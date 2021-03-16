Lola Brooks Sawyer Greer had a great cause for celebration on March 16 as she turned 100 years old.
Her granddaughter, Erica Roten, shared some heartfelt words and recollections on behalf of the entire family to celebrate this special lady they call Lola and “Mamaw” as well as an aunt, cousin and friend.
Greer was born on March 16, 1921, to James Haggie Brooks and Ella Wyatt Brooks. Her sisters were Yvonne Brooks Francis, Carrie Lea Brooks Elliott and Clarice Brooks Eller. She has one living loving brother, J.H. Brooks of Warrensville.
The first thing Roten shared about her grandmother was her love for her family. Greer married Frank Sawyer on Aug. 24, 1939, and together they had three sons, Arvil, Alan and Steve. They resided in Warrensville for 40 years until Sawyer passed away.
She then married Howard Greer on Jan. 20, 1985, and they were married for 30 years until his passing. She has 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.
When asked about the hardest thing she has endured in her 100 years of living, she said it has been outliving her family. She has lost her parents, her sisters, her three sons and her first granddaughter, Rhonda, in addition to many family members and friends during her lifetime.
Outliving her children has been the hardest thing that she has said that she has been through, but she trusts in the Lord and his plan and looks forward to seeing them all again in Heaven.
Roten describes her as an inspiration to all her family, and they all love her very much.
After she lost her sons, her daughter-in-laws Madge, Edna and Wanda have remained present in her life and help her with anything she needs. She always says how thankful she is for her family. Her family, in return, is very thankful for her and her love.
One of the things Roten remembers is that she has never acted or looked her age. She has always been so full of life and has aged with very few wrinkles.
“I remember flat footing with her in the living room as a little girl, and even then, she would have been in her late 60s,” Roten said. “She was an amazing seamstress and could have been a professional one with the quality of clothes that she made. She made my pageant clothes when I was in the Little Miss Ashe County Pageant I won, and my dress was more beautiful than the dresses that other parents had paid thousands of dollars for.”
Greer also made clothes for her children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends. She loved to make and sell bonnets. Roten’s grandmother Wanda even recalled a wedding dress that she made for her granddaughter Bobbi’s Wedding with beautiful beading. Greer loved to grow a garden every year and to can and cook what she grew for her family.
According to Roten, she had a green thumb and could grow beautiful vegetables and flowers. She liked to pitch horseshoes.
The things that she enjoys now are spending time with her cats Willie and Boots, completing word search puzzles, tending to flowers on her porch when in season, reading, and playing Rook.
When asking her what she remembers most during her 100 years of life, she shared some memories about growing up. She did not have any of the modern conveniences we enjoy today such as running water, electricity, a telephone, television and a washer or dryer.
She told Roten that when they washed clothes, they had to go to the spring to get the water, carry the water back and put it on the cookstove to heat it, then pour the water into a tub and add the laundry soap her mother made. They would then use a washing board to wash the clothes. Then they had to get more water from the spring and heat it to rinse the clothes before hanging them out to dry on a clothesline.
Another memory that she shared with Roten was about the spring was when her grandmother was staying with them. Her mother asked her to go and get her grandmother some water from the spring. She recalls being around 5 years old at the time and her mother’s half-brother, Lester, who was younger than her, went with her to the spring with a bucket to fetch the water. When she and Lester got to the spring there was a lizard in front of the water with big beady eyes that kept looking at them. They were both too afraid to get the water. So instead of water from the spring she got water from the branch and brought it back to her mother for her grandmother. Her grandmother drank the dirty water never knowing the difference — but if she had Lola would have been in big trouble.
She also recalls her mother milking the cow with a white cloth that was used to strain the milk. Then they used the cream to churn and make butter. They kept their milk and butter in the spring house to keep it cold.
She said times were hard then and her father had gone to Virginia to work for several months. They did not have a vehicle, so he had to board there. One day she and her oldest sister Yvonne looked down the road and saw their father coming back home. She recalls them running to meet him and the smile on his face once they reached him. He made enough money to help the family, but it was then time for him to help put up the crops. They were very thankful to have their father back home.
Even though times were hard back then, they had plenty of love to go around and a sense of family. They pitched horseshoes, played chess and checkers and played baseball with a flat bat. Her father picked the banjo, so they sang and listened to music. She also recalls having a victrola they listened to records on and when her mother was not looking, she and her sisters danced. She also remembers helping in the garden and noting that it is where her love of gardening began.
She went to school at Long Branch and had to walk three to four miles each way and took her lunch in a brown paper bag.
Another love that Greer has always had is attending church. She attended Low Gap Baptist Church and is a current member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Although she is unable to attend, she still loves the church very much and appreciates the visits from Dwight and his wife Kathy Shepherd.
When asked by Roten about what she sees for the future now that she is 100, Greer replied by saying, “To continue to live a Godly life doing the things I enjoy and spending time with my family until God calls me home.”
The family will be having a drive-by birthday parade for Greer on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. All cars will meet at Blue Ridge Elementary School.
The name Sawyer is an occupational name meaning “one who cuts wood into boards.” Life in a family can sometimes be like cutting wood; challenges arise that are hard for us to cut. But the word “family” is what always pulls us through. When times are tough, there is always a family member there to help cutting the obstacles of life, and we find with their help, things were not so difficult after all, Roten said.
“Thank you Mamaw for being that wood that has always kept our family together,” said Roten.
