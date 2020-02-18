WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 15, writers and poets were given the opportunity to showcase their original works in front of a captive audience at the Ashe County Arts Council.
Live music began at 3:30 p.m. before the readings commenced and the readers took to the podium at 4 p.m. Diana Renfro welcomed the crowd with some inspiration about the power of storytelling.
“We’re the keepers of the words, let’s use them while we’re here. We’re the tellers of the stories, let’s tell some while we’re here,” Renfro said. “Words have power when we share.”
The first reader of the evening was Julie Townsend, who taught creative writing in the English department at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
She is also one of the founders of Wordkeepers, along with Scot Pope and Chris Arvidson. Townsend also sells real estate in Ashe County.
Once at the podium, Townsend also shared that during her undergraduate degree, she was a political science major. Her mother wanted her to take over her real estate business which was out of Charlotte, and she started as a business major but found it boring. She received her undergraduate degree in Political Science and this served as a prelude to her piece she shared with the audience.
“I’ve been sparked, inspired and disturbed by politics since my degree in the early ‘80s. But here goes, I decided that I was going to read about 14 political figures,” Townsend said.
Her piece delivered some humor and brought the audience to laughter on several occasions. It was based on what she envisioned the response from politicians would be surrounding the idea of Valentine’s Day. Her imitations included Forrest Gump, Lindsey Graham, Nancy Pelosi, Rush Limbaugh and President Donald Trump.
Next was Lisa Creech Bledsoe is a hiker, beekeeper and writer living in the mountains of Western NC. She is a lifelong freelance writer who started writing poetry in Spring 2018.
Her first full-length book of poetry, “Appalachian Ground” was published in 2019. A second book “Wolf Laundry” will be published later this year.
Bledsoe also has a blog with all of her poems available to readers at www.appalachianground.com.
She shared one of her newest poems with the audience, that she wrote only weeks ago, titled “White Girl Juke.”
Bledsoe also read “Measured” which is a poem from “Appalachian Ground.”
Her poetry is full of vivid imagery of Appalachia and resonated with the audience who smiled and clapped in response.
Jean Shortall-Roznik is a native of Ireland who lived on the Canadian prairies for 11 years before she and her family moved to the United States. Shortall-Roznik has worked as a physical therapist, a stay-at-home mother and a dental office manager. She currently manages The Free Market in Independence, Va.
Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, The Charlotte Observer and Skirt Magazine. Her commentaries have aired on WFAE in Charlotte, along with NPR’s Morning Edition and Marketplace Morning Report.
She shared her original story called “In the Instagram Doldrums.” This was an account of a trip she, her husband and daughter had when they visited London to visit their son.
Her daughter encouraged the family to visit different restaurants and tourist attractions that were trending on social media.
“An important part of a trip it seems for most millennials, is crafting images of themselves surrounded by cool people who look like they’re having so much fun,” she read.
Loftin and Linda Hargrave performed together in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Loftin enjoys singing, playing guitar, reading, writing and traveling. Most of all, he said he enjoys his wife Linda.
After their performance together, Loftin read an original poem titled “Down like angels, for every child and every child above”
“How good to be adored, how good to be longed for, hardly missed. How good to be held when the hours go dark,” Loftin read. “And fine it is on a night like this if you could be at the right time what one needs you to be.”
Anneheart Herrick is originally from the New England area and shared that she doesn’t want to live a life that is “too fast.” She is a painter and a poet and won the On the Same Page Literary Festival writers’ contest in 2018.
Her two poems were about moonshine and tobacco, which she stated were two of her vices.
The poem about moonshine was titled “Swamp Runners” and contained vivid imagery and helped depict the nature of Appalachia. Her other poem was simply titled “Tobacco” and also contained stark imagery which grasped the audience’s attention.
Other readers involved with Wordkeepers are Evalynn Halsey, Naomi Faw, Beth Copeland, Nanci Newton and Kristen Lenea Ryberg.
Halsey is a painter and storyteller from Grayson County who serves her neighbors as an emergency rescue worker.
Faw teaches accounting at Appstate and writes as she makes time for creative outlets.
“My subject matter is usually my Granny and/or other family and experiences growing up/living in the south,” Faw said. One of her most memorable story sharing experiences was at Appalachian’s International Mountain Symposium in the spring of 2019 where she had an essay accepted.
Copeland is the author of three full-length poetry books: “Blue Honey,” recipient of the 2017 Dogfish Head Poetry Prize; “Transcendental Telemarketer,” and “Traveling through Glass,” recipient of the 1999 Bright Hill Press Poetry Book Award.
Her poems have been published in literary magazines and anthologies and also been featured on international poetry websites. She has been profiled as poet of the week on the PBS NewsHour website. Beth lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains where she owns and runs Tiny Cabin, Big Ideas, a retreat for poets, writers, and artists.
Newton has worked with victims of sexual assault and domestic violence for more than 40 years and uses that experience to inform her poetry and prose. Newton has a master’s of fine arts in writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts and is a former professional dancer. She is currently working on a fictionalized version of a memoir.
Ryberg has experimented with poetry for several years. From an Airforce family, she has a bachelor’s degree in art education. In 2018, she was a finalist in the North Carolina Poetry Society’s Poet Laureate contest. Currently, she has a chapbook called “Boomerang,” in submission status.
Wordkeepers Salon is bi-monthly event which is free and open to the public. Readers are invited to share their latest prose and poetry in 5-minute open mic time slots.
For more information about the event contact Chris Arvidson at chris@chrisarvidson.com. To secure a first-come first serve spot for any upcoming Wordkeepers events and for guidelines on reading contact Diana Renfroe at renfrodiana@msn.com.
