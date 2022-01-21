SPARTA — A few Ashe County locals and former ACHS athletes played in the GAME ON Fundraiser Basketball Tournament Saturday, Jan. 15th at Sparta Elementary.
All proceeds went to help support the Alleghany AAU Boys Basketball team. Winners of the tournament was the Edgewood Bandits. Players included Cullen Ashley, Alex Laws, David Shew, Dustin Hamm, Mitchell Brown, Ronald Goodlander and Michael Bare Jr.
