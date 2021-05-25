JEFFERSON — On May 21, the Ashe County Arts Council kicked off its Friday’s in the Park Concert Series with Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road.
The Friday night concert took place at the Ashe Park Blevins Shelter where guests were scattered throughout the lawn in yard chairs and blankets. Concessions were provided along with Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke food truck.
Many found themselves reuniting with old friends, taking their dogs for a walk, dancing to the music and enjoying this welcome to summer.
Nearly 400 people from around the High Country were in attendance to listen to 18 year old Liam Purcell and the Cane Mill Road band. A merchandise table was set up to the side where you could purchase hats, t-shirts, albums and stickers.
The Friday’s in the Park Concert Series will continue throughout the summer months, happening every third Friday until August.
To see upcoming artists and to register for the free concerts, visit www.ashecountyarts.org.
