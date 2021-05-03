LANSING — The Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts has opened registration for summer of 2021 classes.
Classes will include:
Fiber Arts
Beginner Knitting: Gain an understanding of different fibers and yarn weights, the basics of reading a yarn label and pattern, and the necessary tools for your knitter’s workbag in this one day class.
Beginner Weaving: In this three day course, we will begin with an empty loom, plan the project, select the yarns and set up the loom with direct warping. End up with a completed woven item and the skill to continue rigid heddle weaving on your own.
Fermentation
Personal Winemaking: This course covers the basic production methods, wine chemistry, and microbiology necessary to produce wine in a home winemaking setting. The class is multiple days over a two:month period.
Ceramics
Satur:Clay: This is a one day, brief introduction for those who want to get their hands dirty, learn basics in clay and have some fun.
Wheel 101: A week:long wheel throwing workshop that introduces students to the process of creating ceramic pieces on a potter’s wheel and glazing techniques. Day and evening sessions offered.
Kid’s Clay Camp: This week long camp will teach kids the fundamentals of wheel throwing and handbuilding. Kids will have the opportunity to glaze their own pieces. Minimum age: 8 + years old
More class details, prices and sessions can be found in the Course Catalog. When you’ve selected your class, register at https://lostprovincearts.org/shop.
The LPCCA invites you to enjoy an afternoon on the school lawn filled with craft demonstrations and vendors, local music from Shay Martin Lovette and Brooks Forsyth, food truck, picnicking and games, tours of the school and more.
LPCCA also welcomes new board member, Aimee Fink.
“Engage with and support your community; appreciate the cultural difference it fosters; cultivate sustainability. These are the foundational elements in Aimee’s continued personal and professional pursuit,” said LPCCA.
“Lansing is near and dear to her as she grew up playing in Big Horse Creek, spending time with family at her great uncle’s cabin. Read more about Aimee and why we’re excited to welcome her at https://lostprovincearts.org/aimee:fink.”
