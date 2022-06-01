WEST JEFFERSON – Ashe County High School graduate, MaKenna Holman has been selected as the recipient of the 1939 Scholarship in Ashe County. This scholarship award is selected based on a combination of academic achievement, financial need, and extracurricular activities.
The name reflects our founding date of 1939 and is awarded to a high school senior at either Ashe Early College or Ashe County High School and Watauga High School.
Makenna Holman is the daughter of Austin and Cassandra Ranton of Lansing. Makenna has been involved with the school yearbook for the past four years and served as co-editor her Senior year. She plans to attend UNC Asheville to Major in English Education and one day teach high school English. Makenna has also been involved in Student Council, Beta Club, Rho Kappa, and the Environmental Club. She has also volunteered with the public library and developed programing for the children.
In addition to the Merit Scholarships, LifeStore awards a scholarship for the children of LifeStore employees who continue their education after high school. This year LifeStore awarded scholarships to these students-Allison Blevins, Karey Duvall, Athena Estes, Ethan Goodman, Natalie Hartzog, Zada Little and Breanna Smith. Each of these students will receive up to $3,000 in scholarship money to continue their education.
Allison Blevins is the daughter of Lindsay Short, Mortgage Loan Processor for LifeStore Bank. Alli graduated from Ashe Early College with her high school diploma and an Associate in Arts degree. She will attend Lees McRae University and plans to major in Biology and minor in Parks and Recreation.
Karey Duvall is the daughter of Lyndell and Michaela Duvall, Loan Operations Clerk for LifeStore Bank. Karey graduated from Ashe County High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill with plans to major in Biology.
Athena Estes is the daughter of Kati Estes, Commercial Account Manager for LifeStore Insurance. Athena graduated from Ashe County High School and plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill with plans to major in Nursing.
Ethan Goodman is the son of Andy and Natasha Goodman, Financial Consultant. He graduated from Ashe Early College with a certificate in Machining and is considering attending welding school.
Natalie Hartzog is the stepdaughter of April Hartzog, Marketing and Process Coordinator. She graduated from Ashe County High School and is planning to attend Wilkes Community College.
Zada Little is the daughter of Audrea and Martin Little, Ashe Market President for LifeStore Bank. Zada graduated from Ashe County High School and plans to attend Wilkes Community College in the Fall and transfer to NC State for the Spring semester. Zada is planning to study Agro-Ecology.
Breanna Smith is the daughter of Chrissy and Brandon Smith, Loan Operations Manager. Breanna will graduate from Smith Hill Academy and plans to attend Wilkes Community College.
LifeStore dates back to 1939 when its founders saw the need for a local building and loan association to help people purchase and build new homes. Today LifeStore Bank operates four locations in Ashe and Watauga Counties and LifeStore Insurance is located in those locations as well as Elkin, Lenoir, Newland and Sparta.
