The fifth annual Marathon Jam was scheduled for Saturday, May 9, but the 12-hour jam session has become another casualty of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
While the event itself will have to wait until 2021, the New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association, which runs the event, has still done its part to raise money for a worthy cause.
According to Surviving Spouse Representative and Personal Affairs Committee Chairman Barbara Sears, the group raised $2,600 to donate to Fisher Houses at Fort Bragg and Camp Lejune. According to marathonjam.org, Fisher Houses provide warm beds, hot meals and safe spaces for families of soldiers and veterans, so they can focus on healing.
While the jam usually raises about $5,000, Sears said it was still nice to do something to help those who need it.
“What we are is veterans who are still serving,” Sears said.
Sears said the money came from member donations, a USAA and grant and the group’s treasury matching donations. The group also partners with the Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild, who donates full-sized quilts to veterans.
Sears said the plan is to continue with the jam in 2021, and continue to work and help veterans who need it.
