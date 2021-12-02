ASHE COUNTY — Effective immediately, the County of Ashe is issuing a Local Burning Ban on all outdoor open burning to include the countywide area and within the municipalities of Jefferson, Lansing and West Jefferson. The ban prohibits open burning within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling regardless of the issuance of a permit, including but not limited to "Recreational Fires, Portable Outdoor Fireplaces, Burning of Yard Debris, Bonfires and Outdoor Fire Pits."
The open burning ban authorized by the Ashe County Fire Marshal is per North Carolina Fire Code, Chapter 3, Section 307, which states, "shall be prohibited when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make such fires hazardous" and to prevent the potential for increased fire hazards due to extremely dry weather conditions in the County of Ashe and the municipalities.
This local ban follows the Statewide Burn Ban issued November 29, 2021 by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and their request for cooperation from local officials to extend the ban within their jurisdictions. Because of increased fire risk, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and canceled all burning permits for all 100 North Carolina Counties. Both bans will remain in effect until further notice and suspend the issuance of new burning permits.
Questions concerning the local ban can be directed to the Office of Ashe County Fire Marshal by calling (336) 846-5533.
