WEST JEFFERSON - The West Jefferson Lions Club members are busy coordinating plans for the 2022 Holiday Parade. The parade will be held Nov. 19 beginning at 3 p.m. on South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Holiday Traditions.” It is sponsored by Parker Tie Company and the Town of West Jefferson and coordinated by the West Jefferson Lions Club. “All interested groups are encouraged to get their floats decorated and come have fun downtown West Jefferson,” stated parade chair and Lion, Rozie Bolac. Like years before, this year’s parade will conclude with the lighting of the downtown retail district and marks the beginning of the Christmas season.
The Ashe County High School Husky Vanguard Band has been invited to perform along the parade route. Other bands included this year are North Wilkes, Avery, Alleghany, and Watauga County High School bands. As in the past, we hope many civic clubs, dance teams, churches, fire and rescue departments, and horse owners will be participating in the parade. This year we ask the ALL entries be decorated for the season if they plan on being in the parade. Also, all car clubs are limited to 5 cars and those will need to be decorated.
Entry forms are available now at the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, West Jefferson Town Hall, and Parker Tie Company. As always, prizes will be awarded in several categories.
The West Jefferson Lions Club helps with college scholarships, feeding school children, providing school supplies and always offering help for individuals in need of eye care, helping hundreds of people annually.
If you have any questions about the parade, call Rozie Bolac at (336) 877-6003 or Gwynita Steele at (336) 977-4587.
