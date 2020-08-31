BOONE — LIFE Village’s newest initiative, LIFE House, opened on Aug. 15 welcoming its first two residents: Connor B. and Daniel R. LIFE House’s mission strives to offer affordable housing in the town of Boone to adults with intellectual disabilities who are graduates of the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program at Appalachian State, according to Director of Programs Candace Lang.
LIFE House, which is comprised of two residents and one support staff member, offers a person-centered approach to independent living with paid and natural supports in place to encourage success. The goal of the residents is to learn the life skills needed to live a more independent life such as cooking, managing finances, navigating the public transit system and being an active member of the community.
“After the age of 21, federally mandated programs end, and there is little support and programming for this population. Because parents will not be around forever, these adults need programming, housing and employment options to help them to be successful,” said Lang in April, during National Autism Awareness Month.
LIFE Village hosts a number of events during each year to raise money for its mission, including the Peter Pedroni Memorial Charity Dinner at Boone Golf Club and Zippin4LIFE.
For more information about LIFE Village’s mission, visit www.thelifevillage.net.
