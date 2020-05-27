JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Carson-Newman University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester on May 20. The University awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours in a given semester.
One student earning a spot on the Dean’s List, was Ashe County’s own Lily Calhoun, whose hometown is Warrensville.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.
