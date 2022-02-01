ASHE COUNTY — Earl Ham, 82, died Saturday, Jan. 15 at his home.
Earl left home when he was 16 years old to join the Army before he finished school. He later returned home and finished his GED through the Army.
Earl was known in the community for being “The Living Legend” in the car business. He started his car salesman career in 1974 at Superior Pontiac, Buick, Oldsmobile, GMC where he worked for 32 years. He was working as a sales professional at West Jefferson Chevrolet until his death with almost 40 total years in the car industry.
Business Manager at West Jefferson Chevrolet Andrew Calhoun said, “Earl never knew a stranger and will be missed by all. Earl loved his children, grandchildren and customers.”
He was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church and a Member of the American Legion. Friends and family are sure there are a lot of cars on the road today that have “The Living Legend” Bill of Sale in the glove compartment so that the legend will keep rolling.
