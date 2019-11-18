WEST JEFFERSON — Not many people can say they have received a personal letter from Buckingham Palace, but one Ashe County local recently opened his mailbox to find a letter from the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Archie Pierce, a lifelong resident of Ashe County, reached out to the royal couple on Oct. 1 to share that he and the heir to the royal title, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, share the same first name.
"I was tickled to death when I read that you named your new son Archie," Pierce wrote in his letter. "I am so pleased to know that I am going to share a name with someone so important."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex responded on Nov. 5 to thank Pierce for his letter.
"Your reasons for writing as you did are appreciated and their royal highnesses were heartened to hear you were tickled to learn of Archie's name," the letter read.
Pierce said that he had only known of three other people with his name before learning he shared a name with the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Archie in the comic books, Archie Campbell and Archie Bunker.
With the letter from Buckingham Palace, Pierce now has something unique to give to his grandchildren, which he hoped to receive after sending the letter.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked me to send you their best wishes," the letter read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.