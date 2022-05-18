featured Lunar eclipse creates breathtaking views of the moon By Moss Brennan news@averyjournal.com Moss Brennan Author email May 18, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 The lunar eclipse as seen from Boone. Photo by Rob Moore The moon turned a reddish hue during the lunar eclipse. Photo by Rob Moore The moon slowly turned different colors during the eclipse. Photo by Rob Moore As the moon moves into the inner part of the Earth’s shadow, the eclipse is created. Photo by Rob Moore As it passes through, the moon slowly returns to its normal look. Photo by Rob Moore A time lapse of the Lunar eclipse on the evening of May 15. Photo by Rob Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH COUNTRY — Residents in Boone and the High Country were treated to a spectacular sight Sunday night, May 15, when the moon turned red.A total lunar eclipse took place that evening across the world. In Boone, local photographer Rob Moore took breathtaking photos of the eclipse.According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow.In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue, according to NASA.Livestreams and more information about the lunar eclipse can be found at moon.nasa.gov/news/173/livestream-the-eclipse/. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Moss Brennan Author email Follow Moss Brennan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Alice Greer Benefit Golf Tournament happening May 21 at Mountain Aire Golf Club Alleghany County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off purchased at The Corner Market Family entertainment center coming to Jefferson Station Ruland arrested during sex offender compliance checks Ashe Chamber of Commerce welcomes Watson HOME to downtown West Jefferson Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
