love and Gratitude,
John
Dear Santa,
My name is Meridy and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did year was I helped my sister pack up for college. I would like to give my family a hug! This year I might like to receive a barbie dream house. My Christmas wish this year is for a pet frog. And for me not to get sick. I also have a question for you! How many elfs do you have?
With love and gratitude,
Meridy
Dear Santa,
My name is Emerson and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was help my brothors clean my moms car. I would like to give 1220000000000000000 dolurs to pepel that doint have mouny. This year I miht like to receive a pet frog. My Christmas wish this year is I want to get a pet lizord or a pet frog. I also have a question for you! I want to upgrade all the elvs?
With Love and Gratitude,
Emerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I packed my moms computer in her bookbag. I would like to give money to my mom. This year I might like to receive a Nintendo switch. My Christmas wish this year is for it to snow. I also have a question for you! When is your birthday?
With Love and Gratitude,
Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is Naia and I am 6 year old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I clean the flor. I would like to give mouny. This year I might like to receive some lols. My Christmas wish this year is I want a dog. I also have a question for you! How do you mace toys?
With Love and Gratitude,
Naia
Dear Santa,
My name is Grady and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I did not cry when my sister got to go on a play date. I would like to give l w.com. This year I might like to receive a xmax and wresting.
With Love and Gratitude,
Grady
Dear Santa,
My name is Tucker and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I did not cry win I wock up. I would like to give my mom a blackit. This year I might like to receive a nutidoswich. My Christmas wish this year is a nintendo switch. I also have a question for you! Wine is your brthday?
With Love and Gratitude,
Tucker
Dear Santa,
My name is Colton and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I helped my mom clean. I would like to give Grady new shoes. This year I might like to receive a new kid watch. My Christmas wish this year is for a new bike. I also have a question for you! When is your birthday?
With Love and Gratitude,
Colton
Dear Santa,
My name is Gwyndolyn and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good Someting good I did this year was I playd with my sistr. I would like to give my mom a neklis. This year I might like to receive Twistie pets. My Christmas wish this year is I want it to snow alot! I also have a question for you! What do you eat?
With Love and Gratitude,
Gwyndolyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyla and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been good. Something good I did this year was I was help fi. I would like to my mom a sock snoman. This year I might like to receive a rainbow unicorn fuzzy wallable with fuzzy pink hair. My Christmas wish this year is I can go see my cousins. I also have a question for you! Do your elves have school at the North Pole?
With Love and Gratitude,
Lyla
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyn and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I played with my dad and mom. I would like to give my mom a necklise. This year I might like to receive Loma! My Christmas wish this year is my family to be happy. I also have a question for you! When is your birthday?
With Love and Gratitude,
Alyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I snuggled with my sister. I would like to give a hug to my mom and dad. This year I might like to receive x box 360. My Christmas wish this year is 1000dolrs. I also have a question for you! Are you a 100?
With Love and Gratitude,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Adison and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve bee good. Something good I did this year was i be good. I would like to give a neclis to my mom. This year I might like to receive x box360. My Christmas wish this year is snow. I also have question for you! Why did you eat so many cookes?
With Love and Gratitude,
Addison
Dear Santa,
My name is Laylen and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was I clean my room by my self. I would like to give money to people who need it. This year I might like to receive Calico cridrs. My Christmas wish this year is I wish for my bruthr. I also have a question for you! How do you make presunts?
With Love and Gratitude,
Laylen
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily and I am 6 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was did my homework and the dishes. I would like to give money to help people. This year I might like to receive 100 lol dolls. My Christmas wish this year is lots of snow and a lot of toys to play with. I also have a question for you! Are you real? Yes or no?
With Love and Gratitude,
Emily
Dear Santa,
My name is Danny and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been really good. Something good I did this year was helped do the dishes. I would like to give money to help people. This year I might like to receive robotic dinosaur and dragon. My Christmas wish this year is lots of snow. I also have a question for you! How old are you?
With Love and Gratitude,
Danny
Mrs. Hess’ First Grade Class
Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
I love you. How does your randeer fly? I would like to have At-At Toy Robot from Starwars, a remote control AT-AT. Actually a dirt bike too. Also a remote control Car. Thank you for Christmas.
Love,
Nolan W.
Dear Santa,
I love you. I listn to my mom and dad. You are my favrit friend. I want 40 hatchimals. I want a phon. I want a big LOL and a tablit and a compuder. Thank you, Santa
Emily T.
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy car and a toy robot. Thank you for giving me toys.
Love, Zech T.
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL Hous and I want a regulr LOL and I want an OMG Doll. How does your render fly?
Love,
Emily S.
Dear Santa,
I am seven now. I would like a pet snake, a robot snake, and a john Deere mower. I love you. How do your reindeer fly?
Love,
Bryson S.
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa I want an Ifone 11 and I want a dog and I want a cat and I want LOLs and I want a buckit of slime and I want 5 packs of gum and a snake and a frog. Thank you,
Christalyn
Dear Santa,
I would like Lols and OMG Dolls. I want more OMGs. I want 100 peeces of gum. I love you. You are the best in the warld.
Love,
Piper C.
Dear Santa,
I want a tablit, LOLs and OMG Dolls. I want a fluffy cat, a turtle and slime. I would like glittry pink heels and glittry shoos. Thank you, Santa.
Zoey M.
Dear Santa,
Are you real? How do your raindeer fly? Do you like me? I would like LOL big Girls, boxy girls, five friendship bracelets, head phones, roller skates, LOL Little girls, LOL Pet, pink high heels, slime, and pencils for class. Can’t wait to see you on Christmas.
Love,
Malan
Dear Santa,
Hi, I want to see you on Christmas Eve Night. I want a Nintendo switch and a remote control dinosaur. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Braylon
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I want an arcade game, a remote control arplane. Do you know what 2+2 is? See you soon.
Jase J.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like to have a switch, a phone, and a computer. I would also like to have a Kirby game. I will see you soon!
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
I want 40 LOLs. I want a tablit and a phone and slime. I love you Santa. I will leeve cukies and milk for you.
Love,
Ella H.
Dear Santa,
I want a Lol and I want an Iphone 11 Max Pro and a kiten and dog or puppy and an OMG Doll. How old are you? I love you. How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a LOL, barbie arplan and a bisicle. I want an LOL dog and slime. I Have been good this year. I can’t wait til Christmas.
Love,
Addison C.
Dear Santa,
I want a toy motrcicle and a toy robot and a toy zoo. I love you Santa.
From,
Carson
Mrs. Parson’s First Grade Class
Blue Ridge Elementary School
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew. I have been good this year. This year, I would like a mini-bike, mini 4 wheeler, and a mini ford truck.
Thank you,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
My name is Karrington. I have been good this year. This year, I would like a LOL doll mini friends, hatchimals, and littlest pet shop.
Love,
Karrington
Dear Santa,
My name is Chasin. I have been good. I would like a hover board, an Xbox 1, a dirt bike, size 7, a mini go cart, and a camera, and rc boats.
Thank you,
Chasin
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaliyah. This year I have been good. I would like hatchimals Wow, a balance bike, an iphone, an Xbox 1, a computer, and a gopro.
Love,
Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Trethan. I have been good this year. I love you Santa. This year I would like pokemon, a mustard truck, hot wheels, xbox 1, an iphone, and a motorcycle.
Thank you,
Trethan
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayleigh. I have been good this year. I would like littlest pet shop, Gopro, a computer, and an xbox.
Thank you,
Kayleigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Colt. I have been good this year. This year, I would like a hover board, playstation, an iphone 11 pro, a go cart size 8, and a compass.
Love,
Colt
Dear Santa,
My name is Aria. This year, I have been great. This year, I would like a big hatchimal, gopro, and a unicorn, and a bike, and a controller, and an xbox, and a hover board.
Love,
Aria
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubree. I have been good. I would like a unicorn and a game, and a bike.
Love,
Aubree
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody. I have been good this year. This year, I would like a iphone 11 pro-max, nerf guns, and a mini go cart.
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
My name is Stella. I have been great this year. This year I would like a hover board, hatchimals, and a bike, and a tablet, and a toothless that can hatch out of an egg and a camera, and a remote control car.
Love,
Stella
Dear Santa,
My name is Rafael Noah. I have been good. This year, I would like a VR headset, a drone, and a camera.
Thank you,
Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is Nicolas and I have been good this year. I would like aliens, dinosaurs, and flip-a-zoos.
Love,
Nicolas
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylee. I have been good. This year, I would like a hover board, roller skates, and 5 fluffles.
Love,
Kylee
Jessica Lancaster's First Grade Class
Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
I am in first grade at blue ridge elementary school.
I want fortnite cards and a huverbord and a PS4 plz.
Love,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
I am in first grade at Blue ridge Elementary school. This year for Christmas I want Lego bat rocket and a Nintendo switch.
Love,
Colston
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. Will you bring me two packs of pocemon cards pleas and legos? I will leave corrits for the raindeer and cookies for you. I hope it snows on Christmas. Im ecsidid for you to come. I want a xbox. I want to play fortnite. I hope you bring something for the cat.
Love,
Sadie
Dear Santa,
I am in first grade at Blue Ridge Elementary School. I would like a huvrbood and a blingr for crimis.
Love Your,
Ruby
Dear Santa,
I am in first grade at Blue Ridge Elementary School. I want Lego Stranger things.
Love,
Luke
Dear Santa,
I am in first grade at Blue Ridge Elementary. I want a fort nite car.
Love Jayden
Der Santa
I am in First grade at Blue Ridge Elementary scool. I would like pokemon cords.
Luve Owen
Dear Santa
I am in first grade at Blue Ridge Elementary School. I would like LOL dolls set.
Love Hope
Dear Santa
I am in first grade I would like a fortnight cards for chrsmis.
I am a Alijah
Love
Dear Santa,
I am in first grade at Blue Ridge Elementary Suhool. This year for Christmas I want a Roomba and a circle fuse.
Love Kareigh
Dear Santa,
I am in first grade at Blue Ridge Elementary School. This year for Christmas I would like some legos and some lol dolls. Thank you for my Christmas present last year.
Love,
Abbigale
Dear Santa
I am a frst gadr at blue BRES
I want nintend sich
Luve Drayson
Dear Santa
Thanks for my dogs and I like you. I am in frist grad at Blue Ridge School I would like to get som prantis I like you.
Love Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I am at BReS and in first grade. Thank you for my toys last year. This year I want a soft panda bear, dragons, horses, more pandas, and last but not least, a panda village.
Love,
Ella
Dear santa,
I am in first grade at Blue Ridge Elementary School I woad like pikachu watch
Love mason
Mrs. Powers’ First Grade Class
Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
Thank You for the presints. for Christmas I need a per of shoos. can I Please have a LOL doll and a phone? Take cer of the elfs I love you
Merry Christmas Ashley.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? For Christmas I need a new jackit. I would like a RC truck. I hop you have a fononunll Christmias.
Merry Christmias, GAVIN
Dear Santa
Are the reinder eating lots of carrots? I need new shoes. Please bring me a phone and a toy roket and new clothes. I hope the reindeer don’t barf becas of all the carrots.
Merry Chrismas to all and toall a good night, Aiden
Dear Santa,
What did you do in the summr? For Christmas I need glovs. Can I ples have LOL dolls and dolls and an elf on the shelph? I love you.
Love Lyric.
Dear Santa.
Howareyou? for chrismas I needpiaza I would like to hav an IPhone 11 pro and an Appll wach and a PS4. Take cair of yourself.
Love, Miles
Dear Santa.
How are you? I need new shoes. I want the new pokemon game please. The best holiday is Christmas.
Your friend,
Hyden
Dear Santa,
How are you? Did you have a goodsummer? Ineed new shoes. I want the new pokmon cards please. I love chritmas.
Your friend,
Collin
Dear Santa
How is rootoff? I relle need close. Cood you breeing me a phone. Have a merre Christmas.
Yor frand,
Chase.
Dear Santa,
How are you. For Christmas in need a dinsore book. I woud like armey guys. I would leve Rodof a carit.
Meery Crimiss.
Love Avery.
Deaer Santa
How is the Norff pol. I need some wit NIKE shos. I wod like a IPHone 11 and a hovrbd. Mave a Meere crismas.
Your friend,
DeNNis
Dear Santa,
How did yeu get all of the presits? For Christmas, I need gLufs. I would like t have a LaPtop and a mas. Can I hold my elf? Can my sister have a elf? I wil gif rodof cais. Merre Cismas to you Sata!
Luf Noah
Dear Samta,
For Christmas I need a computer. Can I Please have a kittin? you are my bigig fan.
Merry Christmas,
Braylan
Dear Santa!
How is roodof? For Christmas I Need a hihil shoo. I want a forwrilr. How is misiss clos?
Love, Journey
Dear Santa,
how is Rudolf and all the other Reindeer and Mrs. Cloas! For cristmas I need wood. I would like to have a Xbox with games like Reflex. I love you. I hope you take care of the elv’s they do a great Job. Mary cristmas good by
take care.
Liam
Dear Santa
Thank you for the toys! for Christmas I need briks. I would like to have a indminis rex and a mosusoris. I hop that you are happy.
Merry Christmas
Robert
Dear Santa
How is Rudolph? For Christmas I need a jackit. I would like to have a intendo swich and LOL doll and kittn and bady doll and car. I love you.
Love Lauren
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? For Christmas I need mor food! I would like to have nerF Guns. I will lea you suom cookese.
Love Bowen
Dear Santa.
Haw is prancer? For Christmas I need shoos. I would like to have a LOL doll and a Barbye erplan. I like you.
Love, Bailey.
Mrs. Mast’s Second Grade Class
Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
I need a pranking kit for pranck day pleese get me one and a taradon robot that can fly and a experiment kit
Love,
Maggie
Dear Santa,
I would like shopcins for cresmus and an add pad and sam brbes and a eff on the sheff book and a LoL bike and a LOL Playhouse and a Rick nrfgun
Love,
Skylar
Dear Santa,
I hope it snos on crismis evy I want a skatbod and a hot pink huvre bod and a flag and a drone with a camru and a gemnastick bor
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a very good chismes this year. I ben very good. Santa can you suopris me pleace
Love,
Abby
Dear Santa,
Thanck you for the elf on the shelf this moring he was lifting. I want a go cart for crismis and a remote ctroll drone with a cammra for crismis and six gass cans foll of gas and a toy house for my elf on the shelf.
Love,
Ayden
Dear Santa,
I have ben nise I wont a xbox with 2 controls I wont a bike a water bottle I wont a pool I wont a drone with a camrae I wont a go pro I wont a soccer goal I wont a basketball goal I wont a go cort and I wont a trampin I wont air pods.
Love,
Grant
Dear Santa,
I wish I wuld see you agan and I want a bike and a LOL! Playhouse and uno cards
Love,
Anna
Dear Santa,
I hope you love the cookies I bake. I want a disco shalla itindo swith the game is mortle kombac, ips, little live pet books, and what ever want me to have , wolf pillow, wolf poster, blue hair die, and pleas rember to get a presit for your self and decroshons I think I have been good
Love,
Sara Elizabeth
Dear Santa
I’ve been so nice, kind and lisining to others that I’m ready for chrismas and Jesus and gifts and you! I want a pink fong baby shark song puppet, and Elsa fandom, a teddy bear, a stuffed animal blue whale and a stuffed doll. Merry Chrismas
Love,
Delia
Dear Santa,
When you leave look at the snowman in the yard. I have been really good this year. I want a trampoline, a drone with a camera, prymithis nerf blaster, and a surprise.
Love,
Ben
Merry Christmas to Santa
Dear Santa,
Santa I cant imagain you just eveyones house will you get me a Minecraft mod pack harvest billey more Skylanders and pokmons cards.
Love,
Thorin
Dear Santa,
I loe chrismis I want a nerfgun a huvor board a rc car a lego star wars set a xbox game a drone with cramer a tablit a fortnight toy a fortnight set a roblox toy
Love,
Mario
Dear Santa
I wish you a mery crimis I wont a game for the tedo sich
Love,
Beau
Dear Santa,
I want a I pone.
Love,
Brooke
Mrs. Estes’ Second Grade Class
Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Destiny Bennett. I have been a good girl all yer. I have been good most of the time. I would like to have a hover bord. I would like to have a LOL dog. I would like to have a LOL doll. I would like a lamp for my room. I would like clip bords. I would like a tablit. Thank you.
From, Destiny Bennett
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Summer Farmer. I am in 2nd grade. I like my teacher Mrs. Estes. How is Mrs. Closs? I have been a good girl this year because I help my mom at home. Can you plase get me a sowing mushen and 4 kits of sowing thred? I would also like a blingr for Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Love, Summer
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Ariel Euske. How are the eelves? I have been a good girl this year. I wish for a white bored, hair diy, a new computer, paint brushes, paint, and a hover bored. Thank you!
Love, Ariel Euske
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Anthony Greer. I am a member in Prodigy. I’ve been a good boy this year. Ask my elf on the shelf. I wish for a huver bord, cumpooter, and a Nintendo swich. I wish for a RC car. I wish you a Merry Christmas.
From, Anthony
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Ashlyn Kearley. I have been a good girl this year, but I have a question for you. This is it. How old are you? But I have been I good girl this year because I cleaned the floor and helped my father clean the floor. I would wish for 2 pink guinea pig harnesses and 2 pink leashes, small willow sticks for guinea pigs, a book called Heidi Hecklebeck, an iphone 11, a toy bird, a Pegasus toy, a unicorn toy, and a alicorn which is a Pegasus with a unicorn horn. Merry Christmas!
Ashlyn Kearley
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Lily Kuhn. How is the elfs? But how is Snowball and Snowflake and I miss Snowball and Snowflake. I have been a good girl this year because I helped my mom clean. How old are you? I wish for a pet fish and a ipod for my make up. I wish for a make up kit, but I wish for a white bourd too.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Caroline Miller. Is it cold? I have been a good girl this year. I clened my room and helped my mom. I wish for a hamster, and a cage. I wish for slime, Mlisa and Dug toys, and a clock. I also wish for a fit bit. Merry Christmas.
From, Caroline Miller
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Robbie Miller. How old are you? I have been a good boy this year. I wish for toy cars, a toy truck, and a toy farm. I wish for a toy remot conrl dinosor. Merry Christmas from Robbie Miller.
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Abigail Parsons. I have been a good girl this year. I helped my mommy. My I have L.O.L. dolls, cubby the curious bear, and a bucket of slime? I would also like art suplise. Merry Christmas!
Love, Abigail
Dear Mom and Dad,
Hello. I hope you have a great day. I have been a good boy this year because I help you. I would like a nerf gun, lizard, snake, cokroch, computer, huver bourd, Nintindo swich, and building stuff. Merry Christmas.
From, Arkadian Petre
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Silas Proctor. How old are you? I have been a good boy this year. I would like my own pet and a mask, Nintindo, and Nerf guns. I also would like a hoverboard. Merry Christmas.
From, Silas Proctor
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Gael Hernandez. How old are you? I have been a good boy this year. I have been good to others. Can I have a Nutendo Swich and a huver boad and fish? I would also like Pokemons, stickbots, a playstain, a computer, and a elf on the shelf. Happy Holidays.
From Gael Hernandez
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Sophie Shoemake. How old is my elf? I have been a good girl this year. My I have a smart watch, white bord, buliten bord, comeputer, fish, kiten, tv, dog, paint brushes, paint, makup, desk, horse, and a pair of boats? Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Sophie Shoemake
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Alex Testerman. Hal is Mis Cos? I have been a good boy this year. Would you giv me a Nintendow Swich? Happy New Year.
Frum, Alex
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Macie Woodie. How are the elfs? I have been a good girl this year because I helped my sisters clean their rooms. I wish for a smart wach. I wish for pick me pops. I wish for a huge slime kit. I wish for expo markers. I wish for a whiteboard. I wish for a bubbel gum machin. I wish for a make up kit. Happy New Year!
From, Macie
Mrs. Severt’s Second Grade Class
Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Nanna and PaPaw and Coen,
I hope that Coen and Nanna and Papaw are doing good. Do you like Christmas and snow and the birthday of the Lord. I want a remote controll monster truck a hot wheels truck set some clothes and some pjs. I hope you have a merry Christmas
Your grandson and cousin,
Landen T.
Dear Santa,
How or you boowing. I have a quesjen how can the randir fly. I awas thot that you gav thim sum speshl food. I wnont for chrismis is a LOL supris and a bobe ball.
Yor friend
Evie G.
Dear Nanny and Poppy,
Are you having a nice Christmas because I am having a nice Christmas. So are you having a nice Christmas? You have merry Christmas!
Love: Noah C.
Dear Sis,
Happy Holadays. I love you so much. How are the rader. I want a toy pune. It is so loge intl x-mas. It will be so much fun.
Your sis,
Raegan C.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are ok. How old are you and Mrs. Claus? I want a troll toy and a toll blankies. I hope to see you soon!
Your Friend,
Tina A.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. How are the raindear? I want a Moj Moj claw machin and squishes and a new phone and a new shirt and a new glitter palet and a fortnite lama and LOL sapriseses.
Love,
Maelyn T.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are real. How are the reindeer? I want a gorinite toy and a toy that is cool. This toy is blue who has a little friend who is green. He has a spike ball attached to arm with chain. I hope to see you soon.
Your Friend,
Nick
Dear Mom,
I hope youve have a good year. I wood want pokemon cardes a elf and a yoyo. I love you Love,
Wyatt S.
Dear Santa,
I hope Mrs. Claus is having good time do you make toys or buy them? I want a ugly Christmas sweater and a stuff animal. Have a merry Christmas!
Love: Elizabether
Dear Santa,
You are very nice every year. How old are you Santa. I want a phone and a caputer. See soon when its Christmas.
Love your fauesit child,
Piper J.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas. How old are you. I want a tablet and a phone. I hope ill see you next year.
love Dillon T
Dear momy,
I hop you have a gat chrems. I hop you are having a gaet day. I want sum new boots and a new shirt and stuff. I well see soon.
Love,
Braxyn R.
Dear Paw,
Hi Pap paw. I love you. I want to see you for Christmas.
Love your grandson
Brady,
Mrs. Miller’s First Grade Class
Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
How old are your reindeer? I need a new blanket and a hat for Christmas. I want a Frozen toy and clothes for my dog. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jessica Angel Olvera
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a saf trip. I want a BeyBlade. It is fun. I want a ras car. I bin good this ter Santa Clos.
Love,
Nate Hall
Dear Santa,
Can your reindeer really fly? I want a cat for Christmas and a lot of toys from the elf. I would also like a Beyblade on Christmas and Nike shoes. I have been good.
Love,
Easton Goss
Dear Santa,
How old are your reindeer? Iv bin a good gril. I want a JoJo bed set. I wont a Barb jem hoas. I hope you have a safe trip!
Love,
Taylor Eldreth
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. How are you and Mrs Clas? I want emojis and a cat for Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Annie Craven
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good grl. How are you and Mis Clos? I want a Frozen Castle. I hope you have a good rest of the winter!
Love,
Faye Albrecht
Dear Santa,
Wey dus Rudolph have a red nos? I really want an American Girl doll and a LOL toy. I want a 100 pes Lego set. I want my mom and my dad to git togethr. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Harper Young
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I want Beyblades and Legos for Christmas. I have a been a really good boy this yer. I like your elfs because they are funny. Have a wondrful Christmas!
Love,
Carson Shatley
Dear Santa,
How do you fay to delvr the presins? I have been a good girl this weck. I want a LOL toy and a citn. I want a Playstation to. I hope you have a good winter.
Love,
Arianna Richardson
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I want a Owleez and a Beyblade. I want a Twishe pet. I have been good. I hope you have a safe ride this Christmas!
Love,
Graceland Hicks
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good gol this yer. How is your reindeer? I want a LOL toy and a Frozen castle. I want a LOL toy becuz they are fun toys. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Madison Shumate
Dear Santa,
How your reindeer? I have been a good boy this year. I would like for you to bring me trucks and cards. I would also like new shoes. I will leave you cookies. I hope you have a safe ride!
Love,
Gannon Bare
Dear Santa,
How is Mis Clas? I wand a Ndtendo soich and a huvrbrd. I have been a good boy this year. I want an Xbox and a RC car. I hope you have a safe trip Christmas night!
Love,
Ayden Parks
Dear Santa,
How aru yau and Mes. Klos? I have ben a really good boy this year. I want a puppy and a beg robot dog. I also want a BeyBlade. I wall geve you melc, coocs and carets. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas!
Love,
Silas Roten
Dear Santa,
How old is Rudolph? I need some new shoes and a new coat. I really want a kitten and a Beyblade. I have been a really good boy this year. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Mason Anderson
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How do you make yor reindeers fly? I wot a trator with all the utactmins and zbox with all the farm simulatr mods and a Blyblade. I hope you have a safe trip!
Love,
Colter Phipps
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy and I want a robot cold my bro. How old are your reindeer? I hope you have a safe trip!
Love,
Kayson Calloway
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want a Frozen toy for Christmas.
Love,
Kailey Greer
Dear Santa,
How old is Mis Claos. I have been good. I want a cod scosn. I wont a farm set. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love,
Austin McCoy
Mrs. Goodman’s First Grade Class
Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am six years old. I have been naughty and nice. Something that I want for Christmas is Pokemon Cards! Something I need is clothes and pajamas. Something I want to read are National Geographic books about animals!
Thank You, Gunner
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been both naughty and nice; mostly nice. Something I really want is Pokemon Cards! I really want the MegaCharzard X card! I need comfy pants to wear. Something I want to read are non-fiction books about animals.
Thank You, Your Friend, Troy
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am six years old. I have been nice and a bit naughty because sometimes I fight with my sister. Something I want for Christmas is money!!! Something I need are pants and shirts that match because I am growing. Something I would like to read are Frog and Toad books.
Thank You, Elijah
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice all year. Something I want is a make-up set. Something I need are mittens. I like purple. I don’t need anymore clothes to wear. Something that I would like to read are Amelia Bedelia books!
Thank You, Aubree
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been more nice than naughty. Something I want is a make-up set with red lipstick and a perfume bottle. I need mittens! I would like red ones with fur around the cuff. Something I could wear are pajamas and something I want to read is the book Frozen.
Thank You, Keira
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am six years old and I have been really NICE! I really want a kitchen set! I need a warm winter jacket. Something I could wear are high heels. I had to give mine away because they were too small. Something I want to read is The Three Bears Halloween because I saw it in the library.
Thank You, Joslynn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am six years old. I have been a little naughty and a lot nice! Something I want is Incineroar. It is a Pokemon character. Something I want to wear are Pokemon shirts! Something I want to read is a book about the Pokemon characters. Something that I need are blue gloves.
Thank You, Channing
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been NICE! Something I want is a girl’s Lego set. Something I’d like to wear are cozy pajamas. A book I want to read is Green Eggs and Ham. Something that I need are snow pants to wear when I play in the snow.
Thank You, Emma
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been a little naughty and a lot nice. Something I want for Christmas is an Elf on the Shelf! Something I want to wear is a Christmas sweater. Something I want to read is a book about Pokemon. My brother has one and now I can have my own. I need ear muffs because I don’t have any. Pink ear muffs would be nice.
Thank You, Hope
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am six years old. I have been nice this year. I am nice to everyone. Something I want is a big stuffed unicorn! I need ear muffs because I don’t have any. I would like a butterfly dress to wear and a princess book to read.
Thank You, Seanna
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice. Something I want is a bed and a desk. I sleep on the couch because my room is too cold. Something I need is a hat with a ball on the top. Something I want to read is a book of homework. I like doing homework. I could do it at my desk.
Thank you, Jordan
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice. I want an Apple watch. I need a baby sister. I would like a princess dress to wear with a heart on it and a book about Christmas to read.
Thank You, Isabella
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am six years old. I have been nice. I really don’t need anything, but I want a Nintendo DS to play and a magician’s hat to wear. Something that I would like to read is a Transformer book on Combiner Forces! I really like these!
Thank You, John
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am six years old. I have been nice! Something I want is a Baby Toothless Dragon Egg from Walmart. Something that I need is a jacket for my cat and dog so they won’t get cold outside. Something that want to wear is a unicorn hat. I would also like a book about Pokemon to read.
Thank You, Canzada
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice! I want a phone for Christmas and a colorful case. I need a Hydroflask water bottle. I don’t have one at my daddy’s house. Something that I would like to wear is a dress with a unicorn on it. Something that I want to read is a book about Christmas reindeer.
Thank You, Emaline
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been naughty AND nice! A Purple Juno Baby Elephant is something I want. Something I need is a jacket for my cat and my dog. I would like an elf hat to wear and a book about Christmas to read.
Thank You, Faith
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. I have been helping mommy change my baby brother’s diaper and washing dishes. Something that I want is a phone and a case. Something that I need is a water bottle with a handle in pink. I would like some high heels to wear and an Elsa and Anna chapter book to read.
Thank You, Kendall
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice. I want a robot for Christmas! One I can put together. I need a Teddy to sleep with because mine is gone probably. I would like a fleece pullover to wear that is really soft. I would like a book about Fairy Tales because I like stories.
Thank You, Ace
Mrs. Jackson’s First Grade Class
Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a Compact Caller. Something I need is a shirt. I would like a Minnie Mouse dress to wear. Also, I would like books about dogs to read.
Thank You,
Saraya T.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nicde this year. Something I want is a new robot. Something I need is a new red shirt. I would like a shirt and new pants to wear. Also, I would like the book Green Eggs and Ham to read.
Thank You,
Luke E.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a bike. Something I need is a new shirt. I would like new pants to wear. Also, I would like Christmas books to read.
Thank You,
Nolan D.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a bike. Something I need is new pants. I would like a robot shirt to wear. Also, I would like Christmas books to read.
Thank You,
Kraygen L.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is an LOL Dollhouse. Something I need is cold medicine. I would like a dress to wear. Also, I would like the book Away In A Manger to read.
Thank You,
Alexa P.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is the big sister LOL doll. Something I need is new pajamas. I would like a dress to wear. Also, I would like a flip book to read.
Thank You,
Caelyn H.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a kayak. Something I need is Christmas decorations. I would like new shoes to wear. Also, I would like a chapter book to read.
Thank You,
Greyson P.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is Hover Board. Something I need is Christmas decorations. I would like new pajamas to wear. Also, I would like Rapunzel to read.
Thank You,
Gracie G.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is magic. Something I need is toys. I would like more hair bows to wear. Also, I would like princess books to read.
Thank You,
Lila R.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a Tiny Tuck In. Something I need is clothes. I would like Grinch clothes to wear. Also, I would like Christmas boos to read.
Thank You,
Brooklynn B.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a farm equipment set. Something I need is art supplies. I would like Under Armour clothes to wear. Also, I would like anaconda books to read.
Thank You,
Gage C.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a new bike. Something I need is clothes. I would like a new shirt to wear. Also, I would like Christmas books to read.
Thank You,
Michael B.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a Hover Board. Something I need is a dress. I would like a new dress to wear. Also, I would like Pete the Cat books to read.
Thank You,
Laramie T.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been a little naughty and a lot nice this year. Something I want is a PS4. Something I need is clothes. I would like a new hoodie to wear. Also, I would like school books to read.
Thank You,
Spencer R.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is Legos. Something I need is a coat. I would like a new shirt with a motorcycle on it. Also, I would like Sponge Bob books to read.
Thank You,
Max P.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Something I want is a Krieg doll. Something I need is a red toy scorpion. I would like a new shirt. Also, I would like a Berenstain Bears book to read.
Thank You,
Malaki M.
Mrs. McLeese’s Second Grade Class
Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I am Aiden M from Mountain View elementary School in second grade and I want to tell you what I want for Christmas.
First, Hi Santa what is your favorite cookies. How many elves Do you have? Santa are you haveing fun today. Next, I been sharing at home. I do my homework. I am nice to others. Also A tablet for Christmas. A elf for Christmas. A xbox for Christmas.
Finally, I will Leav you cookies and Milke for you.
Sincerely,
Aiden M.
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Angel from Mountain Elementary I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, What is your favorite cookies. What is your favorite Game. What is your favorite TV show. Next, I clene my brours room. I do my homework. I help my mom clean some times. Also, Bey Blades, tablet, remote control car, drone. I will go to so you cn leave the presnt. I love christmas.
Yor Friend,
Angel
Dear Santa’
,Hi santa. I am Lilly m from Jefferson NC. I am in 2nd grade at mountan wiew Elenentary I want to tell you what I want for christmas
,Fist Ask 1 how do you go through chimney 2 how many elves do you have 3 Are you friends with the elf? I am a good girl. I am nice I listen to my parents. , a pet bird a Ipod a surise, milk and cookies I feel happy about christmas.
Love,
Lilly M.
Dear Santa,
Hi santa I am Haylie b from Jefferson, Nc. I am in the second grad at mountain view Elementary I want to tell you what I want for christmas. ask, what do the randeers eat? how cold is the north pole? how are your elves doing? Good thing I Know I was bad but I promise I will be good. Want for Christmas I pleacse want 81 ps 100000000 dollers and 19 hard animals. And my own pound and can I get a bunp bed and a tablet. Finaly I will leve cookes and milk on the stove and I will be vary good promis and I love chrismas.
love,
Haylie B.
Daer Santa
Hi Santa I am Kevine from Jeffran NC I am in second grade at Moutain View Elementary.
Firs How do you get the cookies? What if the elves did not do the work. What kinds of cookie do you like?
I do the homework. Also I want a phone and a tablet and a pet cat. Finally at night I will leave some cookies.
Love,
Kevin E.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I’m Piper. J from Jeffeson NC. I am in 2nd grade. May I please tell you what I want for Christmas?
First, Are my elves being good? Is there a pole in the north pole and where do elves come from?
Next, I invited my friends to watch Frozen 2. I did not touch my elf on my birthday and I gave a back scratch to my mom.
Also, can you please get me a American girl a Squshy mushy and a LoL.
Finally can’t wait for Christmas when you bring presents! It’s so generous of you to bring presents. Please look in the fridge for your cookies and milk.
Yours truly,
Piper. J
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I am Kayleigh M from Jefferson NC I go to school at Mountain view. I whant to tell you what I whant for Chrtmas!
First how old are you? what is your real name? why do you look so old?
Next good tangs I done this year. Helped my friend. I was kind. Fllow directions in school.
Also what I want for Christmas. A stuffed talking unicorn. A 70 surprise omg lol doll. A book.
Finlly I will leave cookies and milk. I fill excited for chrismas
Love
Kayleigh m
Dear Santa
Hi Santa I am Samuel I am from ountain View Elementary I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, how old are you? and how is mrs claus? and how are you?
Next, I get dressed. and help mom. and I help dad.
Also, I want a base guitar. and I want a drumset. and Legos. Finally I will leave you cookies and mollk and money I Love christmas.
Love
Samuel y
Dear Santa
Hello Santa My name is Sydney L. I go to Mountain Veiw Elementary School. I’m in 2nd grade I wanted to say hi.
First, How cold is the North pole? Do the rain deer eat candy? Are the elves working on presents?
Next, I helped my mom clean house. I dusted the tables. And helped fix my bed.
Also, The First ting I want is a lol house, a ipad and the last thing I want to go to the water park.
Finally, I am going to give you some cookies and milk. it will be the first thing you see. I’m happy about christmas. I’m ready to have fun!
Love
Sydney L.
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Austin p I am from grassy creek I go to second grade at Mountain view Elementary and I want to tell you what I want for chistmas
First, Do the elves have a house made of candy How many presense Do you have Do you have 8 rander? Next,
I help my bruther with the laundry I help my mom make cookes. Also,
I want a hoverboard fit bit and a hydroflex Finall
I am going to put out cookes and milk and carists for the randird I feel grat abat christmas and I love it.
love
Austin
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa Im Donovan H from Jefferson NC. Im in 2nd grade. I want to tell you what I want for Chrismas. First, How cold is it in the North Pole? How did you get your magic? How did you get your suit? Next, I help teachers with stuff they ask me to do. I am nice because if someone drops somthing I will pick it up and give it to them. I am recpectful for helping my family. Also, Santa can I get a smart watch please. Can I get a lg please. Last can I get a remote controle monster truck. Finally, I will leave the cookies and milk on the talbe. I love chrismas a lot!!!! Too.
Love
Donovan. H
dear santa,
Hi Santa I am Mia P from Jeffrson NC and this year I have been good and can I Please have a hydroflask, and a LOL boy doll, and can I have two Please and 3 things of slime a clear and cloud and glossy. and a hover borad and the next one I want you to suprise me. I have been helping clean up even if i did not do it. and if people get hurt I will help them. listening to what I am told.
how much elfs do you have. dose the raindeer still eat candy canes. how cold is the north Pole. how old are you.
love
Mia P
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I am Molly from Jefferson NC. I am in the second grade. I want to tell you what I want for Chsistmas.
First do I get a elf? What does elfs eat? How many elfs do you have?
Next I have be nice. I help my mom with Food. I help Feed my pets.
Also I want a hover board. And I want a baby alive also I want a tablet I want all that for Chsistmas Please Santa.
Finally. I want a baby alive also a hoverboard and a tablet. I Love Chsistmas. How are you doing santa.
Love
Molly D
Dar Sentu,
Hi sentu ur eLfs wuck fud macking tus for us kids. Wut is the nuf pol Like wut i it Like dlevereing prezes it is a fud jod I no you Like cuces and milk. I Like cresmes. A spritcar.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I am Ivory form Movnta View I wnat for christmas Firsts I hof e uit Wiy Doe ou wiy doe on get yonr red out fit wiy Do yon and your wife get merry How Do get in tiy Homs iF tla Do not net a chimmney I hefa nut rosid HOW is SPll Doing?
Next I hop my litl setr cepsheisf. Is Flsa Binu ge Wife myou Fils you Fist.Get Me is bget in a FBSDranaicdsy anci wipay wif my litl setr
I What for cistn are upei Dnlle a hdasufalmd dog and tos b time wif my fandmle we wiuh eave cookies I love cist
your frend Ivory
Santa
Hi Santa I Know you are true. My nam is Bru E I am fom mountnin vieiw EAGLES. I wat to tell you I want for christmas. How is scaut doing what does the raindees your house look like? Do the ds hisfo sumes help m dole my grandma.
I we thurduilgir Kndtow tim rd I low is scout doing. What bes the raindeer eat. What des your house look like? Do the dishis his fosvmes. Help m n in my gra lemat wer murd lgid do wullor it en reif iei sp mani in Lic tree I glrect leav uf chstmas. I like you Santa.
Luv,
Bru
Mrs. Lyall’s Second Grade Class
Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa
Hi, Santa! I am 8 years old, and I am in second grade. My name is Danica. I want to ask you some questions! How are you, and Mrs Claus, and the elves? Have you been busy makeing toys? I want to tell you how I have behaved this year. I did my homework. I am helping my mom because she is pregant. I want you to know what I would like for Christmas. I want an apple watch, a real life budy doll, and and iphone 11 pro. I am going to put 5 chocolate chip cookies out and some milk. For the reindeer I will put out carrots. I Love Christmas!
Love,
Danica
Dear Santa
Hello, Santa I am Zackarrie R., and I am eight years old. I go to Mountin View School Egoles. I am in second grad.
First, I want to ask you some questions. Does Rudolph like carrots? What are your three fastest reindeer? Mrs. Claus. Santa Claus how are you doing?
Next, I want to tell you how I have been this year. I have took out the trash. I have helped with the baby. I have been Noughty at home.
Also, I want you to know what I would like for Chistmas. I want one turbo Valryex with big loncher and a hunting stand and a apple watch.
Santa I will leav you cookes and milk I will also leav some carrots for Rudolph. I fill happy about Chistmas.
Sincerely,
Zackarrie
Santa
Santa, I am in second grade. I go to Moutais View. I am 7 years old. I love you! I want to ask you some question. Where did you get your hat. How do you make your reindeer fly. I want to let you no how I have behaved this year. I have been good. I do my chores. I eat breafast in the morning. I have been good at school. I want you to know what I would like for Chrismis. I want a drt bike, a car, a lunch box and a hunting stand. Finally, I am going to lev you a suprize. I feel good about Chrismis.
love,
Clint
Dear Santa
Hi Santa! My name is Ulysses. I am in second grade I am 8 years, old and i go to Mountain View school I want to ask you some questions. Do you like cookies? Are you okay? How are youer elves? I want to tell you how I have behaved this year I organ my shoes I take out the trash I want you to know what I would like for Christmas I would like a Black camera dome and red camera dome Lego set and a Jeffy puppet 2 ps4 FortNite game I am going to put cookies and milk on the table and carrots for rudolph I want to rim you that I don’t have a chimney. You will have to come in the door
Love,
Ulysses
Hi Santa My name is William O. My school name is Mountain View school and I am in second grade. I am 8 years old Santa I Love You!. First I want to ask you some questions. Santa are you nice? are you real? are you a good person.? Next, I want tell you have behaved this year. I behaved at home I have been nice at home, too. Also I want you to know want I would like for Christmas I want the phone 11 pro and a TV. Xbox one. Controller one. gta5 game. Fortnite game. Airpods. camera dome. Apple watch. Santa I am going to leave cookies and milk for you. I am going to leave carrots for your reindeer. I feel good and nice about Chrisymas.
Love,
William
Dear, Santa
I am Mia B i am 7 year old im in 2nd grade at mountain view elamentry school first, I want to ask some questions. do you like chocolate milk? what is your favorite cookies? who is on the nauthy and nice list? Next, how i behaved. cleand out my cruise room, the bathroom while my mom was sleeping with no help. lets out the dog every time every year. have not been giving ms. diana a hard time. nice to ALL kids. also, what i would like for chrismas please. a warm big blanket. a lot of Lol dolls. a puppy. a whoopy cushion. 4000000,000000 dollars maybe you have to do 4000000,000000 dollars I will give you chocolate milk maybe. I dont know or white milk and chocolate chip cookies.
Love,
Mia
P.S. thanks for the presents :)
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Aaron i am 7 and i am in 2nd grade at Mountain View school and I want to ask questions hows, lif? how is rudolph? how is Mrs Claus? I want to tell you how I behaved I helped feed my brother, i walked my dog, helped wash dishes. Also I want to tell you what i want for chrismas a hacker mask a new PS3 and a new dog finaly I will leave some hot sauce for Rudolph some carrots for the deer and cookies for you. Merry Christmas
Love,
Aaron
Dear Santa,
My name is Amy M., and I am 7 years old. I am in 2nd grade at Mountain View School.
First, I want to ask you some questions. How are the elves doing Have they been working hard?
Next, I want to tell you about my behavior. I have been working hard at school. I behave at my school.Also, I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I would like a Frozen castle and Elsa. I also want a phone. I will leave milk and for you in my kitchen. I will also leave carrots for the reindeer.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Amy
My name is Dalton I am 7 years old. I a in the 2 grade I love it How is Mrs claus Elfes kum frum I want to tell you how I have Beaved this year. I wash the Dog and the Dishes To. I want for x-mas I want a AlMyDr one and a i phone 11 pro finally on x-mas I will Leav you sum coockis. And for the Reindeer carrets.
Love
Dalton
Dear Santa
I am 8 years old and I am in second grade at Mountain View Shool. First I want to ask you some questions. How is Mis. Claus? Are the reindeers ready to fly? Next, I want to tell you how I have behaved this year. I have been good. I make my bed every morning, and I eat all my breakfast.
Also, I want you to know what I want for Christmas. I would like a new bike without training wheels. I would like an apple watch for kids.
Finally, I will leave a gingerdread house for you to eat and some milk. For the reindeer, I will leave some carrots. Christmas makes me feel happy and excited.
Love,
Nuria
Santa
Mi name is Kamila I am in second grade at Mountain View School. I am seven years old. How is Mrs. Claus? Are the raindeer ready to fly? What kind of cookies do you? I wash the dishes. I clan the toilet, and I mop the floor. I want a tv, a tablet, a Lol hous, and an Apple Watch. I hope you can bring some of these on Christmas Eve. I will leve cookies and milk for you I will leave carets for the reindeer. I feel happy and excited about Christmas.
Love,
Kamila
Dear Santa,
I hope you will be coming to my house. I’m in second grade. I go to Mountain View School I am seven yers old
I want to ask some questions Is Mrs. Claus OK? are the reindear see you soon! I want to tell you how I have behaving I hove been a good boy and my sister have been good too. I want know what I want for Christmas I wan a Xbox1 and a new bike I would also like an Apple watch and a iPhone 11 I Love Christmas so much I hope the grinch doesnt steal my presents.
Love,
Levi A.
Dear Santa
Hi Santa! It is me Riley. I am in second grade now. I go to Mountain View becase I moved. I want to ask you some questions. When will Buddy come back? How is Mrs. Claus? How old are you? Christmas is my favorite holiday becas I like being with my family. Next I want to tell you how I have behaved this year. I feed my dogs, turn my Christmas tree off and on, help at my shcoll. Last here is wath I want for Christmas. A PS5 and Minecraft and a drone.
Love
Riley
Dear Santa,
I am Paulina A. I go to Mountain View School, and I am 7 years old. First, I want to ask you some questions. How is Mrs. Claus? Is everything ready for Christmas? Next, I want to tell you about my behavior. I respect my teachers and the principal. I never get in trouble. I Love recess and I Love Christmas.
Also, I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I would like a little bucket for my feet, and it has a foot massage.
Finally, I will leave cookies and milk for you in the kitchen with a note.
Love,
Paulina
Dear Santa
Hi My Name is Ivont H. I am 8 year sold I am in 2d grade. First I want ask you some questions How are the elves? My elves name is Zill Next, I want to tell y ou how I have behaved I clean my room. I do my chores. I feed my dog every day.
Also, I want you to know what I would like for Christmas. I want an iPhone X, turbo voltbyex launch, a new controll PS4.
Finally, Christmas is my favorite because I celebrate with my family. I am going to leave out cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Ivont
Robin Nethery’s Second Grade Class
Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Alyia G. I want to tell you adout christmas this yera.
First, wata ta ask some questions who do the Rainder fly. Con you fly Santa. Who do you mack toy.
Next, I want to tell you how I have behaved. I am going to sing Christmas saings. I derat my Christmas tree. And I hlep my mom wash the dichis.
Also, want for Christmas. I would lick a LOL for Christmas and slim pleas can I have some art thanks. I would lick a blackit.
Finally, I would help you at the work shop. I Love chistmas because you get to be with your flamey.
Good luck,
Alyia G.
Dear Santa,
My name is JesiAnn H. I want to ask you some questions and what I want for chrismas.
First, I want to ask some questions how do yo get you’r letters? What is your faveret milk? Do you have a unicorn?
Next, was good this year Never been below green Vackumed Did all my home work.
Also, what I want for chrismas loves ack unicorn case for my ipod noes cansuling headfones.
Finally, I Will make you 4 cookes and a glass of milk. I feal Happy, scared, and nerves abbout Christmas.
Sincerely,
JesiAnn H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke L. I want to tell sum thegs about why I am wriding and I like crismis.
First, I want to ask some questions. How duz your bag hode all the presits. How do you go dlarod the world. How do the elfs git to the Noth pole.
Next, I no how I behed. 1 I toack ckerot my mom. I help my mom pot the crismism treve up. I help clin.
Also, I want for crismism. I want a huver bode. A pate bollgun. And a cupoter.
Finally, what will dow for crismison. I will live sum coocks and sum milk. I will live sum cuerist for the redeier. I like crismsms. I like to fid the elf in the monin and I Love when I like the crismisms prudrt uder the trevey.
Sincerely,
Luke L.
Dear Santa,
My name is Adrianna B. I want to ask some questions and what I want for chrismas.
First, I want to ask you some questions. How do you get in my huose with no chimny. Whot is yor faveret cokie and milk.
Nest, I’m going to tell you how I’V be. I’V ben good this year. I help with my baby brother. ben good in school. Did my homework.
Also, I whant to tell you what I whant for chrismas. I whant a LoL doll and a pink tablit cace.
Finally, I’ll Leav Santa some cokies and milk.
Sincerely,
Adrianna B.
Dear Santa,
Hi. I’m Norah H. I’m here to tell about this chrismas this year. I’m in the 2 grade Mountain view.
First, I will ask you some questions. Are you sleepy? What are your BEST cookies? how do you do it?
Next, I whait to tell you how I have behaved. Helped friend work. I’v wash dishes. I’v did my homework.
Also, I want to tell you what I want for christmas. I want a hourglass. A white bord. White bord markers. A canvic and holders.
Finally, I will leave you some mil and some carrots. I feel like you are THE BEST!
Yours truely,
Norah H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Malorie H. I want to tell you about this Cristmas. I have one question to ask you early do you ever not eat cookies on Cristmas? I’m writing because its almost Cristmas I need to talk to you.
First, I want to ask some questions what is your favorit cookie? Have you ben on a honey moon? Do you straten your beard? Do the raindeer realy like candy canes?
Next, I want to tell you how I behaved. I helped my dad do loudry! I finished my turkey story! I cleand my room!!!
Also, I want to tell you what I want for Cristmas! Lols! LOLOMG! Fingerlings amaricin girl dall.
Finally, Santa I’m so so so sory if I made you tierd but I’m big on talking… some times but. I’ll leave milk and cookies.
Yours Truely
Malorie H.
Dear Santa
I want to tell you about Chistmas this year.
First, I want to ask you some questions.
How old are you.
How many elfs do you have.
How many toys do you make.
Next, I want to tell you how I been good.
I did all of my home-work.
I picked up all the toys.
Also, I want to tell you what I want for Chistmas.
I want a tellaporter and a time musheen. And that rover on planet 51.
Finally, I like how you can fly and you because you giv us toys.
Good luck,
Paulie P.
Dear santa,
Hello santa I am Easton S. in secnt Grade. I want to ask you some questions.
First, I am going to ask questions. How did you get your Hat? How old ar you? How old is your raindeer?
Next, I want to tell you how I beaved this year. I help with the dishes, And londry. Also I do my work at school.
Also I want to tell you What I want for christmas. I want a Bike, nintendo, play moble helacopter, play mobile ambulance with side doar.
Finally, I will leave out cookies for you on chrisamas eve. I fell good about christmas beacos of the season smell.
Sincerely,
Easton S.
Dear santa,
I hope you are ready for Christmas. My name is Dalton S. the second grade Mountain view school I want to share my thouts about christmas this year.
First, I want to ask some questions. How do you get down the chimknee? Where did you get your hat? Also are you magic?
Next, how I behaved this year I helped mom clean. I helped clear driveway and did my homework.
Alsi, I want to tell you what I want for Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch, Recar ipod and 2 million Olbeez.
Finally, I will give my dog a bath. And I am happy for christmas every year.
Sincerely,
Dalton S.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I go to mountain view elementary and I’m in the 2nd grade. I am writing to you because I want to ask you some questions.
First, I’m going to ask you some questions. When did you first become Santa? How many elves do you have? And, how can you eat billions of cookies in one night?
Next, I’m going to tell you how I behaved this year. I feed my cat and my dog. I helped my brother. And, I did my homework.
Alsi, I’m going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I would like a Fortnite nerf gun And I would like a Rainbow smash Fortnite axe. And a iPod.
Finally, on Christmas Eve I’m going to bake some cookies for you and their going to be on the kitchen table. I think christmas is the awsomest time of the year.
Your friend,
Hudson M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Farrah G. I am writing to tell you some thing about christmas this year.
First, I want to ask you some questions. What do the elfs eat? What is your favorite type of cookie?
Next, I want to tell you how good I have been. I helped wash the dishes. I helped make the beds. I helped take care of grandpa. Also, I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a drone. I want a L.O.L. suprise doll house. I want a jojo bow.
Finally, I will leave you some milk and cookies oh and watch out for the cat she will try to get the milk and I love chrismas.
Love,
Farrah G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Harlee. I am writing because Christmse is amst hear.
First, I Whant to ask you some questions When is Mage going to come back and want about spies?
Next, I Want to tell you how I behaved Chaned diepers. Help my frind Leo tie His shoes. Fead my baby sister food.
Also, I want to tell you Wat I Want for Christmse I will like a orrt Bike I Will like slime I Will like a I phone 7 for Chrismes.
Finally, I Will give you cookeis and mike I love Christse because It is Jeses birthday and I am thankful for The Gifts.
Good luck,
Harlee H.
Dear Santa,
I am Bently I am writeing to you cause I have been good this year to my mom and my sister to.
First, I will ask you some questions. How bo you bo it in one night? Is it bone fast or slow?
I have ben hlping clean house fixing mom’s bed taking trash and vacuming.
Alos, I want to tell you what I want four Chirstmas 1 boFoo gun 2 X-box-card 3 v-buks 4 money
Finally, I will levea sam choclet cookis on the tadle I love chirstmas case your with your family.
Good luck,
Bently M.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is ChaceC I am writing becuse i want to tell you my thots about ckrismis this year.
First, I want to ask you some qweshtens? What is Santas favrit cookey how do yuer randears fly? How old is Santa. How do you delivr all thos presints? In one night?
Next, how I think i have behavd this year I finsh with my trukey story and my hounted house storiy. I do my homework. I make my bed and my brothers bed.
Also I whant to tell you what I whant for crismis a smart watch IPhoneII frog pueit spiderman swetsuet.
Finally, Hi Santa I want to tell you what I will do for you on Ckrismis eve i will lay out kookes for you and carits for the rander. I fell good about chismis this year.
Your friend
Chace C.
Dear Santa,
How are you doin this yaer I want to tell what I want for Christmas.
First I want to Ask sowe question. How are the elfs doing. Wat do you do in the udr muth? How old are you?
Next, I want to till you how i beHaved. I clin up my dishis. I ben nise to Feo and gusgus. I do most ub my whor.
Also, I want for Christmas. I want anrth gun. I want amrate shirt. I want amreo plush toy.
Finally, I will clen up evreth and have the best Chrstmas ever!
Sincerely,
Ben S.
Hello
My name is Eli T. and I want to tell some thanings abot this sesone
First I want to ask some quisten. how old are you? how old are the Elves? how do you sew.
Next how I have behaved and ben good. I haved walked the dog. I haved got the dog food. I have gave the cat food.
Also I want to tell you some thanings that I want fore crismos bey blads the big bey blads the big loncher Nerf guns and a laptop.
Finally I am gowing to leav a colkey and a cold glass of milk I fell happy abot crismos because it was the berth of jesus.
good luck
Eli T.
