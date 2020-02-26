JEFFERSON — With budget submissions scheduled for April, one issue for discussion of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners is funding for the health department. AppHealthCare (serving Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany counties) director Jennifer Greene has expressed concern that even with increased county funding, the agency still has a gap in covering expenses.
Commissioner William Sands spoke about the importance of public health services in the county, especially with the 19.4 percent poverty rate. He said that AppHealthCare will meet with the board of commissioners to discuss their budget needs within the next few months.
“For the 2019/20 budget year, their budget request of $544,358, which increased $48,253 from previous year request, was approved by the board,” Sands said. “We also must consider the need for a new health department building, which will include greatly needed space. We will work with them at budget time in supplying their needs.”
Greene said that the agency is working with Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb through a committee to address the funding. They are collaborating to access the building needs for both the health department and the Department of Social Services.
Commissioner Larry Dix, who serves on the board of health, stated some of the actions the BOC has taken to try to increase health funding.
According to Dix, the county managers of Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties met a few years ago and agreed to try to increase the amount that each county would contribute to healthcare.
Dix also stressed how vital AppHealthCare is because none of the counties could afford to have their own individual health departments.
Due to his position on the board of health, he is able to speak with Greene often and plans to continue discussing financial needs with her.
He hopes for a pre-budget work session to assess the need in the county for health funding and strive for financial stability.
Dix shared that he encourages all three county managers to take the time to sit down with Greene to discuss the topic at-length and to address the gap in funding for AppHealthCare.
“I feel confident that we are going to be able to continue what we’ve started, which is really partnering with the county and trying to address our gap that we have,” Greene said. “They’ve been incredibly open to hearing from us and they really care about their county citizens having services.”
Greene also said that the agency receives direct patient input through the participation of community members who serve as representatives on their boards. Community members are appointed to the board of health, and there is also a patient-majority board for their clinical and dental services.
Creating a financially stable plan for AppHealthCare was a major priority identified by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 13.
The board met for the first day of its two-day budget retreat to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and met with various agencies that receive county funding.
The county started a three-year recovery plan in 2018-19 for AppHealthCare — formally known as the Appalachian District Health Department — to help the organization reduce the amount it’s using from its fund balance. This included an increase of $66,215 each year, for a total of $680,705 in 2018-19 and $746,920 in 2019-20.
Watauga County is suggesting allocating $813,135 to AppHealthCare for 2020-21.
However, even with the increase in funding from Watauga, the agency is still having to use money from its fund balance to cover expenses.
Greene said AppHealthCare is operating with a fund balance of 29 percent of annual expenditures, and if the agency drops below 8 percent, the state’s Local Government Commission will begin to investigate.
Alleghany County allocated $212,706 for 2019-20 — the highest amount it has awarded to the agency in the last 15 years, according to materials from AppHealthCare. Ashe County allocated $544,358 in 2019-20 — also the highest it has allocated in that timeframe.
An AppHealthCare chart depicted the patient count, nurse visits and provider visits for all three counties that it served in 2018-19.
Ashe County had a total of 2,205 individual patients, 990 nurse visits and 4,943 provider visits. Greene noted that Ashe County has a greater need for primary care as AppHealthCare is one of the only doctor offices in the county.
The chart showed that Alleghany County had 1,706 individual patients, 757 nurse visits and 3,914 provider visits.
In the same year, Watauga had 1,881 individual patients, 1,546 nurse visits and 1,262 provider visits.
AppHealthCare officials stated that the agency is already minimally staffed. The agency also stated that it has identified about a $1,165,166 gap in funding that it needs to be sustainable.
“Things like this COVID-19 outbreak certainly make us think more about being prepared. If we had to respond, we would have to pull staff across counties to be able to do that well,” Greene said. “That’s one of the strengths of having a district model.”
AppHealthCare is a public health service which is responsible for caring for the population’s health at large. They provide nutrition services, environmental health, substance abuse services, primary care services, behavioral health services and community health services.
“We are in this unique position to be able to offer a lot of value to the Ashe County community with a reasonable amount of investment from the county,” Greene said. “And that’s all we’re looking for, is just a willingness to work together and I think we have that.”
