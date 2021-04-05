BOONE — Country star and former App State student Luke Combs has announced his concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium scheduled for May 1 has been postponed.
Combs has not released a new date for the concert.
“I’m sorry y’all, but due to North Carolina restrictions, we’re not able to have the show in Boone yet,” Combs wrote on Twitter. “New date is (to be determined), but all original tickets will be valid, so hold on to them (and) we’ll let y’all know the new date real soon.”
Appalachian State also announced in an email to students that all tickets will remain valid for the new date when it is announced. Once a rescheduled date is announced, the university said details for refunds will be provided if someone cannot attend the rescheduled event.
The current executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper allows indoor and outdoor arenas to have up to 50 percent capacity with six feet of social distancing and masks. The executive order expires on April 30 at 5 p.m.
According to Appalachian State, Kidd Brewer Stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000.
Combs originally announced in September 2019 that he was to perform a concert at the stadium in May 2020. One month before the 2020 concert, he announced that the show would be postponed to May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the 2020 show had sold out shortly after going on sale in October 2019.
