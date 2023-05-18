JEFFERSON - On the evening of May 12, the Museum of Ashe County History invited members of the 1965 Ashe Central championship basketball team over for a special, after-hours viewing of their newest sports exhibit “Love, Loss, and Basketball.” The exhibit tells the story of the 1965 Ashe Central team, who despite personal losses off the court, overcame the odds and became state champions.
“It’s always a pleasure to see the people you’ve dealt with in years past,” said Gwen Ashley, a part time employee and volunteer at the museum. “They’re dear to me, they were as young men in school and they still are. It was a genuine pleasure seeing them all.”
In 1965, Ashley was married to Coach Wade Rose who had mentored many of the players since middle school. During those days, it wasn’t uncommon for the players to gather at the Rose’s home in Glendale Springs for cookouts and lawn games. Unfortunately, the ‘65 season would be very different than years past: Coach Rose would be diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer, passing away just hours after the team’s championship win.
“It was important to our county as a whole,” said Ashley of the ‘65 State Championship. “It brought the whole county together to see those young men succeed.”
The new exhibit is currently available for public viewing during the museum’s regular business hours, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An official ribbon cutting for the exhibit will be held on June 3 during the museum’s Summer Starter event. For more information, call (336) 846-1904.
