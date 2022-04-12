Annual recognition for the housing industry’s young leaders and innovators was announced this month as Pro Builder unveiled its annual Forty Under 40 list of rising stars in the housing industry profiling 15 women and 25 men under the age of 40 in its March/April 2022 issue.
This year’s recipients were selected from more than 100 nominations submitted from across the United States. Local High Country builder Jeff Smith of Alair Homes was one of those awarded this prestigious recognition.
The 2022 recipients represent a wide swath of industry professionals, from sales and project managers, senior leaders, and founders and presidents of custom and production home building companies to those focused on digital marketing, architecture, warranty service, development and legal issues; the class also includes those supporting the industry, such as with customer surveys and third-party online channels to discover new homes and design trends.
Winners also show dedication to the community, serving in a variety of volunteer and fundraising roles to support causes such as affordable housing, health crises, and industry advocacy.
“Across the board, our 2022 class initiated and led innovative programs that helped their companies achieve success,” said Rich Binsacca, editorial director of Pro Builder Media. “Their accomplishments, both at work and in their communities, are remarkable and inspiring.”
To learn more about Alair Homes and Jeff Smith visit alairhighcountry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.