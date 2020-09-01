September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Ashe County Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help, helping to transform lives and communities through education. At Ashe County Public Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including quiet study spaces and technology to help out with online learning.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” Youth Services Librarian Ashlin Edmisten said. “Our library activities serve students of all ages and backgrounds and their families. Some of our most popular events are story times to build early literacy skills and get kids ready for school; hands-on maker and STEAM activities to encourage critical thinking and collaborative skills; wellness programs for body, mind, and spirit; cooking demonstrations; book clubs; teen club for ages 12-18; and many other programs to encourage exploration and discovery of the world around them.”
Ashe County Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.ashelibrary.com.
This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. During September, the Ashe County Public Library will host a Library Card Sign-up BINGO activity: Pick up your Bingo card along with your library card and join the fun. If you already have a library card, you can still participate. As in any Bingo game, once you fill in five squares in a row (down, across, or diagonal) you will be eligible for cool library prizes.
#LibraryCardHero Social Media Promotion
Having a library card makes you feel like a superhero with all the amazing things it gives you access to, including technology, media resources, and educational programs. This Library Card Sign-up Month, we encourage you to strike your best superhero pose with your library card and post to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LibraryCardHero. One randomly selected winner will receive a $100 Visa gift card. Entries can also be submitted by posting as a comment or wall post on the I Love Libraries Facebook page.
This promotion begins Tuesday, Sept. 1, at noon CT and ends Tuesday, Sept. 22, at noon CT. All librarians and library lovers are encouraged to participate
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
Ashe County Public library promotes knowledge, reading, and imagination; supports and encourages lifelong learning; and contributes to the sense of community and the economic wellbeing of Ashe County.
