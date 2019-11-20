WEST JEFFERSON — Hundreds of Ashe County residents flocked to downtown West Jefferson Saturday, Nov. 16, for the West Jefferson Lions Club’s annual Holiday Parade, with more than 100 participants parading down Jefferson Avenue throughout the afternoon. For a gallery of photos, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
2019 Lions Club Holiday Parade
- By Logan Parks logan.parks@ashepostandtimes.com
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- WJPD: Pedestrian injured in wreck on U.S. 221
- Longtime Ashe County resident receives letter from British royalty
- Bridgetree files counterclaims against Hotel Tavern owners
- Woman killed in U.S. 221 wreck
- Hubbard still in safe keeping, case continued
- Wreck Report
- Ashe County District Court update
- Ashe County District Court update
- Honoring Heroes: Ashe County salutes its veterans
- Ashe County arrest reports
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.