JEFFERSON — A local volunteer with the NC Guardian ad Litem Program, Janet Edsell, was recently sworn in as a Child Advocate in Ashe County, under an oath administered by Judge David V. Byrd Chief District Court Judge.
According to the organization, a GAL advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed along with a GAL attorney, by a district court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services.
The organizations also states the qualifications and responsibilities necessary to volunteer with the program which include digging for details in the case, collaborating with other participants in the case, recommending what’s best for the child by writing court reports, empowering the child’s voice, staying vigilant by constantly monitoring the case and keeping all information confidential.
In order to apply, one must complete an application, a screening interview and a criminal record check. 30 hours of training is also required before a volunteer candidate is accepted into the program.
For more information on the NC GAL Program and how to become a voice for the community, visit the website at http://volunteerforgal.org/ or contact the local office at (336) 219-1421.
