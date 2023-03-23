BLOWING ROCK - Experience magic up close and personal at the VIP Magic Parlor at Chetola Resort.
An extraordinary evening of magic at the intimate VIP Magic Parlor featuring entertainer and magician Lyndy Phillips visits Chetola Resort on April 8. This unique experience offers a rare opportunity to witness the art of magic up close and personal.
Held in a cozy and intimate room at Chetola Resort, located at 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, the show will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The VIP Magic Parlor is an intimate magic show that provides an up-close and personal experience that is unparalleled. Audiences will be able to witness every detail of the magic, and the performance will be tailored to the small setting to create a truly unique and unforgettable experience.
With stunning sleight of hand and a touch of humor, Lyndy Phillips will take you on a magical journey that will leave you wondering how he did it. The show is perfect for date night, friend’s night out, and guests staying at Chetola Resort who want to experience the wonder of magic in a more personal way.
“The intimate setting of our show allows for a deeper connection between the magician and the audience,” said Phillips. “I am excited to perform for such an intimate crowd, and I am sure that the experience will be unforgettable for all.”
Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic up close and personal. Get your tickets today before they’re gone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.