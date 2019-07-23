ASHE COUNTY — Local student John Reavis of Fleetwood has joined Blue Ridge Energy’s Ashe district operations team as a summer intern, according to a press release from the electrical cooperative.
Reavis is a student at Wilkes Community College, where he studies diesel and heavy equipment technology, according to the press release.
