West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.