WATAUGA — Watauga County Photographers Bonnie and Jonathan Burton were named SYNC Photographers of the Year at the High School Senior and Youth Portraits National Conference in February.
The conference, owned by Darty and Michelle Hines and held in Florida, includes a print photograph competition in which 1,076 portraits were entered for evaluation and were scored by the panel of expert national judges.
The Burtons entered 15 portraits as multi-artists as they work collaboratively on all shoots. At the competition, 10 portraits received the Award of Excellence, two portraits won Judge’s Choice and one portrait won Best in Show award. The couple was also awarded first and third place for senior portrait on location outdoors and first place for senior portraits on location indoors.
Most prestigious of all, the Burtons were announced as SYNC Photographers of the Year after the judges evaluated the top five photographers in a head-to-head competition.
“We’re grateful for the opportunities that we have and are so humbled by this amazing recognition,” Bonnie said. “We give thanks to all our clients who trust us to create portraits for them that they’ll enjoy for years to come. We celebrate our incredible seniors who make creating their portraits a joy. Simply put, we continue to educate ourselves in our craft and put that education into practice in order to provide the highest quality of portraits possible to our clients. Entering print competitions causes us to stretch our talents, ideas and skills. In both victory and defeat, we continue to grow as artists.”
In addition to the competition, the couple attended classes taught by accomplished industry professionals which Bonnie said “fills up (their) fuel tank for the coming year.”
This year marks 30 years in business in the High Country for the couple who has a combined 47 years of experience as professional photographers. While about one-third of the Burton’s work is senior portraits, they also photograph families, children, babies and business photos.
After nearly three decades serving the High Country, the Burtons are passionate about giving back to the community. The last three years, they have hosted their Thrift Fashion Challenge, which was open to grades eight to 12, with all proceeds going to the Watauga High School Student Council. The couple has also hosted an Authentic Beauty Project where all proceeders were donated to OASIS, Inc. Every spring, Burton Photography hosts a portrait event for school-aged children called Portraits on the Parkway and a portion of the proceeds go to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
The couple said they love their work and are grateful for “the opportunity to create portraits of (their) clients who often become lifelong friends.”
Jonathan started Burton Photography in 1993 after years doing photography as a hobby. Picking up the camera to make a little extra money, Jonathan said his business quickly took off when he was in his 20s. Bonnie had a studio in Winston-Salem, which she had started concurrently with her former career as a music teacher.
The couple began working together in 2010 and married in 2011 and have been “joined at the hip” since. Jonathan said while they know many couples that work together in the photography business, they do not know many people who work as closely together as they do.
Bonnie said the couple strive to create “authentic, timeless and storytelling portraits” that go beyond containing a moment in time. She said they “aim to create portraits that capture the unique personalities of (their) subjects and their connections with those they love.”
The full-service studio offers a first-class experience from start to finish with professional printed portraits provided at the end of each shoot. The couple said they love to offer the prints as many digital files get lost or are seldom viewed.
Bonnie said one of the many “superpowers of printed portraits” is the ability to make a space feel like home through “canvases and metal wall pieces along with heirloom quality albums and portrait boxes.”
The couple said they enjoy taking senior portraits because there is so much opportunity for creativity with the age demographic. They said there is a “beautiful tension” between childhood and the subject’s next adventure that is fun and exciting to capture in portraits.
For more information about Burton Photography, visit ncphotographer.com or @burtonphotographyseniors on Instagram.
