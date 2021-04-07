JEFFERSON — At the Ashe County Law Enforcement Center on April 3, the inaugural egg toss was held by Sheriff B. Phil Howell and his law enforcement team. In sub-freezing temperatures, more than 50 people brought out their children for the morale-boosting event.
Visitors came to have fun and experience the excitement of being able to throw or toss eggs in a safe environment without getting in trouble with the law.
“We wanted to bring a little fun and laughter to our kids and adults during this difficult pandemic time and make happy memories for our kids,” Howell said.
Everyone was gathered to hear how the game would work, along with giving each child an egg — although the rules quickly went away as soon as the kids started tossing their own eggs.
At the end of the egg tossing, Howell allowed the group to toss eggs at him.
Almost everyone, including his deputies, took an opportunity to “egg the sheriff” in fun.
The well-organized event had cleaning stations available for everyone to use. Howell said that his team is working on several events coming up this year focusing on children.
