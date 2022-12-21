Mrs. Jordan’s Kindergarten Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
I love rodof bcus he has a saie nose.I have bin nis. I wut a dolie ed a ipad ed a hasu.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I luv u. I hav bim god. I wont e ipad.
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
I lic yr dir. I wont a stufd enimal. I hav bn god.
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I luv you santa. I hav bn gid. I wun unuzr pup.
Love, Collin
Dear Santa,
I uont a fac fon. I hav bin gd.
Love, Jazmyn
Dear Santa,
I lov yor rdr. Im nis. I wont a cite end a dog.
Love, Bridget
Dear Santa,
What do u fid yor rander. I hav bin god. I wot a sonic robt.
Love, Matias
Dear Santa,
Hw or yr rder. I hv bi gud. I want a ipod.
Love, Aria
Dear Santa,
I lic yor rander. I hal bin nis. I wdt a big aurenu.
Love, Bowen
Dear Santa,
Mi favrit randir is roodolf. I hav binn nis. I wnt a toe hoors.
Love, Sara
Dear Santa,
I luv ur rdrd. I hav bin nie. I wat a ipod.
Love, Samantha
Dear Santa,
Mi fadr is rof. I hav bn gad. I wnt a ipod.
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
Haw doo yoo get presins too cids. I hav bin good. I wot a mreo galaxy legoos.
Love, Callum
Dear Santa,
Hw o your rdir. M fird iz rof. Can I rd yor radar. I hav bn gud. I wot a satu tu.
Love, Lennox
Dear Santa,
I luv u. I hav bn god. I wont tomus the tran set.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
H r yr. I hav bn a litl bad. I wot a rubul dubul thing.
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I wnt a socr bal.
Love, Ellie
Mrs. Parsons’ Kindergarten Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want an apple watch. I love Rudolph!
Love, Lexi
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a hover board. I like presents!
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want toys and a baby brother. I Love you!
Love, Caroline
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want presents. I love you!
Love, Remy
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a computer. I like Rudolph.
Love, Catherine
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a nerf gun. I love Rudolph!
Love, Ben
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want an axolotl. I like your beard!
Love, Paige
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a motor cycle. I love your reindeer!
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a robot dinosaur. I have been good!
Love, Teddy
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a go cart. I love you!
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a ball machine. Merry Christmas!
Love, Bowen
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a frog. I love you!
Love, Rory
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a doll house. Thank you!
Love, Suri
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want an ipad and an iphone. Thank you!
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a bean bag chair. Thank you!
Love, Cami
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a toy snake. We have a new elf.
Love, Emmett
Mrs. Barnes’ and Mrs. Lee’s Kindergarten Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Malachi – I would like a dirt bike. I will leave cookies for you and the reindeer.
Hadley – Please bring me some more Barbies. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Izabella- Please bring me a guinea pig. I like Rudolph and you.
Bowen – Please bring me a Robo Fish. Thank you.
Alex – I would like a go cart for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies.
Tuff- Please bring me a computer. I will leave Rudolph carrots and milk and cookies for you.
Lilliana – I would like a Jo Jo Doll and a purple kitchen. Have a Merry Christmas.
Carson – Please bring me a phone. You are my favorite person.
Zoey- Please bring me a doll and a tablet. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Silas – I would like a chair for my desk. I like hot chocolate.
Temperance – Please bring me a doll. Tell Rudolph hi.
Norah –I would like a surprise for Christmas. I will leave you milk and cookies. Thank you.
Jace – I would like a Toughness game for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies.
Davidson – Please bring me a sword for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Kent – I would like a magic sword. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Zander – I would like a hydraulic excavator for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies.
Mrs. Buchanan’s and Mrs. Royal’s Kindergarten Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Rylan: I want Santa to bring me a toy car that goes fast and a toy bus that you roll on the floor. I would also like a ball to bounce on the floor. I have been good this year, but I don’t know how.
Gunner: I want Santa to bring me some Jenga blocks. I have some but I want another set so that we can build it tall and knock it down like a Tsunami. I want the game City Smash 2. I have been good because I have been sharing with Colton.
Flora: I want Santa to bring me a purple guitar holder, because I have a guitar! I have been good because I listen to my teachers!
Braden: I want Santa to bring a green Nintendo. I want a Minecraft bike. It has creepers on it. I have been good except for getting up for school- I don’t like getting up like that!
Graham: I want Santa to bring me a Black Panther’s suit to wear. I want the glove that has claws on it too! I have been nice to Boen- I have to help him set up Mario Cart. I love you, Santa Claus.
Maelyn: I want Santa to bring me a black and white puppy that does everything even goes potty! I don’t want a real puppy I already have one of those! I want him to talk too! I have been really, really good this year. I love you, Santa. I will leave you milk and gingerbread cookies!
Brooklyn: I want Santa to bring me a toy puppy dog that walks. I have been good this year. I write my mom and dad “I love you” notes all the time.
Silas: I want Santa to bring me a Spiderman video game. I have been good this year because I help my friends at school.
Hunter: I want a transformer that turns into a truck! It has red and blue flames on it. I would like a robot dog that walks and talks, too! I have been good this year. I help my mommy with dishes.
Anninstynn: I want Santa to bring me rainbow roller skates that glow in the dark! I would like some chocolate too! I have been good this year. I help mommy take care of baby Kal. I love you, Santa!
Jack Dean: I want a green, purple and blue hoverboard. I have been good this year. I helped mom and dad decorate the tree. I want a red spooky robot spider that has 100 eyes! I want to meet Rudolph and give Santa a hug!
Emerson: I want a Mermaid toy that flaps her tail when you twist something. I have been good this year. I helped Layla find our Elf. I helped daddy fold his laundry. Do your reindeers eat carrots or candy?
Sam: I want “Mario” stuff like Bowser. I would really like a red kitty cat, a real one! I would name him Sparksy! I have been good this year. I am good to my brother but he hits me. I have been working on getting better at coloring stuff too-I have been practicing a lot!
Zayla: I want Santa to bring me a transformer that changes from big to little. I want Santa to bring all my friends over to play. I have been good this year because I watch TV.
Weston: I want Santa to bring me a red splashy hoverboard. I want a RC Earth Shaker Monster truck. I have been good this year. I have been cleaning the dishes and the floors. I have had to clean the walls, too! Do you know anything about rainbows in the winter?
Thomas: My name is Thomas. I am excited for Christmas. I want a camper for Christmas.! I would like some Lego’s and a race car!
Mrs. Rash’s Kindergarten Class — Mountain View Elementary
Hi Santa,
May you plez giv me a Brbe hows? I wot you to no Iv ben gud. I mak smart choizes. I help pepl up win they fal. Tel Rudolf hi for me.
Love, Aliza A.
Mr. Claws,
I hav trid to be gud ths yeer. I hop you r stang warm at the Norf Pol. Can you plz brng me a toy elf? I dnt hav one but rely wnt one.
Love, Marcus B.
Der Santa,
Hape Crismus! I luv u. Can u brig me a mostr truc Santa? I clend up mi room and I am going to giv u cukez and milk. Koda, Moose, and Eli has ben gud to. Gud nit Santa.
Love, Hunter B.
Sentu Clos,
U hav a butiful sla. It is majic. I wud lik a Gabe dol hows for Krismis. I hav been gud this hol yer. I clen up mi toez. I help mi mome sig sogs and I help mi dade cuk.
Love, Harper C.
Santa Clos,
I hav ben a vry gud boy this yeer. I help my mome do londre and help her make my bed. My bruther has ben gud to. I luv skol and help my teacher. Can I ples have a monstr truck. That is all I wnt. I wnt evre one to have a gud crismus.
Love, Billy G.
Hi Santa,
How r u? The ovr day at the Crismus tre I brok a ornumint. I am sry. I hav ben a gud helpr to my mom. One tim I clend my toys up. I wnt a cumputr. I hav a siser in my momz bele that has not cam out yet. I thnk she wnts a prezint to.
Love, Jaxson H.
Der Santa,
I wuv u. I wont to met u. I hav ben guud this yr. I hav ben helpg mom wif the dishes. Can u plz giv me Brbez? C u at cismis!
Love, Teagan H.
Santa Clowz,
Can u plez git me a Barbie truck that u can rele driv and it chrjes? Duz Mrs. Clowz mak cookez for u? I wil kep being gud and helping mi mom and techrs.
Love, Mckenzie H.
Sant Cloz,
I hav ben good the hol yer. I wash the dishiz and sumtimz clen my room. Can I plez hav hot welz for crismus? How mane elfs are in yor wrkshop? See you soon Sant Cloz!
Love, Maddox H.
Helo Santa,
I luv tht u are nis and brng presents to evrewon. Thak you. Ples can I hav toys to giv to my frendz? I wot a buper car. I also wot a toy nurf gun that is as big as you can git me. I wot to tolk to the rander and the elfs.
Love, Henry L.
Deer Santa,
Mi nam is Melody. How duz the randr fly? I hav ben a good gurl. I hlp mi techrs and freds. I hlp mi mom wash the dishs. For Krisms I wunt sum cande and a new fuze blakit.
Love, Melody L.
Hi Santu Cloz,
I hop u hav restid up for Crismus. I hav ben a gud grl this yer. Can u plez brig me a lade bug pilo? I wud also lik a esel for mi art. Can u brig mi chikins som hats?
Love, Keily M.
Der Santu,
I hav ben a gud boy this yer. How do u get to evry hows in 1 nit? I wud like u to brng me sum monstr truks and a T Rex. Sta worm otsid.
Love, Ezequiel M.
Snta Kloz,
We r going to dekorat the krismus tree so we can git a elf. Can I plez hav a barbe hows and barbes wif cloths. How do the elfs mak all thos prezints?
Love, Natalie M.
Satu Klos,
I hav trid to be gud this yer. Krismis is my favorit tim of the yer. My favorit rander is Blitzin. How mane elfs do you hav? Can you plez fit a skootr on your sla for me? Thak you Satu!
Love, Heath P.
Satu Coz,
May I plez hav toy drt bik? You are a gret guy! I thnk I hav ben good. I hav ben foldng and woseng mi cloz.
Love, Tommy S.
Santa Koz,
Mere Krismas! I wud like a stufed Santa Koz. I also wud like a robot octupus. Me and Levi hav ben gud this yer. I alwaz do mi homwrk and uz mi manrz. You are nis, cut, and fuze. The elves are nis to.
Love, Nolan T.
Mrs. Houck’s Kindergarten Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
I wnt batris.
Luf, Jonathan B.
Dear Santa,
I wt a fr wlr.
Love, Roman
Dear Santa,
I wnt a fr wilr.
Love, Oaklyn
Dear Santa,
I wnt a stand.
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I wt a bik.
Love, Ezequiel
Dear Santa,
I wnt a pla hws.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
I wnt a fon.
Love, Jezamae
Dear Santa,
I wnt a drt bik.
Love, Jonathan A.
Dear Santa,
I wnt a brb dol hws.
Love, Esperanza
Dear Santa,
I wt a nintndo swich.
Love, Greylon
Dear Santa,
I wt a nntndw swij.
Love, Emmalia
Dear Santa,
I wnt a gbez dol haws.
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
I wnt a mak up set!
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I wnt a makup sat.
Love, Delaney
Dear Santa,
I wnat a brb dremhaws.
Love, Annabelle
Dear Santa,
I wnt a ty stov.
Love, Kiera
Mrs. Stephanie’s and Mrs. Tina’s Kindergarten Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa, Hw r u? I wot toy. Love, Torynn
Dear Santa, Ha r you doeg? I wot a nw Mreo geam. (new Mario game) Love, Olan
Dear Santa, Haw R u? I wot santa grinch and spiderman. Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa, Haw r u doig? I want pocoyo toes. (sleepy bird with Lula). Love, Franklin
Dear Santa, Haw r u? I wont a puppet rustr. Love, Adelaine
Dear Santa, Hw r u doeig? I wot a mrmad cosdm. (mermaid costume) Love, Ember
Dear Santa, Haw or you duint? I wot legos. Love, Michael
Dear Santa, Haw r u? I wot a Brbe. (Barbie) Love, Serenity
Dear Santa, Haw r you? I wot a IPad. Love, Xander
Dear Santa, Haw r you? I wont a drone. Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa, Haw r you duig? I waj a drum. Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa, Haw r you? I wot weseg clost and black her diy. (wrestling clothes and black hair dye) Love, Colter L.
Dear Santa, Haw or u doing? I wot a cat. Love, Kimber
Dear Santa, How r u? I want a Holk. (Hulk) Love, Jake
Dear Santa, How r u doeg? I wot a dog with hearts. Love, Westlynn
Dear Santa, How are you? I wat a dog and a dron (drone). Love, Colter N.
Mrs. Angie’s Kindergarten Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Andersyn and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was open the door for somebody. I would like a new bookbag. My Christmas wish this year is that everyone is not sick and able to come to school. Do you like to drink water?
Love, Andersyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Xanath and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was play nice with my friends. I would like Encanto toys like the dolls and Casita. My Christmas wish this year is to get to play in the snow with my family. How do you eat the cookies and drink the milk so fast?
Love, Xanath
Dear Santa,
My name is Ayden and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a Jurassic World Lego set. My Christmas wish this year is that a dog would come to school. Does Mrs. Claus like cookies too?
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was I helped my mama clean my room. I would like a cowboy dress up set. My Christmas wish this year is that Letterland would come to our school. How did you make the elves fly?
Love, Ryker
Dear Santa,
My name is Henry and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was help Mommy clean the counter. I would like a metal Pokemon card. My Christmas wish this year is that a Chihuahua would come to school. How did you grow that beard?
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
My name is Barrett and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was let my friend play with the fire truck puzzle. I would like a whole set of 5 Nights at Freddy’s. My Christmas wish this year is that my sister has to be nice. How do you get your reindeer magic?
Love, Barrett
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlee and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was go to school. I would like an iPad. My Christmas wish this year is I hope everyone is able to go to school. How do the reindeer fly?
Love, Charlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Addilyn and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was clean up the Art center for Ms. Kathy. I would like a Barbie Dream Closet. My Christmas wish this year is that EVERYONE has a Merry Christmas! How do you deliver all of the presents in North Carolina in one night?
Love, Addilyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jensen and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was share. I would like a Lego crocodile set and a Lego jet hauler set. My Christmas wish this year is to play and break ice outside at Christmas. Where were you born?
Love, Jensen
Dear Santa,
My name is Abel and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was clean up my toys. I would like a toy dragon. My Christmas wish this year is to go to the North Pole. Do you really eat all of the cookies and drink all of the milk?
Love, Abel
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyric and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was get my baby sister a band-aid for her toe. I would like Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse. My Christmas wish this year is for snow right now! What is your favorite drink?
Love, Lyric
Dear Santa,
My name is Grayson and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was come to school. I would like an iPad or tablet. My Christmas wish this year is that an elf would come to my house. How long does it take to get to the North Pole?
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
My name is Phoenix and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was give some stuff to people. I would like a Jurassic Park toy and game and a tablet. My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to get what they want for Christmas. How do you drive your sleigh?
Love, Phoenix
Dear Santa,
My name is Anna and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was be nice to Santa. I would like an Elsa doll. My Christmas wish this year is for Elsa to come to school. Do reindeer drink soda?
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
My name is Caroline and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was help my mommy decorate the Christmas tree. I would like a new skirt and a Barbie doll. My Christmas wish this year is that it would snow right now! How old are you?
Love, Caroline
Dear Santa,
My name is Madison and I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was be nice to my friends and teachers. I would like Gabby’s Dollhouse. My Christmas wish this year is for snow! Will you be my best friend?
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddie and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was sing a solo in church. I would like a ride-on Jeep. My Christmas wish this year is for all of the sick kids to get better. Where do the reindeer get their magic?
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
My name is Haley and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. Something good I did this year was babysit my little brother. I would like new boots. My Christmas wish this year is for everyone to spend time with their families. What do the reindeer like to eat?
Love, Haley
Mrs. Goodman’s First Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have ben nice and a little naughty. Sometimes I don’t clean up my dogs mess. I want an Xbox and a Nintendo Switch. I made you a drawing and I hope you like it. From, Jeremy C.
Dear Santa, How is yor day? I have ben supor good. I want 100 Pokamon Cars. Thank you. From Ryker H.
Dear Santa, I am being good. I help my dad. I wont 4 knives. I wont a cowboy hat with a star. I also wont a spy kit. From, Isiah C.
Dear Santa I am being good. I wirk with my mom some. I wut a car and a BATMAN. From, Victor M.
Dear Santa, Thank you for making presents. I have been good. I help my dad. I want knite armer for Crismus. I drawded you a picture of the reindeer. From, Luke N.
Dear Santa, I lov You! Ive bin grate but also bad. I help at home. I want LOL dolls and Squishmellos. From, Destiny S.
Dear Santa, Thank you for the prsnts last year. I have bin good and bad. I have cut my hair but I owso (also) lisen to my mom. I want a stuff Eagl and Squishmellos. From, Taylor Mc.
Dear Santa, I Luv You. How is your day? I’ve bin good this year. I took care of my mom whin she was sick. I want a spy kit and a spy soot (suit). From Lucy W.
Dear Santa, You do a grat job! Ive bin kind of good and nauty. I want a hunting dog and a hunting soot (suit). From, Hudson
Dear Santa, I hope you are well. I’ve bin good. I help my mom clen up. I want a stufft kitty and a rel camra. Maery Cismuss Santa! From, Macy B.
Dear Santa, You do a grat job. I have been nice. I help my mom. I wish for a toy car and a tablit. From, Timothy B.
Dear Santa, I love you. You are so nice. I’ve dun a litl bad stuff and lots of good. I wish for makeup and I wish for a toy dog. I made a pikshur (picture) of your slay (sleigh). I hope you like it! From, Scarlett R.
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have bin nice helping my mom. I want a doll and a toy horse. From, Maddy W.
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good. I help my brother clen our room. I want a remoke control spider! From, Levi L.
Dear Santa, I LOVE you. You bring me presnts. I have ben nice. I help cook. I like to cook. I want a train (not a toy one) and a remote control car. From, Avan L.
Dear Santa, I Luv you. I have bin good. I play with my sister. I wont a rainbo unicorn. From, Izzy M.
Dear Santa, I love you. I like your suit. I have bein good. I help my mom and bruthers. I want a Barbe hous and Barbe clothes. From, Koda
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good. I help my mom cook. I want rollerskats and a doll. From, Bianca C.
Dear Santa, How are your elves doing? I’ve bin kind uf good all year. I help my dad paint. I want a Magik Mixie. From, Genesis T.
Ms. Howell’s First Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
I love you! I hav ben smrt at school. How can randers fly? I wod lic a Barbe dol, a stuf anumol and a scoter. I hop you hav a grat flit.
Love, Ana
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good grir. Hal do yow use your majic? I wot a Borbe, American Doll Girls and Dolls. I wil lev milk and cuces.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this year. My siters are crase ever day. How old are you? When is your birthday? I would like a LOL Doll Hous, and a kitten, and all of the stuff I will need. I will leav you sume milk and caucis too.
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
I hav bin nis. I want my famle hom for Christmas. How do your radir fly? For Christmas, I want a scatbord and a big pack uv Squish Melos.
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
You wr rile good to me when you tot me the storee uf Bayebe Jesus! Why did you tech me ubowot Bayebe Jesus? I want a remot control airplane. Haw do you fly?
Love, Kannon
Dear Santa,
My hull family has ben good includin me. Hawed us your randir fliy? For Christmas, I wunt my family to all get a presint. I whud like a Majick Pisxi Doll. I will live you melk and cookies.
Love, Oaklyn
Dear Santa,
I ben doena my chos. How do you mac all uv the presnis? I wot a Brbe Dall Has. I will ler ceris for you Raders.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I hav bin a gud girl. I will giv you cucis and milk. Can you giv me a elf? For Christmas I wont a stuf anuml. I am seven yirs old.
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
I have bin nis on oll yir. Haw do elvs mak toys? I wud like a elektrik skootr, a laptop, a fonprd.
Love, Mikayla
Dear Santa,
How do yor elf move in the morning? I decrat in my living room. I wont a Barbe Doll, shoos, and cloths. I will lev you cookes and milk.
Love, Jamie
Dear Santa,
I been so so good this yuar. How old are you? I wunt a tent. Also, I wunt a toy car. Also, I wunt a toy moodrsicle.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
I hav ben don mi chors. How do u rap presns? I want a ble frijratr. I hav ben a good boy.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
My bruthr has been good. How dus your randir fly? Can you get a toy tracr for my bruthr? Can you get me a majick set? I will bring yo sum milck and cookes.
Love, Jasper
Dear Santa,
I hav ben a good boy. How many elfs do you hav? For Christmas, I wood like a kid robot. Also, I wood like rc car and a Baby Yode Lamp.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I have been a good grle. Why cant we tach the evls? For Christmas, I wont a LOL OMG set. Also, a now bike and a LOL hose. I will give you cookes and milck.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
I hav bin a good boey. Haw mene elfs do you hav? I wod like a TenSwesh and a hoowjesoow. I whil lev melk and cooces for you.
Love, Hugo
Dear Santa,
I have ben good all year. How duz your roindr fly? I would lik a tedy bear and a book. I will leve cookies for you.
Love, Wilson
Mrs. Powers’ First Grade Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Mom,
Thank you for the cars last year. How are you? I would like a remote control snake and an RC car. I will leave mom some milk and cookies.
Love, Maverick
Dear Christ,
Thank you for trying to make everybody happy. How do you make the stars?
I love you, Allie
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the capuchin monkeys last year. Can I have a real monkey? I will leave you cookies. Can I have a new Elsa Jeep?
Love, Ada
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the doll. How is Rudolph? Can I have a remote control spider and snake and a Hatchimal? I love you! How are the other reindeer?
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the dolls that you brought me. How are you doing? I would like make up and nail polish and slap animals that are fluffy and hair bows and jewelry. I hope you stay warm.
Merry Christmas, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys last year. How are you? Can I have a Hatchimal please? I love you!
From, Camilla
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys last Christmas. How is Dolly? How do you fly? How is Rudplph? I want a doll school and a Dr. Doll play house. I’ll leave you some cookies.
Merry Christmas, Harper
Dear Santa,
I love you! Thank you for toys. How are you doing? This year can I have costumes, a bath tub boat, and a big toy please?
From, Grayson
Dear Santa,
This is me, Caleb. Thank you for the cars. Is it cold there? Can I have some WWE toys and Marvel Hero toys? I love you!
From, Caleb
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the science kit last year. How is Rudolph? Can I have a remote control boat and a lot of dinosaurs? I love you. I’ll leave you milk and cookies.
From, Everett
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the dump truck. How is Rudolph? Can I please have an RC Car and Pokemon Cards and games for my PlayStation?
Merry Christmas, Levi
Dear Santa,
Thank you for 5 nights at Freddy’s. How is Rudolph? Can I please have Pokemon and Legos and Minecraft? I love you.
From, Jace
Dear Santa,
Thank you for toys. How are you? Can I have a soccer ball and a football? I’ll leave you cookies.
Love, Latham
Dear Santa,
This is Eli. I love you. Thank you for the toys last year. How is Rudolph? I hope nice. I would like Pokemon toys please. Stay warm.
From, Eli
Mrs. Shannon’s First Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Rylan. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Dirt bike 2. My own drum 3. Play Station 5. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Rylan
Dear Santa,
My name is Paul. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Pokemon 2. Pokemon 3. Pokemon
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Paul
Dear Santa,
My name is Abygayl. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. I Pad 2. Lol Dollhouse 3. A brand new robot dog.
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Abygayl
Dear Santa,
My name is Asher. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Pokemon 2. Family 3. Dirt Bike
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Asher
Dear Santa,
My name is Della Grace Eldreth. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a toy vacuum cleaner 2. A Cakey Kitchen 3. A wig to prank my mommy!
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Della Grace Eldreth
Dear Santa,
My name is Remi. I am 7 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Make up 2. Tiny bookbags 3. Cool supplies that look like makeup. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Remi
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Legos Minecraft 2. Sonic toys 3. Poppy Playtime toys
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaiyah. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are the three things I am wishing for: 1. I want my own puppy 2. A phone 3. Some climbing gear I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Kaiyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Samuel Wilsey. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. 2 V Star Pack of Pokemon 2. Dirt Bike 3. Drone
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Samuel to Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryder. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Pokemon 2. Air Hockey 3. A Thentendo
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Ryder
Dear Santa,
My name is Eli Prevette. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Dear Santa, will you get me a hover board? I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. From, Eli Prevette
Dear Santa,
My name is Dawson. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are two things I am wishing for: 1. Hot Wheels 2. Celebration Thomas 50 Anniversary
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Dawson
Dear Santa,
My name is Aria. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. A little bunny 2. A walking kitty 3. A little toy dog
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Aria
Dear Santa,
My name is Kade. I am 6 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Family 2. Pokemon 3. Friends
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Kade
Dear Santa. My name is Serenity. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Make up 2. Karaoke machine 3. Games I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Serenity
Dear Santa,
My name is Caragan. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Dog 2. Princess 3. Hair bows
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Caragan
Dear Santa,
My name is Bellamy. I am 6 years old. I year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Sleigh 2. Magic reindeer 3. A barn for the reindeer
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Bellamy
Dear Santa,
My name is Jose. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. Alexa 2. Pokemon cards 3. Nintendo Switch
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jose
Mrs. Miller’s First Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
I wil make you lofs uve cukes and lots uve milk. Santa, I have bine a vere gud boy. I wud like twenty doors, a Zombey, and mackies.
Love, Lawson
Dear Santa,
How are you doen to day? I am wundren wut you are doweng and are you hape. Biy the way can i ples have a cat for Christmas and a doll cas I have bin a gud grl this yer.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
How have your reindeer been this year? I hope you have been very well this year. I want custom made overalls and I allso want a baby cat and a gold fish and a baby sister. Mery Christmas. I have been a good girl.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
Have your reindeer bin ok? Have you had a good yir? Did you like the Hrshe kiss that I gave you and Sprkle? I have bin good. I woud like a huvrbrd, a cat toy, and a tedber.
Love, Kylin
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas and a Happy New Year. Please bring me the stuff I asked for. I have been a good boy. I want a bunkbed, a PS5, and a new headset.
Love, Reid
Dear Santa,
What have your reindeer ben doing? I wot a drone, Christmas lits, and a bunk bed. I ben a good boy.
Love, Desmond
Dear Santa,
How are the elvs? I wot noo toys and a noo sock and a noo doll and noo shoes. I have bin gud.
Love, Hailey
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer ok? Have your reindeer ben sick latle? I have ben a gud gul. I want a huvrbord seat, and a bawnseball, and a new braslit.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Roodoff? I will lev hima carit and will you say hi to Disin? Aeny ways, I have ben good all yer. I rilly wont a kid sis dirt bike and a big baskit ball hoop, and a remot cincholl tanck.
Love, Josiah
Dear Santa,
Have your elfs bin ok? I wont a ,agic nixie, and a baby doll set, and a slime set. I have bin a good girl all yier.
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
I what to eat coes with you. I hope you have a grat yir. I what a new tablit, and a new bed, and a new skatbawd. I have bin nas to my bruthr.
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,
I luv you Santa. I wut a dirt bike, cowboy boots , and a Gravedigger. I hav bin a good boy. I wat a drn to.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
How do you mak tues? I want a gabbe dollhouse and a noo necklaces and a noo per of caw grl boots. I have bin gud al yir.
Love, Memphis
Dear Santa,
How are your deer? I been good. I wot a Jrasic wrld t rex. Are you well? How do you get all of the prenis to all of the halsis. How do you eat all of the cuces at all the halsis? I allso wot a bat man play set and a jrasic wrld spinosoris.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I hop that you have a good yir and your deer to. I am a good boy all the yir. I want a xbox and a game and a new tablet.
Love , Jacob
Dear Santa,
I like the presins that you give me. I wont a Squrametus and a flashlit and a scudr. I have bin gu all yr long.
Love, Coral
Ms. Luci’s First Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you at the North Pole? I hep dat I am on the good list. This year I would like a T-Rex Pet I can ride and a red Power Ranger. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Leon
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I love you. You are so cute. I have made cookies for you. I want a baby doll for Christmas. Thank you Santa! Love, Kerlin
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I hope you enjoy cookies I made for you. This year I would like a doll and a LOL doll. Thanks for give preses! Zuria
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I wut sum slim. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Emily
Dear Santa,
Hw are you nd the elves? I hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I would like 5 snow days, a purse for my mom, and a robot. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Joshua
Dear Santa,
How are you and elves? I hop you enjoy the cookies. This year I would like LOL dols and tomigachy and a crybaby. Thank you Santa! Love, Paislee
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I Hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I would like six robos and tow computers. Thank you Santa! Kip
Dear Santa, How are you doowg? I hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I would like to get a remot cunchol dinosaur. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Love, Daniel
Dear Santa,
How are you and Miss. Claus? How are the elves? This year I would like a cat, a sowglob, and a dres, a masck mix, and my mom would like a braslit. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I would like a spider-man set, Thor akshon phigyer with lites and sounds, grave digger rumote control. Thank you Santa! Love, Colt
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I would like a real sootkas, some logesesat, and a Brbieae doll. Thank you Santa! Love, Clara
Dear Santa, How are you and the elves? I Hope ranedeer are good. This year I would like iphone and a pupey dog. Thank you Santa! Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I hope you will like the oreos and mik. I wut a mine mous kichin. I aso wat a toy doge. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Stephanie
Dear Santa,
Haw are you doing to day? Haw are the evs? I wod like a Machik Mixe and sum cat toys for my cat. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas, Autumn
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I would like 20 days, a toy mostr, and a slim. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Ale
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I Hope you enjoy the cookies I made you. This year I would like an LOL Dollhouse, a dinosaur toy for my brother, two princess dolls, one OMG doll, a robot kitty, and a Polly Pocket. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Ezme
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I hope you enjoy the cookies I made for you. This year I would like squishmallows and a little doll. Thank you Santa. Merry Christmas! Emma
Mrs. Campbell’s First Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Banks Johnson. This year I have been quite good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is gi crd (gift card for an X-box and for my Dad to get a new truck) because ples has a gifcrd and my dad wut a gifcrd. If your elves are not too busy I would also like nusr ef. (another Elf because my Elf is reading my Dad’s Bible) I promise to leave you some ceris (carrots) on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyleigh Livingston. This year I have been very good. What I would like MOST like for Christmas is the hoos cinnll (the horse kennel) because I wut to play with it. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a tablitt also to play on it. I promise to leave you some Crismus coces (cookies) and Crismus ceritss (carrots) on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Micah Walker. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is pokemons because I wot pokemons becus I ned mor pokemons. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a pokemon binder be cus it can hod my pokemons. I promise to leave you some cuces (cookies) and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie Presnell. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is I wut my flamle (family) cus I love thim. If your elves are not too busy I would also like I wut sow feck (stuffed animals) and a tun of cats that I haf. I promise to leave you some milk and cookies and ckercs (carrots) on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Jossalyn Ava Edge. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a puppe (puppy) because Banjo will have a sis. If your elves are not too busy I would also like now shows (new shoes). I promise to leave you some milk and cookies and carrots on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Collin Arnette. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is lwegos (legos) because I really want them. If your elves are not too busy I would also like an iphone, a gold necklace, and I wish for a dinosaur. I promise to leave you some cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella Hicks. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is cebord(keyboard) bcus pay to mi mom an mi dad (because I can play a song to my mom and dad). If your elves are not too busy I would also like a scrismelos (a squishmellow). I promise to leave you some cocis and milck and cais (cookies and milk and carrots) on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Everly Flanagan. This year I have been quite good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a bitty baby because my mom had own (one). If your elves are not too busy I would also like a new berbe doll hous becaus I had it for a long time. I promise to leave you some cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Miles Pierce. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a new bike with 2 feet because evrewon rides my bike. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a tablit becos my tablit bestid (busted). I promise to leave you some cokeis(cookies) and milk and cartse(carrots). Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabriel Sluder. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is mine craft nether batsion lego set because I like to build lego sets. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a nintedo switch because I don’t have one. I promise to leave you some milk and choclate chip and short bread cookies on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaylen White. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a huge wuge (Huggy Wuggy) because I wnt one like my friend Ricardo. If your elves are not too busy I would also like 2 nrf guns for my bruthr. I promise to leave you some cikes(cookies) and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Evie Lyall. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a tablit because I nevr had wen befor. If your elves are not too busy I would also like I fon 11 (iPhone 11) because I nevr had wen befor. I promise to leave you some kookees and milk and kerits (carrots) on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Carson Zuniga. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is 300 pes paul (300 piece puzzle) be cus I wut to play with it. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a elve (elf) for Christmas be cus he did not cam (come) last yir. I promise to leave you some milk and cookies and certs (carrots) on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Violet Gambill. This year I have been quite good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a balloon ball because I want to jump in it. I would also like a Gum Ball Polly Pocket Play Set. I promise to leave you some milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Mrs. Hess’ First Grade Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob. I would like a kid-sized recliner, and also a kid-sized couch for my room. I have been a very good boy.
Dear Santa,
My name is Maley. I have been a good girl this year. I would love to have a big barbie doll. I would love for her to have rainbow hair. I am going to leave you milk and cookies.
Dear Santa,
My name is Gideon, and I have been a good boy. I would like to have a toy T-Rex and a coloring kit with crayons, pencils, and markers. I would also like to have a baby Yoda that blinks when you squeeze it. I would also like more dinosaurs to play with. Thank you.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. My name is Bellamy. I would like to have a Hot Wheels Track with some Hot Wheels cars. I would also like to have a Spiderman umbrella. Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi. I have been a pretty good boy. I would like to have a Minecraft skateboard. That is the one thing I’d really like to have. I want to say, “Hello” to my elf, Snowflake. :-)
Dear Santa,
My name is Corbin. I have been a hundred percent good. I want toy mini brands with lots of toys. I would also love a toy rocket, and a number zero pet. Thank you very much.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyric. I have been very good this year, and I would like for you to bring me a toy horse. I love black horses by the way. Please say “Hello” to our classroom elf, Snowflake. She is naughty sometimes.
Dear Santa,
My name is Cale. I have been good sometimes. I would like to have a little Hot Wheels track, and a little Lost World Atrociraptor dinosaur. I also love anything Godzilla, and I’d like a King Ghidorah.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brentley. I have been a very, very good boy. I would like to have a Leggo Minecraft village. I also wanted a pirate costume for my cat, and a leggo pirate ship. I would also like coloring pages. Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooks. I have been a good boy. I want a wallet and a basketball. Thank you.
Mrs. Carter’s First Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilah. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a Nintendo Switch, a hover board and a rainbow doll.
Love,
Lilah
Dear Santa,
My name is Zion. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a Nintendo Switch, a PS5 a dog and a cat.
Love,
Zion
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke. I am 6 years old. I have been good this year. I want a race car, a drone and an Xbox.
Love,
Luke
Dear Santa,
My name is Landrey. I am 6 years old. I have been good this year. I want a IPad, a dog and a cat. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Landrey
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a IPad, $200,000 and a playstation controller. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucy. I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. I want an American Girl doll bunk bed, a toy hamster that has babies, and a Butterfly Alive Pet. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Lucy
Dear Santa,
My name is Kennedy. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a baby doll that wets itself, baby diapers and a computer.
Love,
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
My name is Rikki. I am 7 years old. I have been really good this year. I want a IPad, a dog and shoes
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Rikki
Dear Santa,
My name is Keith. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I want an Xbox, a game controller and a metal water bottle.
Love,
Keith
Dear Santa,
My name is Lynda. I am 6 years old. I have been good this year. I want clothes, shoes and a Barbie doll.
Love,
Lynda
Dear Santa,
My name is Adrian. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a IPhone, PS5 and a Nintendo Switch.
Love,
Adrian
Dear Santa,
My name is Quinn. I am 7 years old. I have been really good year. I want a dollhouse, a Squish Mallow and a Pop it Purse. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Quinn
Dear Santa,
My name is Allie. I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. I want a LOL doll, a dog and a cat.
Love,
Allie
Dear Santa,
My name is Tomas. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I want IPhone 14, a Playstation and a bunny.
Love,
Tomas
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabe. I am 6 years old. I have been good this year. I want a metal Avenger water bottle, PS5 controller and a Sting action figure.
Love,
Gabe
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashlee. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a Nintendo Switch, a paint set and a real unicorn.
Love,
Ashlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Atlas. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a Squish Mallow, Legos and magnets.
Love,
Atlas
Mrs. Lancaster’s First Grade Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Sadie and I am 6 years old. I would like a tablet for Christmas. My Christmas wish is to have fun. I hope Apple the elf will come back to my house next Christmas!
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
My name is Ansley and I am 6 years old. I would like a hover board for Christmas. My Christmas wish is to have an elf on the shelf. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Love, Ansley
Dear Santa,
My name is Trent and I am 8 years old. I would like a burning Godzilla for Christmas. My Christmas wish is to make gingerbread cookies. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Love, Trent
Dear Santa,
My name is Jeremiah and I am 7 years old. I would like a real monster truck for Christmas. My Christmas wish is that I could go to the beach someday. I wish you have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Nola and I am 6 years old. I would like a doll for Christmas. My Christmas wish is to spend time with my family. Merry Christmas!
Love, Nola
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophiah Hurley and I am 7 years old. I would like blocks that build on anything, like magnetic blocks, for Christmas. My Christmas wish is just having snow every day. How do you get the elves? Did you make them?
Love, Sophiah Hurley
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan Calhoun and I am 7 years old. I would like 100 of all kinds of magnet tiles for Christmas. My Christmas wish is to have a whole week of summer in the winter. Merry Christmas.
Love, Logan Calhoun
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabriel Finley and I am 6 years old. I would like a Stuffed octopus for Christmas. I wish to get a new doggy for Christmas and name him Octopus. Thank you for being so kind.
Love, Gabriel Finley
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxyn Weaver and I am 6 years old. I would like to spend time with my family for Christmas. I wish to sleep all day for Christmas.
Love, Jaxyn Weaver
Mrs. Cara’s First Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylie. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Corgi
Four wheeler
New water bottle
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Kylie
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma. I am 6 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Squishies
Stickers
Boxy
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is David. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Black and blue charlizard
Pokemon binder
Mewtho Pokemon
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, David
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaydilee. I am 7 years old. This year I have been naughty. These are three things I am wishing for:
Hey Dudes
Teddy bear
Clothes
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Kaydilee
Dear Santa,
My name is Josefa. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
LOL dolls
Barbie dolls
Puppy
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Josefa
Dear Santa,
My name is Titus. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Minion costume
Spiderman bike
Minecraft game board
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Titus
Dear Santa,
My name is Rita. I am 6 years old. This year I have nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Barbie doll
Squishies
Rainbow high doll
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Rita
Dear Santa,
My name is Annabelle. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
A million dollars
A motorcycle
A watch dog
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Annabelle
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Toy truck
Teddy bear
Xbox controller
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Alex
Dear Santa,
My name is Weston. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Soccer goal
Toy saw
Nerf gun
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Weston
Dear Santa,
My name is Hollin. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Makeup
Rainbow high dolls
Cheer outfit
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Hollin
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacoby. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Big truck
Big tires
Big dinos
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jacoby
Dear Santa,
My name is Alek. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
New dirt bike
Nerf gun
candy
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Alek
Dear Santa,
My name is William. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Legos
A hundred dollars
Dirt bike
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, William
Dear Santa,
My name is Hunter. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
A dirt bike
A sword set
A nerf gun
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Hunter
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlotte. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Squishies
American Girl Doll Bathtub
Rainbow High Dolls
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackson. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Bike
Robot
car
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jackson
Dear Santa,
My name is Ricardo. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
Computer
Spiderman house
Rainbow friend
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Ricardo
Mrs. Souther’s Second Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Kimberly B. from Jefferson, NC. I am in the second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I make-up our beds often. Also, I wash the dishes. I help my mom cleen. So, Santa I would like a Robox, ipad, doll, jack toy, fox stuffed animal. I will leav you a picture I drew besid the milk and cookies on the table. Also, I will be in bed extra early. Love, Kimberly
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Emma R. and I live in Jefferson, NC. I am in the second grad a MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I have done all of my home work. I help with sweebing the prickl’s that come off the Christmas tree. So Santa, all I want for Christmas is 4 stuffed animal puppyies and a reel Elf! I will leav some cookies and some milk and I will be in bed rely rlee. Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Carly D. from Jefferson, NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I have helped mom and dad. I cleaned my room. I have bin good. I want to tell you that I want two stuffed anmals. I would like to have a big toy. There are cookies on the table and milk. I love Christmas!
Carly
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Mason C. from Jeffson, NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Chrismus. I try to be nice. I also got everbody a gift at home. I tity the class room evrery day. I would like to have a fidbit. Also, an ipad. I am going to get cookies and milk and then I will leave them out and go to bed. Love you Santa, Mason
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Rebekah E. I am from Jefferson, NC. I go to school at MVES and am in the 2nd grade. I am writing this letter to tell you how much I love you and what I want for Christmas. First, I playd whith my cat. I worked hard on my scool worek. Santa, can I please have a gymnastic bar. And may I have a robox card. I have a wiggily tooth. I drew a picture for you beside the cookies and milk. I will go to be early. MERRY CHRISTMAS! Rebekah
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Angely G.from Jefeson, NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell yu what I want for Christmas. First, I help my mom with the flowers often. Also,, I wash the dishes. I hep. So I would like a doll, fox stuffed animal, ipad, jack toy and minecrouft. I will leave cookies for you to ear on Christmas Eve. Love, Angely
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Levi E. from Jeffeson, NC. I am in the second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I do really good in school. I have done really good at home. So, Santa, I want an ipad and Air Pods for Christmas please. I will go to to my granenes house. I will put a generbreath house on the coffee table. I love you, Levi.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Oliver B. from West Jeffson, NC. I am in the second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I walk the puppy at least twice a day, also I work hard at school. Also I clean out the dishwasher. This year I do not want presents. I already have the best gift ever, my family and friends including you Santa! Thank you for the elf. We desided to chose the name Jingles. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Your friend, Oliver.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Kylie B. from Grassy Creek, NC. I am in the seconed grade at MVES. First, I have ben good in school. I help my mom clean the house and I play with Koda in the snow. For Christmas, I want a xbox. I also want a puppy. I will make red velvet cookies for you. I will watch a Christmas movie and wait. Merry Christmas. Love, Kylie
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Mitchell M. from Crumpler, NC. I am in the secent grade at MVES. I want to tell you wut I want for Christmas. First, I put my puppy owtside. I klen my hos evry Monday. I wud like a xBox and a phone. Ples and thank you. I will mack cookies and get som milk. Merry Christmas. By.Mitchell
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Luke C. I live in Lansing, NC. I am in the 2 grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Chistmas. First, I help by hugging my dog Dotee. I walk my dog and my mom helps Dotee. Dotee is cute and cudlee. I help my mome feed Dotee. So Santa for Christmas I want a bokamon and a nother bokamon and more close. I will play in the snow and play with my dog in the snow. I will put cookies and milk out. I will go to bed early.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Carolyne R. from Jefferson, NC. I am in the second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I will try to keep my room clean but my dog keeps getting in there. I would like a phone and a gift card. I would like an ipad for Christmas. I will lay out some cookies and some milk and carrots for the raindeer. I will be in bed erley. From Carolyne
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Piper M. and I am frum Lansin, NC. I want to tell you what I wont for Chrismas. Oh I forgot to tell you my grade level. I am in the 2 grade at MVES. I do my home work and I go in the shower when my mom and dad tells me to. And I got a 100 on my math test. So I want a doll. And can I have a stuffed animal and the animal is a bunny. I will leav some cookies on the table and I will leav milk and then I will stay up to see you. Love you, Piper
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Jake L. from Jefferson, NC. I am in the second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I help my mom with the dogs. I let the dogs owt evry moning. I help my teacher clean. So Santa, for Christmas can you giv me a xbox and wut evr you wunt ples. I will leav you cookies and milk and karrots for the raindeer. Your friend, Jake.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Declan A. I live in Layrel Srings NC. I am in grade 2 at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Crismas. Frist, I think I should get what I want. I clean my room and let the dogs out. I feed the dogs. Santa, I would like a Jrrashik word egg and a Hulk nrf gun. I will put cookies beside my Chrismas tree. Love, Declan
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Gabe H. I am from Jefferson, NC. I am in the second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I’m very nice and I don’t leave anyone out. I help mom do the dishis. Santa, just a good Christmas and a phone would be great. I will have a good time and make cookeis and do puzzles and bord games with my familey and wait for you. Your friend, Gabe
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Addison C. I live in Sparta, NC. I am in the second grade at MVES and I want to tell you whot I wont for Christmas. I always cleen my room if I make a big mes. I help feed my pets. Santa, I would like a big dol to go with my Rupuunzl doll. Also, a reel hors would be great. I wil leav you some cookies for Christmas. There will be carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas! Love, Addison
Mrs. McClure’s Second Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want to know where you are in the north pole. How are the reindeer? How can you watch all of us at once? Do your reindeer ever get attacked by polar bears? Do you have baby reindeer? How cold is it?I have been good all year. I open the door for my mom. I don’t go crazy like my sister. I don’t watch teletubbies. I don’t cry when I wake up.
May I please have some toys off my wish list.There is the list A toy fox, More v-bucks, More robux, Another toy fox.
Thank you for the toys.
I will leave out milk+cookies
Love, Karissa
Dear Santa,
I hope everything is going well at the north pole. How are the elves? I have been good this year. I have helped my family and friends by helping them clean up. And cheer them up just like you. I hope I am not on the naughty list. I know your elves are watching me. May I have a VR headset and a boxing set. Thank you for the presents. I will leave out milk and cookies.
Your friend, Nolan
Dear Santa,
I hope everything is good at the North Pole. How are the reindeer? I have been good all year. Here are some examples I shared and helped mommy and have been nice. Can I have a Pikachu pillow, a blanket, a penguin costume and a squishy? I will leave milk and cookies.
Love, Xander
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. Does my ELFs MOVE? For christmas I want KREW TEDDYS, puppy playtime box, mystery box, 2B Roblox and I will leave out cookies and Milk
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How cold is it in the North pole? I really want 3 things for Christmas. The first thing I want is a remote control Airplane, and a Remote control car. Also a Remote control boat. I will leave cookies and milk on the table for you.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
I hope everything at the north pole is good. Is there fish and polar bears there? I have been good all year. I have been nice to my brother. I’ve got food for my mom. I listen to my teacher.
Can I please have a nintendo switch lite with Fortnight, farming simulator 22, farming simulator 19, farming simulator 20, pit vipers, a mini basketball hoop and black converse. Thank you santa.
I hope you like the cookies.
Love, Jase ham
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are good. How is Misses Claus? I have been good all year. clean/listen/dishes. I hope I’m not on the naughty list. I listened to parents, wash the dishes, helped my granny. May I have a thing of slime, l.o.l omg doll, iphone 14. I will leave milk and cookies. Thank you for the toys.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
I hope that there will be Christmas cheer this year. How do you fit in the chimney? I hope I’m on the good list. I’ve been good at church. I’ve been good at making sure my elfs have been good at my home. May I have some toys off my wish list. Here is the list a iphone11, reborn baby, nintendo switch, piano and a little eimbers box. Thank you for the toys. I will leave out cookies + milk.
Love, Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are good. How are the elves? Can I have slime please and a lot of squishies too. And earrings a lot of earrings too. And a robot cat and a robot dog too. And a nail set too. I help my family clean the house and my bedroom too.
Love, Kylie
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are good. How are the elfs? I have been good this year cleaning the house. May I please have some toys off my list? Here is the list I Want for Christmas: a reaboren Mini kitchen and mini brands and some clothes and some baby clothes. Thank you for the toys.I will leave some cookies.
Love, Alayiah
Dear Santa
I hope the reindeer are good. Did you have any baby reindeer this year? Do your reindeer ever get attacked by Polar Bears? I have been good all year because I helped others. I listen to my parents and I clean. I hope I am not on the naughty list. May I please have some toys off of my wish list? Here is my list: a phone, a toy bird, a toy fox, a table. Thank you
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are good. How are the elfs? I have been good all year. I have been doing my clothes, I have been saying good words. I hope I am on the nice list. May I please have some toys off my wish list. Here is the list air pods, phone charger. That is all I can remember right now.
Love, Brenson
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are good. How are the elfs? I have been good all the time when the elf came.
Thank you for the gifts. Happy Christmas Santa. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love, Korah
Mrs. McLeese’s Second Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Damian from Jefferson NC. I am in secon grade at I MVeS. I want to tell you what for Christmas. I have been nice also I try to help with my family. I would like to have MineCraft toys. Also coud I have the night before Christmas. I will be decorating the tree. I will watch the Night before Christmas Movie in till I fall asleep.
Yours truly, Damian
Dear Santa
Hi Santa. I am Carter frum Jefferson. I am in second grade. I want to tell you what I want for christmis.
First, I have kept my room clean. I also try to help with my brother. I wolk the dog every day. I would like t have a dirt bike. I will go to bed early after I watch the movie Elf.
Sincerely,
Carter
Dear: Santa
Hi I’m Katie fron Jefforson NC. at MVes. I want to tell you what I want for christmas. First, I have kept my room clean all year I helped my sisters with lunch and my older sister in her doorms and her roommate Alissa. I want a Binkey and a gabby Perfect doll house and … silly pudy. one million figits ann 1,000 Robux cards. Love Katie Bell \ tator tot
Dear Santa
Hi Santa I am Lydia from NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I help’t my dad whith the chicken houses. I would like to have a ipad. Also could I have a computer. I will leave you a picture I drew besid the milk and cookies and carrots on the table Also I will be in bed extra early. Sincerely Lydia
Dear Santa
I am Declan H from Laurel Springs NC. I am in 2 grade. I want to tell you what I want for chistmas. I clean my room I walk The dog I feed the dog I would like telescops microscope RC car and a drone and the game gummies life on nintedo Switch. I will watch chismas movies on chistmas Eve!!!!
Sincerely Declan
Dear Santa
hi, Santa I am Eli from jefferson north carelina. i am in second grade. i want to tell you what i want for chrismas.
I have kept my room clean and clean the dishes.
I want a little Jeff from jeff dunham and a drone and a peanat from Jeff dunham splat gun. I will leave you milk and cookies and go to bed I can wake up early in the morning to open my presents.
Eli
Dear Santa
Hi I am Sophia I am From Jeffrson nc. I am in second grad I want to toll you what I want for Christmas. I have done chors. I have help my mom I keep my room clean. I would like to have nintendo Could I have some vevks? I will get you milk and cookies I will got sleep early.
sicerly
Sophia
Dear sant
Hi I am BrAton from Jefferson NC.
I am in 2nd grade. I want to tey you what I want for christmas. Firt I clan dishes and I ceep my room clean some days. I want a bike and ROBX and walkie tlakies. Also could I have a scatbord. On chrismes eve do not not tell the rindeer but I will set up a trap on the roof. And I will leave extra cookies. Love Braxton
Dea Santa
Hi I am Charlotte from Jefferson NC I am in Second grade at MVES I want to tell you what I want fo christmas First I’v Kept my room clean and token care of the dog and cats I’v really ben wanting the makup kit and nerf gun and the robloxs careds I hope I get it!!! I’m triyeing to be on good list but I’m going to sleep erley.
Love you I also want an Elf a boy named bob
Sincerely C. C Charlotte
Dear Santa
Hi im Amber from Jefferson nc. Im in second grade at mves. I want to tell you what I want for crismas.I have watched my brother a lot. I also help my mom and dad. I feed my dog. I take my dog out to potty. I would lik to have Just Dance and a Phone and a crombook and a tablet and a Santa Squishie. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I will go to bed extra early. Yours truly
Sincerely! Love yours amber.
Dear Sunta
iH I am Jasmine from Ashe nc I am in second grade at MVES. what I want for christmase First I wotch Tucker for AmAndA every day I wotch Tucker for AmAndA I want a Slime BomB 1000 I Love Slime BomB 1000 I I will leave you a picture Also milk and cookies. Sincerely, Jasmine
Dear Santa
Hi I’m briana frome Jefferson NC. I’m in second grade at MVes. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas.
First I help my mom every day. I help my sister and brother their room. I also play 60 minutes. I would like to have a nintendo switch. Also could I have a iphone. At christmas eve I will leave you some cookies and milk on the kitchen table.
Love
Briana
Dear Santa
Hi I am Lilly from Sparta nc I am in second grade at MVES I want to tell you what I want for Christmas I clean my room by the small trash cans and take care of my dogs I healeed my mom clean the house and help make dinner. can I please have a toy puppy and can I have a stuffed animal Snoopy and a new doll please I will make you cookies and milk and say bye to Chloe and I will watch a christmas movie and go to bed. Love Lilly
Dear Santa
Hi, I am Mason from NC. I am in second grade at mves. I want to tell you what I want for christmas I went to the Semi Finals in footBaLL and I help my om and I help People. This year I want a puppy and could I have the iPhone 14 and Dirt Bike gear. And on christmas Eve I will wake up, get in the shower Then I will eat breakfast Then have Fun all day. Then when it’s one Percent Dark I will say Bye to my Elf’s Then look at the Santa tracker on my Phone in bed and see when he is in NC of Jefferson and that’s ALL.
Sincerely Mason J
Dear Santa
Hi, I am Maryiam from Jeffrson NC. I am in Second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I have kept my kitchen clean I also try to help with brothers and sisters. I go on a walk every day. I would like to have a white watch. Also could I have a fox backpack. I will leave you a picture I drew and I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love Maryiam
Hi, I’m Brodie from Jefferson NC. I’m in 2nd grade from MVES. I have cheered for the Veterans. My cat would like to get cat food. (Meow Mix) I will leave cookies on the table along with some milk.
Sincerely, Brodie
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Choe and I am telling you what I want for Christmas. I walked my dog. I cleaned my room, and maked my bed. I would like to have squishy pizza and a squishy cupcake and squishy ice cream. Also a squishy christmas tree. And an iPhone 11. I will leave cookies and milk. I make cookies and watch Christmas movies and I go to bed.
Love, Chole
Ms. Makayla’s Second Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Riley. I am a 2nd grade student at west wood. How are you and mrs. claus? How are old you? I have tride my best to be nice this year. I have taken care of my dog. I have helped my mom. I have picked up trash at home. Can I please have a ps5? Can I please have a lego jurassic park nintendo game? Thank you for the presents. Have a safe trip santa.
Love, Riley Anthony
Dear Santa,
My name is Calburn. I am a 2nd grade student at westwood. How are you? How is Mrs cals?
I have tride my best to be nice this year. I helped clean my room. I did my homework. I sherd my toys. Can I have a charizard big card and a little card for Christmas? Thank you for the presents. I hope you have a safe trip! Merry Christmas!
Love, Calburn Calhoun
Dear Santa,
My name is Poppy. I am a 2nd grade student at Westwood Elementary. Has popsicle been good? How are you? I have tried my best to be good this year. I helped homeless people. I helped babysit my cousins. For Christmas I want a purple camera and a purple koala. I’m baking cookies for you.
Love, Poppy Calhoun
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayes. I am in 2nd grade at westwood. How are you? How is rudolph? I have been nice to Jengels. I followed the pack rules. I am nice to Smith. Please give me super mario world and luigi’s mansion 1. Merry Christmas!
Love, Hayes Carpenter
Dear Santa,
My name is Beckett. I am a 2nd grade student at Westwood Elementary. How are you and Mrs. Claus? How do you make all of those toys in that short amount of TIME? I have tried to be good this year. I helped with the Ashe county Christmas project. I helped my mom take the dogs out. I helped my dad protect the family. I helped with the chickins. May I please have a nerf gun with a scope and pokemon cards? Thank you and have a merry christmas!
Love, Beckett Davis
Dear Santa,
I am a 2nd grade student. I am at Westwood. How are you doing Santa? How are your elves? I have been nice to my family. I want games. I wood like some xbox games. I love Santa. Have a safe trip.
Love, Sean Patrick Evans
Dear Santa,
My name is Rayne. I am in 2nd grade. How are you and Mrs. Claus? How cold is it at the North Pole? I trid my best this year to be good. I helped my mom and my friends. I take care of my dog. I want a toy pup. I want a beauty kit.
Love, Rayne Griffith
Dear Santa,
My name is Sydney Hardin. I am a second grader at Westwood. What’s your birthday? How old are you? I have tried my best this year. I have been babysitting my cousin. I have taken care of my dog. I have opened the door for people. Can I please have a puppy? Merry Christmas!
Love, Sydney Hardin
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi. I am a 2nd grade student at westwood elementary school. Rudolph is very cute. How are you? How many elves do you have? I tried my best to be nice this year. I did my homework. I helped my mommy to take care of Leo. I love my sister so I give Laylen a hug. Can I have the Super Mario World and a 3DS? Merry Christmas!!
Love, Levi Hayes
Dear Santa,
My name is Hanna. I am a 2nd grader at Westwood elementary. How are you and Mrs. Claus? When is our house elf going to be here? I have tried to be nice this year. I follow the pack rules. I play with kids. I feed my dog Ellie. Can I please have a toy puppy? Merry Christmas!
Love, Hanna Lasseter
Dear Santa,
My name is Meredith McClure. I am a 2nd grade student at westwood Elementary. When will Stinky come back? What is your birth day? How cold is it at the Noth pole? Do you like your job? I have tried my best to be nice this year. I clen my room with out being told. I pick up trash. I say sory to peple. Can I please have an American girl doll ice cream truck? Can I please have a big LOL doll? Thank you Santa for the toys. I hope you have a good and safe trip santa! Miss you and mrs claus! And the elves!
Merry Christmas, Meredith McClure
Dear Santa,
My name is Jude Plott. I am a second grade student at Westwood Elementary School. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How cold is it at the North Pole? How many elves are there? I have tried my best to be nice this year. I picked up trash on the floor and threw it away. I have picked up packeges at the door. I have helped feed my pets (my only pets are all cats). Can I please have a bike and Roblox for Christmas? Thank you for the presents. I hope you have a safe trip! Merry Christmas!
Love, Jude Plott
Dear Santa,
My name is Hope. I am a 2nd grader. How is Mrs. Klos? How many reindeer do you have? I have trid to be good. I clen my dishis. I have helpd my buthr. I have clend my room. Can I ples have a pup? Can I ples have a bow? Merry Christmas!
Love, Hope Taylor
Dear Santa,
My name is Baylee. I am a 2nd grade student at Westwood. How old are you? Ive tried to be good this year. I walk in a strat line. I want an ipad for Christmas. Have a good trip. Your elf is so nice. He was wrapped in ribben. His name is jingle. My elf’s name is Elffy. She is a girl. Have a good Christmas.
Love, Baylee Vestal
Dear Santa,
My name is Rex. I am a second grader at west wood elementary. How are you? How do you fit in the chimney? I have tried my best to be nice this year. I listen very well. I work really hard. I helped Calburn get up when he was hurt and sad. I help homeless people. Me and Ginny make homeless bags. Can I please have a drum set or oculus quest 2? [With beat saber] I know you said last Christmas I couldn’t get one but please last time I was greedy but this time I’m not. Thank you for the presents. I hope you have a safe trip! Merry Christmas!
Love, Rex White
Dear Santa,
My name is Kathryn. I am a student at westwood. How are you and Mrs. claus? How many elves do you have? I have tried my best to be nice this year. I have done dishes. I have done my home work. I have used my manners. I help with Christmas shoe boxes. I help my brothers John and Trey. Can I please have an ipod with a shiny case? Thank you. Merry christmas! And can I have a soccer ball please? Have a good night.
Love, Kathryn Yates
Dear Santa,
My name is Erica sanchez. I am a 2nd grade student at westwood Elementary.
How is Rudolph? How cold is it in the North pole? How are you? I have been nice this year. I take my dog on walks. I have been lissining. I help my mom clean the house. I have been kind. I have taught my dog to stay in the cage when it is open. Can I have a horse? Thank you for the presents. I hope you have a safe trip. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Erica Sanchez
Mrs. Severt’s Second Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hello, I am Danny from Jeffrsd NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I what to tell you want I for Christmast. I have hellp my mom clen. And I help tckcer off my family. I would like to have entendoswich, Also, could I have gamgogols. I well lev cufs and milk and cares.
Lvous Danny
Dear Santa,
Hello, I am Mary from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I help my mom plante the grden. I also finsh my homework. I would like to have a slime. Also cloud I have a ipad. I will leave you cookie and milk and I will leave carrots for the reindeer!
Mary
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Matthew H from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you whant I want for Chrimas. First, going to Lucas house. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want to have a Duramax HD 2500 z71.
Matthew H
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Matthew from Jeffsen NC. I am in second grade at MVES. First, I ride a dirt bike it was good. I would like to have legos. I will leve you cookies.
Matthew G
Dear Santa,
Hello, I am Stella G from Jefferson NC. I want to tell you what I want for Chiristmas.
I have helpd brush the cat I have also helpd was the dishis. I wold like to have a citin. Also cold I have a pomuraniin. I will leave you cookies and millk.
Stella
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Hadley I am from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade grade at MVES. I want to tell you wat I want for Christmus. First, I hellped tack care of my brother Bower and Grham. I wold like four cans of saving cream. Also, I wold like LOL dalls. I will leve you cookis and millk and carits for the randeer.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
Hello, I am Charlotte from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want form Christmas. First, I have wash dishis and klend the pary. I would lik to have a datfish. Also, could I have a stuf. I will leave you cokkies and milk will also leave carrots for the reindeer.
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Jaclyn from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVes. I want to tell you what I want for Chrismas.
First, I help Emilee. I also chride to fix my moms braslit. I would like a doll hose. Also I want a doll for Emilee. I will leave you cookes and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love Jaclyn
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Olivia Jeffron NC. I am in second grade MVES. I want tall you whan I what for chrsmas.
First, clened my room and I maed my bed. I would like to have a safevnod. I will lev mikl and cookles!
Love Livi-Kate
Dear Santa,
Hello, I am Titus from Jefferson NC. I in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas.
First, have brtectid Isiah and Rom whin my dad is in the store. I also helped my GAGA whin she hit her foot. I would like to have a eld on a shelf. Also, a toy huskie. I will leave a note. I will leave cookies.
Love Titus
Dear Santa,
Hello, I am Sabe from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas.
First, I have helped watch my sister. I also have helped with chores. I would to have gravitracks. Also, could I have some of the bad guy series?
I will leave you cookies and milk. I will also leave carrots for the reindeer!
Love, Sabe Boyer Douglas
Dear Santa,
Hello, I’m Isaac from Jefferson NC. Im in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want from Christmas. First, I would like to have a Jerry Rice Jersey. Also, could I have Joe Montana helmet. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Isaac
Dear Santa,
Hlly, I am Lucas from Jeffenson NC. Ian in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I have hepped my dad fead the cows. I would like to have a for whilr. Also I would like to have a bunch of tay cat track one. I will leave you cookies and milk. I will slso leave carrots for the reindeer.
Lucas
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Moises. I want a hoverboard and sonic plush animal.
Moises
Dear Santa,
Hello I am Keilon from Jeferson NC. I am in second grade MVES. I want for Chistmas. First, I have done all my homework and take care of my dog. I did all of my dishis. I helped my dad and mom. I would like a Tennssee unform. Also, could I have a rc care. I will be nice and play with my family. I will nice and play with my family. I will leve you cookes and milk.
Keilon
Dear Santa,
Hello, my name is Ava. I am in second grade at MVES. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I played whith my brother. I want clothes. I would also like money. . I will make you cookies and leave food for the reindeer.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Sophia. I am in second grade at Mountain View Elementary. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, when people cried I would help them out and make them happy. I would like a two story box fort. I would also like an Apple Air Tag. I will leave you Christmas crafts this year.
Sophia R
Dear Santa,
Hello I am Krissey Rose from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I wan to tell you what I want for Christmas. I have helped with the dishes. I would a iphone 13. Also, could I have a pyppy. I will leave you cinamin.
Love, Krissey
Ms. Osborne’s Second Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Ali from Jefferson, NC. What is your favorite kind of cooky? I have been relly good this year. I am in second grade. I been helping my sister clean her room. I also like to spend time with her. I would like to have an iPhone 13 and 15 squishmallows. I will leave your milk and cookys on the stove in the kitchen and I will carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Ali P.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Noah from Jefferson, NC. How many elvs are there? I have been really good this year. I have helped people clean and I take care of my dog. I wold like to have lakey box toys. Could I also have ryan toys egg? I will leave you milke and cookies.
Love,
Noah B.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Natalie from Jefferson, NC. I am in second grade. How are you? I have benn really good. I have cleaned my room. I have cleaned the dishes. I would like slime and a pet fish and a big pop it and a slime kit and more slime. I will leave your milk and cookies on the table. Also, I will get to bed extra early and leave some carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Natalie S.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Riley from Jefferson, NC. I have been rally good this year. I am in second grade. What are your favorite cookies? First, I have helped my mom clean the house. I also help cook. I would like to have magnetized tiles. Could I also have slime? I will leave your milk and cookies. Also I will get to bed early.
Love,
Riley F.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Cassidee from Jefferson, NC. I am in second grade. How big is your sleigh? I have been really good this year. First, I helped trained my dog and I helped be the flower girl. I would like to have a bike and a dog and a squishmallow and a slime kit. I will leve you milk and cookies on the table and carrots for the rainder. Also, I will git to bed extra early.
Love,
Cassidee B.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am TJ from Jefferson, NC. How many elves are there? I have been really good this year. First, I have heled my mom clean and I have been taking care of my dog. I would like to have PS5. Could I also have Madin 23? I will liv your milke and cookes on the tabl.
Love,
TJ W.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Brandon from Jefferson, NC. How many elves are there? I have been really good this year. First, I helped my dad clean the car. I cracked the eggs. I would like to have a phone. Could I also have a tablet? I will leave your milk and cookies on the table. I will get to bed early.
Love,
Brandon M.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Brooklyn from Jefferson, NC. How many elves are there? I have been really good this year. First, I have helped my mom clean. I have also taken care of my dogs. I would like to have a phone. Could I also have an iPad? I will leave your milk and cookies on the table. Also, I will get to bed extra early.
Love,
Brooklyn W.
Dear Santa,
Hi I am August from Jefferson, NC. How are you? I have been relly good this year. First, I have helped my mom. I have shared with Milly. I wode like to have a rubix cube. Could I aldo have a PS5? Plese. I promise I’ll be a sleep.
Love,
August B.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Luciana from Jefferson, NC. I am in second grade. Do you have micro reindeers? I have been really good this year. First, I help my mom with the grocery bags. I gave my dog Marshmallo a bath. I would like to have a slime kit. I would also like to have one hundred tiny squishmallos. I will leave a picture and milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I will leave it by the Christmas tree.
Love,
Lucy B.
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Ronan from Jefferson, NC. And what is your favorite cookie? I have been really good this year. First, I have pet my cat. I have played with my brother. I want to have a phone. Could I also have a computer? I will leave your milk and cookies on the table. Also, I will get to bed extra early.
Love,
Ronan D.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am Harper from Jefferson, NC. I am in second grade. How many elfs do you have at the North Pole? I have been good this year. First, I have helped Miss Maddie. I clean up my sisters mess sometimes. I take care of my dog Scout. I share with my cousins. I would like to have a Fairy Finder and a pare of glasses that are baby pink. I will leave you milk and cookies on the table. Also I will go to bed early but not extra early but early.
Love,
Harper B.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Elias from Jefferson, NC. How is Rudolf doing? I have been really good this year. First, I helped my mom clean the living room and I shard with my sister. I would like to have lankybox toys. Could I also have ryan big eggs? I will leav your cookie and milk on the table. Also, will get to bed super early.
Love,
Elias H.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Elsie from Jefferson, NC. How are the reindeer? I have been really good this year. I have helped my dad make the Christmas tree. I would like to have some rollerskats. Could I also have a pupy? I will leave your milck and cookies on the tabble. Also, I will get to bed extra early.
Love,
Elsie F.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Ariel from Jefferson, NC. How is Mss Claus? I have been really good this year. I have been good to my friends. I have shared and played with them. I would like to have a pitchur of my mom. Could I also have a tablet? I will leave your milk and cookies on the table. I will get to bed super early.
Love,
Ariel P.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Jacob from Jefferson, NC. I am in second grade. How are your reindeer? I have been good this year. First, I cleaned the dished. I help my grandma make cookies. I would like to have magnetized tiles. Could I also have slime? I will leave your milk and cookies on the table. Also, I will go to bed early.
Love,
Jacob S.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Scout from Jefferson, NC. How is Rudolph doing? I have been really good this year. First, I helped feed my pets. I do good things for others. I want a set of pokemon crds. I hole box of figits too. I will leve your milk and cookies on the table. Also, I will go to bed extra extra early.
Love,
Scout S.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Ella from Jefferson, NC. How many elves do you have? I have been good this year. First, I helped my mom clean my room. I helped my mom giv my dog a bath. I would like to have a set of pokemon crds. I want a bobedos and a doll. I will leave milk and cookies on the stove. Also, I will get to bed early.
Love,
Ella K.
Mrs. Audrea’s Second Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question: will you please put me on the nice list because I take care of my sister . I help her get her milk and cereal . when she wants to watch a movie I put a movie in . I love math because … It will make me smart . When Raelynn needs help I help her and when I have no time I leave her . If you can put me on the nice list I will be happy . For Christmas I want an Iphone 13, a new Ipad alec rec scooter rolescate .Ice scat 7ticks for Hwiyey and 7 ticks for a private Jet fake nails 5000000000 $ a bike and Gold . And TV Eledes lite
Love,
a Abby
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question. Will you please put me on the nice list? I have been nice to my mom. I have been nice to my little brother. I have helped my mom and my grandpa. Will you please bring me a new remote for my PS4? I would also like a Pokemon binder. How have y’all been? Where do you live? Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Enrique
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question.Will you please put me on the nice list? I help clean I pickup toys most of the time.I help wash my little sister.And i sweep.Make the bed.Fold clothes.And i help cookI stir it and I add ingredients.And I poor stuff and I trash stuff like boxes and paper.Then we set the table. And I also listen sometimes we cant hitkick or slap we can’t break anything. I don’t do anything without permission. Thank you for putting me on the nice list. Can you bring my mom a pyrex and my dad a bulldog cup please.
Love your pal
Cayler
Dear santa,
I would like to ask an important question.will you please put me on the nice list? I do homework
i put stuff in my binder I be good at danes .Thanks for putting on the nice list.Can you please
Get me a iphone13 and skincare and makeup and reindeer stuffed animal and gold bike
And fake nails and 5000000000 dollars and water bottle and earrings and jewelry box
And an ipad case.
Love
Raelynn:>
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question.Will you please put
me on the nice list? I clean my bedroom I clean up my toys,soccer trophies
and pokemon binder up I also do all of my homework I do my fluency reading spelling words.
For christmas I want some pokemon and some pokemon air force ones
and a gocart also a pokemon shirt pokemon pants money glasses money
And a pocket knife, pokemon socks and a ps5
Love,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question .Will you please put me on the nice list ? Dear santa I all my homework some times it is a little hard but my sister helps me with it .It is very fun to do.Dear santa ie most of the time put water in the refrigerator I put water in the refrigerator.Ie put water and food ie mostly put water in the refrigerator.Dear santa I put decorations up with my mom some times even I help my mom with the base ment.Dear santa I want some graded pokemon or may be you can even get me a ps5.
Love
Eli
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question.Will you please put me on the nice list? I help my bird when he’s scared.I pet him.I talk to him.Some times I sniff his feathers.I help mommy move his cage.I try not to fight with my sister but it’s impossible.I help her.I leave her alone when she wants to be alone. Sometimes I play with her in roblox. I also do yoga with her. I help people read. I read chapter books .I do my minute reading homework .I’m a really good reader. I help people with words. Thank you for putting me on the nice list. I want for Christmas is an animal helping supplies , peppermint gum,lego kit,soccer ball and easy baking oven baking stuff.
Your pal
Arabella
Dear Santa ,
I would like to ask an important question. Will you please put me on the nice list? Because I bake sweets for my family.Make food for my family.
Will you bring me a nail kit?
Love
Cloey
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question. Will you please put me on the nice list?
I been good by doing the dishes one time I did everyone’s I wash all I put away the dishes.
I help my mom.I Help with cleaning.Put up the christmas tree.Help my mom laundry with I start the dryer.I bring a brascit.I start the washer.If you put me on the nice list for this christmas
Can I please have a Lego jurassic world set please?
MERRY CHRISTMAS
LOVE,
STEVEN
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask an important question. Will you please put me on the nice list? I have tried to be nice. I think I should be on the nice list. Because I Do my homework every week I facts and
all Wasi finis on time.I clean up my room thank you for putting me on the nice list can I have a
Mr best gel gun and lego marvel sets.
Love
Cameron
Dear Santa
I would like to ask an important question. Will you please put me on the nice list? help my dad stack wood. I help my mom cook .I am nice to everyone and I help everyone. Could you get me a wwe big show action figure.
love
Robert
Dear Santa
I have important question. Will you please put me on the nice list? I helped my mom with the dishes some times. I help my nana fix the freezer one time. I play with my baby brother And i got his toys i gave my baby brother my tablet to play on and i let him play with my toys i made him lafh i got his milk i made him happy when he is sad.
Love,
Jaxon
Dear santa
I wont to be on the nist list becas i word and feded the chains dogs and cats i even helpt meme popoll and momo and dade plentid the vechtuvols.I wont for crismis is chivren tigr’ 7000 Elf 100000 pocemoncords pupedog’ scooter’orsecar’lemp’500dolrs’ketin’
Luv Callie
Dear santa,
I would like to ask an important question.Will you please put me on the nice list?I was nice this year.I was kind,I share,I listen,I focus,I don’t hit,I don’t hurt feelings,take turns,I read 20 minutes,homework is fun,I learn,I spell a lot of words,I clean up my messes that I make,I pick up pencils, papers.
Thank you for putting me on the nice list
Love,
Maggie
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask you an important question. Will you please put me on the nice list? I listen to my dad and mom. I sometimes clean my bedroom at home. I want a Gabby Doll house and a Blooys dinedorabors and a fack elf.and a will elf and a dog fack but m ack it luck rill . savanna love
Mrs. Lyalls’ Second Grade Class — Mountain View Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Hayes from Mntview Jefferson NC. I walk my dog. for Christmas I want a PS5, one wheel, dirt bike gear lego sets. On Christmas eve I am going to run upstairs.
Love, Hayes M
Dear Santa
Hi I am Astrid from Jefferson NC. I am 7 years old. and I am happy because my berithday is 2 weeks after chrismis. First, I help water my garten and I plant my seeds in my garten and play with my brither and help keep the bathroom clean and kept the livingroom clean. I want a phone for chrismis calender to and a sparkly phone cace. I will leave the cookies on the cowner like Last year you and your elfs are very kind and chef has ate a lot of candy this year and he has ben very good thank you For all you do!
Love, Astird L
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Nick from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I am 8 years old. Haw is Ms. Klas and is rudoff rety to fly? I have ben helping my MoM and with my grate grandma. I wallt for chrimis a jon Deer haue equitmum and I wont to hav my cows back and a old old old old tractor jon deer and I will leve you sum coco and decoraded cucis.
Love Nick C
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Brayden from Jefferson NC. I am in the second grade at MVES. I am 8 years old. How are your raindear. First, I have helped my mom fide her ring. I clean my room. I help my sister clean her room. 11 my story figers, 2 small mystory box, 2 big mystory box, 11 mystory squisheies, foxy plushy, boxy plushy, sticky plushy, cany plushy, ghostly plushy, milkly plushy, lanky bot plushy, thick shark plushy. I will leave the cookyes in my rivin room and I will leave carres beside the cookyes and there will be a piser beside the cookyes and the carres.
Love Brayden R.
Dear Santa,
HI I am Adalyn fram Jefferson NC. I am in secad grade at MVES. I did my homewrck At home. I would like to have a reall horse. Also. I will leave you a picturd and cukies at the tabl.
Love Adalyn T.
Dear Santa,
Hi am Jazzmine from Jefferson nc. I am second grade at MVES. I am 8 years old frist, I have kept my room clean. I also try to help with brothers and sisters I wolk the dog everyday. Cat pillow and a dog pillow. Playdoh mof book cocomelene I will leve you’re a plutre I alsowtable the mick and cooies on the toble also I will be in bed.
Love Jazzmine M
DEAR SANTA
Hi I am Analeigh from Jefferson Nc. I am in second grade 2 at MVES. I am 8 y old and is rowdolf redre to fly I have clen my room and I play with my big sis a hover bard charger I will put the cookies and milk on the tabl I will mabe put bearfood.
Love Analeigh N
Dear SaNTA
Hi I am Natalie Jefferson NC I am in seacond grade at MVES. I am 8 years old. I hope u like the cockies I buy u! Ive kepy my room spotlees I been nice to my sosins and ive been so good to my sister. A new squshmallow a nitindo swich fake nails a hoverboard a new simply southern shirt and some new shoes and a elf pet.
I will put the cockies by the tree and then Ill put on my Christmas PJs on then ill go bed and the next day will be Christmas moning.
Love, Natalie B
Santa,
Hi I am Joel from Jefferson NC. I am in second grade at MVES. I am 9 years old. I hope you like choclt cookes. Firt, I hawe my sister make a tent. I hawe my baby playe. I have my mom wosh the dishis. I want a liguw and a toy train and a tablet. I will put the cookeys at the ckicn tavle.
Love, Joel L
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Noah from Jefferson NC. I am in seacend grade and I am 7 years old. I hope the raindeers are ready to fly. First I have helped my mom clean. I helped get ready for scholl and I do my chores. I would like a hoverboard for chrismis a PS5 a xbox pet a pet sloth pet turtle scooter iphone 14 pr max laptop or bz. I will eave the cookies and milk on the table and be nice and go to sleep early.
Love
Noah J.
Dear Sarita’s,
Hi I am Cassidy from gefferson NC. I am in the secdn grade at MVES. I am 8 years old. First I helped with my momy. I would like to have a magic mixe. And a squishmellow. I will leae the pictures I drew beside the cookies will besdithe Christmas tre.
Love Cassidy G.
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Kerina from Jefferson NC. I am in secot grade MVES. I am 7 years old. Plese git the cerits and the coocys I will leave cerits. I have chride to make my mom be hapy and help clen my bathroom and I will clen my closet. And stort making my bed. And clen. 2 now scoosh melose, max box 5. I fonell commpootr. I will leave the cooksy and milke on the table next to the crismis chry.
Love, Kerina L
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Alaska from Jeffeson Nc. I am 8 years old. I am in second grade at Mves. I hope your ready for Christmas santa. First, I have done all my chores I help my brothers I help my techer when she needs help I wash dishes. For Christmas may I have a elf carry, hair things, some bows, LOLs, new shoes, a water bottle, and some books. I will leave some reindeer food out side. and some cookies on the table in the living room.
Love, Alaska S
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Micheal Jefferson. Mom I help her cook. Can I have a bike and a police car. I will leave the milk and cookies outside with the reindeer food.
Love, Micheal R
Dear Santa,
I am Elias from Jefferson NC. I am 7 years old in 2 grade. First I will clean my room and I helped my mom and I also did my hom work. I wanta yoyo for cristmist. I also won a eraser and I want a crown for cristmist. And a golfcart. and I want a mophyback. And a tablet. And I want god. What I will clean my room.
Love Elias B
Deer Santa,
Hi I am in Brandon C from Jefferson NC I am in secent grade at MVES I am 7 years old and I helped my sister and I did my chors and I clened my room. I will leave your milk and cookies at the Christmas treeand I will be in bed at 12:.. am. For Christmas I want a psi, ninetncdo switch, cromebook, testla.
Love you santa
Brandon C.
To Santa,
Dear santa I hope you don’t get your belly full of cookies. I would like a computer pokemon. I will leave carrots for raindeer and cookies for santa.
By Wyatt P.
Dear Santa,
I am 7. I am Raylan and I want to write a note. I want for Christmas. I kept my room clen. I want a lamp. a tablet. I will leave the cookies and milk on the table.
Raylan R.
Mrs. Estes’ Second Grade Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? My name is Junior and I love fish. At school, I am learning the number of the day. I have ben a good boy. Can you pleas bring me a big gozilla, a big kingcong, an apple watch, and Pokmon cards? Merry Christmas. I love you.
From, Junior
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver pressents in one night? My name is Shiloh and I like flamingos. At school I learn reading and math. I have been good to my family. I am a good girl. Can you please bring me a bike, doll, squeshmello, and a TV? Merry Christmas.
Love, Shiloh
Dear Santa,
I know you like cookes. My name is Jordan and I like school becas we read Santa books. We take AR tests on them. I have been good becas I take the trash out and I help take wood outside. I wood like you to bring a nitendo swich. I love you Santa.
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
How are you and Ms. Claws doing? Can I come? My name is Almanzo and I like to play baskitball. At school my favorit subject is reding. I have been a good boy. Will you please bring me a baby Yoda remote control toy, a toy night wolf, a nintindo switch, and a jimunjy nintindo switch game? Thank you.
Love, Almanzo
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? My name is Westin and I like chickens. I have chickens at my house and I eat there eggs. At school, I am learning math. I have been a good boy. Will you please bring a RC car, nerf gun, and gaming computer? Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Westin
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver pressents in one night? My name is Lydia and I like to play in the snow because I like to play with my friends and family. At school I love math and reading. I have been a good girl because I have been nice to my friends and family. Please can you bring me a VR head set, game, a pear of socks, TV, soccer ball, and softballs. Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver the presents at night so fast? How are you doing today? My name is Bella and I like to dance so much. I also like to ride a bike. We are learning math in school. I want a bike and a SE white phone for Christmas. Thank you! Merry Christmas!
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
Santa, how do you see in the dark. My name is Briley and I like Halloween. At school I am learning songs. I like to have a toy kichen. Enjoy the cookes.
From, Briley
Dear Santa,
How are the raneders doing? My name is Forrest. I like to play in the snow. Can you please bring me a toy dineasor, a toy shark, a toy nerf gun, a toy truck, Nintendo swich, and sum stuff to go with it. Merry Christmas.
Love, Forrest
Dear Santa,
How do the raindeer fly? My name is Brynleigh and I like to find my elf. My elf rides in a decereshin slay. At school I am learning to read Christmas books. I have been a good girl because I have been helping mom with my sister and helping my mom and dad wrap presints. Can you please bring me a barbie dream caper and some stuff to go with it? Merry Christmas and happy New year.
Love, Brynleigh
Dear Santa,
Is Nora really real? My name is Lyriel and I like cioteas and woofs and foxs. At school I like to read. I have been a good girl. Can I pleas have a egg chair, a giant stuffed cat, and a giant stuffed hors please? Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Lyriel
Dear Santa,
How do you wrap all them presents? My name is Jason and I like riding my side beside. At school I am learning math. This year I want a whole bunch of things. My momma keeps telling me she wants a donkey. My side beside is broken. I would like another one. When I see you I will give you a hug.
From, Jason
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? My name is Billy and I like going to the beach. I like to swim at the beach. At school I am learning math and reading. I have been a good boy. Can you please bring me a VR headset, $1,000,000,000, TV, and a soccer ball? Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Billy
Dear Santa,
How is the wether? My name is Liam and I like wolfs. At school I am learning math. I have been a good boy becuais I gave my sister my shwich. Can you please bring me a floating orb ball? Santa have a good Christmas. Ho Ho Ho!
From Liam
Dear Santa,
How are the rane Deers? My name is Kamden and I love turtls. At school I am learning math. I am a good boy. Can you please bring me the toy I fone 13, Nerf Gun, a huge turtl, and playdow? Merry Christmas.
From, Kamden
Dear Santa,
I want my mom to be happy. I want smash bros. I want my family to be happy.
From, Xavier
Dear Santa,
How old is your reindeer? My name is Owen and I like to play football for my home town. I am learning how to find the value places in math at school. I have been a very good boy this year. I would like to have a mini drone for Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
My name is Grey. I’m in second grade. I have been good this year. I haven’t been fighting with my brother for Christmas this year. I want a hanging egg chair. I would also like a set of marker pens. Also a Roblox card and fortnite card. Have a Merry Christmas and thank you.
Love, Grey
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? My name is Luke. I like to play in the snow. At school I am learning math and reading. I have been a good boy. Please can you bring three ifone fourteen? I love three Meko, hot wheels, playdoh, Pokemon cards, and and RC monstr trucks. I love you Santa.
From, Luke
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver so many presents in one night? My name is Dawson and I love gaming. I am learning math in school. I have been pretty good. I fight with Bella a little bit but besides that I have been good. Can you please bring me a baby Yoda gaming chair, gaming computer, and a four wheeler please? Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Love, Dawson
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? My name is Taylon and I like football. At school I am learning math. I have been a good boy. Please bring me a TV and hover board.
From, Taylon
Mrs. Mast’s Second Grade Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want vr. I want airpods. I want it to snow! I want a phone. Dear Santa I hope you have a greet chrismis.
From, Justin
Dear Santa,
How do you get yare rander to flly? My name is Riley and I like to play football. At scool I am learning math at school. Can you please bring me a nrf gun and a fish? thank you
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
I want a hare potr houses with the hare potrs cariftrs and I wish for a blue bike and a cawgrildres it is gunu be blue and a santadres with a huga bleat. And a now doll that what be grat and a princess sprizz like you giv me u sprizz evry yer and a now micrfone and a suny as an a la ckorn.
From, Kaelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a water botle and a pekeachou stftanemel and a little werld with little pepl. I want a snow glowb that glows in the dark and a life savere. I want a nerth gun and a little vlog. I love santa
From, Veronica
Dear Santa,
I want a tablit. I want a roboslime. I want a stres balls in a box. I want a toblit. I want a fary that glitless. Santa do you lic choclic milck? Santa do you like chclic milck or raglr milk? Santa do you like gigrbrad cooke?
From, Danielle
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrismas. I was a vr set and a bike tv, PS5, car wath ocopodemax and an appwacth and mrokrt and nrf gun and pony. I want ipone 14 and vr set an rv. What do you do in the nrf pors?
From, Carson
Dear Santa,
I want a play house for Christmas and I want Skilor to brake in my house and say she is Sindy loohoo. And how do you get in my house? If you use roodof?
From, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I want a squishmallow and a miniBrand and a toy and lip bom and chap stik. And I have cookey and milk. You are the Best. I want sope and the scool and more toy and thangs that I can play with. thank you Don’t forget I have milk and cookey.
From, Skyler
Dear Santa,
Don’t give me sonid frontiers on Christmas because I have it. Merry Christmas.
From, Lane
Dear Santa,
Can I showe you my list. I would like a tablit and a box of rambowe slime and my little pony toys and a fary that fliyes, a tablit that you can rite on, a my littol pony video game, a pony path toys plees, 1000 tickets to the moves, fary cats! Ho ho ho hope you have a mary Christmas! Ho ho ho!
From, Parker
Dear Santa,
I want a nocilis qeaust for christmas. Thank you for the presents!
From, Raylon
Dear Santa,
I want a real phone for Christmas please. How do you hire elves? How do you feliver prestens to houses without chimneys?
From Gaige
Dear Santa,
I want a iphone 14 and a qeen size bed and a new cebord and a ps5 and a nite vighn scop. I want a ps5 and a Tv, air pod pro max and a psl and the call of dote. And the gun safe and a sidtesid and a new disk call of doty.
From, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I want a slime kit slime makers. Hatchimals kit too. I love you
From, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I want a slime licr, slime kit, twixs, aletro skotrs. Dear santa, I love you
From, Brystal
Dear Santa,
I whant a stufe, a tablet, a bike, and a vr hebset. Mewe Chrismas.
From, Abel
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I will give you a secret mistery present! The present is a secret! I want a pikachu that moves, talks, and laughs! I want sonic figyers. I will give you cookies and eggnog.
From, Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla Roop. For Christmas I want mini brands and sorry. I hope you have merry chrismas and a happy new year.
Thank you
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a baby alive, and a stuff animal dog and a baby yoda and a pikachu. I want a lol doll. Mmm I want, aaaaaaa make up stand and a computer that’s yellow.
Love, Willow
Miss Taylor’s Second Grade Class — Westwood Elementary
Dear Santa, my name is Allison. I live on brook lane and this is why I should be on the nice list. I do my work at school every day. I make my bed. I do my homework every day. I also help my mom cook dinner. I help my mom clean the house and I wash the dishes and I listen to my teacher. I am also a good friend.I am also nice to everyone.
Merry Christmas, goodbye…
Dear Santa,
My name is James. I should be on the nice llst. I don’t fight with my sister and I help mom.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa, My name is Angel. I am seven and I think I should be on the nice list because I help people like when they get hurt. I help and I bake cookies for people. I hope to see you next year! Bye
Dear Santa, My name is Silas. This is why I should be on the nice list.
I am a good friend. I do my homework. I water the tree. I help my family decorate.
THANK YOU.
Dear Santa, I should be on the nice list.
My name is Haleigh Hopkins. I help my mom and grandma and my people.
Dear Santa, My name is Ada. I am seven years old. I live on Spruce Street. I love helping others when they need a hand. I make the bed in the morning. I like to make thing for others. I hope I can be on the nice list.
Dear Santa, My name is Aiden Allison. I am seven years old. I should be on the nice list because I help my mom, I feed my dog, and I saved a chipmunk and I helped my grandma
decorate the tree and I been very good.
GOOD BYE.... I wish you a merry christmas
Dear Santa, my name is Kami. I’m 7 and I live in ashe county. I think you should put me on the nice list because I feed the cats and I make things for others too. I work at school and I help my family decorate the tree . I’m a good friend too. I make my bed and help with laundry too. So thats why you should put me on the nice list and Merry Christmas.
Dear Santa, my name is Kensleigh and I live in West Jefferson and I’m 8 years old and I play with others and I work at school and I do homework and I help my mom and I help my sisters and I’m a good friend and I like Santa elves.
Dear Santa, My name is Nicolette Ricci. I am eight years old I live in North carolina. I should be on the nice list because I stay quiet during school, water the tree, do homework and I have a clean desk.
Dear Santa, my name is Will. I am seven years old i think you should put me on the nice list because I care about my maw. I play with the dogs with a ball. I do my homework. I do good at school.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaliyah and I clean the living room and the kitchen and my mom and dad’s room. That is why you should put me on the nice list.
Merry Christmas
Mrs. Kearley’s Third Grade Class — Blue Ridge Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Sam. On my list i wont mincraft legos for Christmas and i like baskitball and a stoff and a stuft and moll and pokemon cards and i wont a wallit and a jackit that is camo. Wut is it like at the north poll? Can i have a dollar coyn and i wunt it to snow on Christmas and i gues that is all i wont.
Love, Sam T.
Dear Santa,
I relly want a dog and a new squishmellow and a new phone, well two cause my dads phone its about done. So two if you can. See you soon. Bye.
From, Freya L.
Dear Santa,
How is the north pole? I know you like cookies and im either going to buy you cookies or bake them. For Christmas I want a 20 gauge shotgun an intendo switch and the tractor set at the antic mall if you parents don’t get it.
Love,
Wyatt T.
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer. Also, can I have a hovering socerball four Christmas? And an elecruck scooter. Thank you.
Sencearle,
Margaret K.
Dear Santa,
My name is Zebulon. How are you? Hope you’r ok. So it would be super nice of you if you could bring me a huge rainbow golden pokemon card and a tag team ragaza and mewtwo and please make it super rare. P.S. Don’t tell anyone i need one to show my friends so they can look up to me. Please.
Love,
Zeb K.
Dear Santa,
You are the best ever. I am your bigist fan. How are your raindeer going. I am going to give you cookies and milk. Are you and Mis Claus doing good? Santa, what i want for Christmas is a gold soccer ball. I also want the best pokemon every and I want the best Christmas.
Love,
Logan G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Cam. Is it cold there? I want the best Pokemon ever. Have i bin a good boy?
Love,
Cam G.
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas. How is it at the nourth pole? What I wont for Christmas is a Phone and I whant it to be gold with a popsoket and some colerd pinsels and eraser pins and some blak flowery pants and some swet shirts and a new bakybake and a bike and a realistik boy baby that has a full body please and a new water botel and a appul watch please. Marry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Caroline G.
Dear Santa,
Hi, I’m Emily and i’m 8 years old. I want a siliocone toddler doll that has straight legs and a photo album. And can you plz next year can you get me a motorcycle plz give me a tiny baby doll. I love you. Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Love, Emily B.
Dear Santa,
What is your favret tipe of cooke? I what a PS5, rane Boe caesar, toy teeswey train, remo control simi truck kinswrth, rare pokemon cards.
Love,
Elijah N.
Dear Santa,
How are you and the raindeer? I want a nintendo light, and some games for it, 10 pokemon booster packs, and a pokemon binder, rc car, and a pokemon phone case, and soccer ball.
Love,
Abe H.
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Eli. Is it cold at the north pole? Will you bring me a safari game? Thank you!
Love,
Eli B.
Dear Santa,
Hi, Im Benson. How are you and your raindeer? And I want a toy tweeise train and a PS5 and a toy trator. I hope you have a happy Christmas.
Love,
Benson R.
