WARRENSVILLE — Ashe County Middle School offered a new opportunity for the community that brought loads of good cheer to this unusual Christmas season.
The “Making Spiritss Bright Light Show” was held the first three weekends of December on the campus of Ashe County Middle School.
Making Spirits Bright was a drive-through light show featuring more than 30,000 LED Christmas lights, numerous outdoor inflatables and other decorations provided from individuals and businesses throughout the county.
With monetary contributions from local businesses, the middle school was able to light up much of the campus as patrons drove through to view the various exhibits.
Community members, students (from various schools) and staff worked together over the course of four weeks, including weekends, to create a spectacular event.
Several tree farms throughout the county donated over 40 Christmas trees that vastly contributed to the light show in the backyard, a huge hit by all who visited.
Individual donations included a train with 11 cars, a tractor, truck, two cars, hay bales, stars, pallet trees, reindeer, tires of various sizes and numerous strands of lights and extension cords.
Warrensville Fire Department volunteered to direct traffic the first and third weekends with Lansing Fire Department volunteering the second weekend.
Along Northwest School Road several houses were lit up and The Baker’s Addict sold cupcakes which was a huge success. Santa Claus and the Grinch both made appearances at the light show as well.
During the course of the three weekends, over 1,100 cars passed through the light show, with approximately $9,000 raised for ACMS and $2,700 for Warrensville and Lansing Fire Departments.
Throughout the course of the event there were many positive comments shared with the staff, fire departments,and on social media. Families were so appreciative hoping this will become an annual event for our county.
One individual said, “This is better than Bristol Motor Speedway.”
ACMS would like to thank all who contributed to make the dream possible.
Most of all, they would like to thank all those who visited over the course of the event, and hope that they were able to bring some joy to families in what has been a very difficult year. They have already begun to plan for next year’s event, hoping to make spirits even brighter in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.