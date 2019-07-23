John Reavis

John Reavis of fleetwood, who is working as an intern for Blue Ridge Energy this summer.

 photo submitted

ASHE COUNTY — Local student John Reavis of Fleetwood has joined Blue Ridge Energy’s Ashe district operations team as a summer intern, according to a press release from the electrical cooperative.

Reavis is a student at Wilkes Community College, where he studies diesel and heavy equipment technology, according to the press release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.