JEFFERSON — On May 7, the Museum of Ashe County History will be hosting their "Spring Fling," full of fun activities for the family and more.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Museum will open its grounds for a free recipe tasting, a bouncy house, children's games, face painting, farm animals, a book sale, music, raffles and more.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (336) 846-1904.
The Museum of Ashe County History is located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson.
