WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Public Library held a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic and partnered with Happy Tails Rescue and PARTNERS! to hold a special pet adoption on June 12.
“In spite of intermittent rainy weather and an overall cloudy day, we saw around 175 people from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,” said Ashlin Edmisten, Youth Services Manager at ACPL. “AppHealthCare was able to vaccinate three people and Happy Tails Rescue adopted out a rabbit. Both Happy Tails and PARTNERS! Canines raised some money for their missions. The library gave out over 60 snow cones to kids and families.”
Edmisten encourages the community to look into Happy Tails Rescue and PARTNERS!.
To learn more about Happy Tails, visit https://www.facebook.com/happytailsrescueofwestjefferson.
For more information on PARTNERS!, visit partnerscanines.org or email partnercaninesadopt@gmail.com.
