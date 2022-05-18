HIGH COUNTRY — Residents in Boone and the High Country were treated to a spectacular sight Sunday night, May 15, when the moon turned red.

A total lunar eclipse took place that evening across the world. In Boone, local photographer Rob Moore took breathtaking photos of the eclipse.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue, according to NASA.

Livestreams and more information about the lunar eclipse can be found at moon.nasa.gov/news/173/livestream-the-eclipse/.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.