HIGH COUNTRY — Veterans from the High Country were treated to a memorable experience in late April with a special trip to Washington, D.C. The Blue Ridge Honor Flight traveled from Asheville to the nation’s capital on April 29.
JoAnn Naeger, who organized the Blue Ridge Honor Flight, said that there were around 20 veterans from the High Country that took part in this flight.
“We do these twice a year and we will have another flight in October. We are going to be doing some serious fundraising for that because we are reaching out so much further than we have been,” Naeger said. While the flight originated in Asheville, there continues to be a growing interest in participating veterans from the northwestern portion of North Carolina.
Ashe County veteran Bill Naser was one of the local veterans that took part in this most recent trip.
“When we got off the plane in Baltimore, there were Midshipmen from the Naval Academy lined up facing one another and when we walked through them, they saluted us. It was very impressive,” Naser said. “All over, people would just walk up to us and thank us and welcome us home as if we had just gotten back.”
Once they were on the ground in Washington, D.C., the veterans spent time taking in all of the sites.
“We started at the Lincoln Memorial and they lined us all up on the steps. Then they had an honor guard come in with all the flags. There was a general that spoke to us and they recognized three people from Gold Star Families,” Naser said.
The veterans got some time after that to explore the numerous war memorials and monuments and went to the Changing of the Guard at the Arlington National Cemetery before heading back to Baltimore.
“It was an amazing time. We were guests and were treated like honored guests. It was very impressive,” Naser said. “There was an itinerary and at the bottom of the itinerary in capital letters, bold print and highlighted in yellow, it said ‘this will be a day that you will remember forever.’”
If you would be interested in reaching out to the Blue Ridge Honor Flight organization, they can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blueridgehonorflight or can be reached through the mail at Blue Ridge Honor Flight, PO Box 18057, Asheville, NC, 28814.
