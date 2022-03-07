JEFFERSON — An Extension Master Gardener Information and Orientation Session will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Agriculture Service Center Conference Room. There is no charge to attend the orientation, however if you wish to participate in the program there will be a registration fee of $130.00.
The Ashe County Master Gardener program, like similar county programs throughout the state, is affiliated with North Carolina Cooperative Extension (NCCE). Through its county offices, Cooperative Extension provides educational programs and services for home gardeners. The Master Gardener Program supports those efforts by recruiting and training volunteers to help provide reliable horticultural information to the residents of Ashe County.
The program operates under North Carolina Cooperative Extension organizational policies to provide unbiased, research-based horticultural information. An Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator oversees the program. Through its volunteers, the Master Gardener Program extends horticultural education to an ever-increasing gardening audience and provides a visible and viable way to meet the public demand for horticultural information.
The Ashe County program will follow the state guidelines while tailoring its program to the unique conditions of mountain gardening. Any resident of Ashe County may apply to the program. The Horticulture Agent selects a limited number of applicants into the program each year. This year the number will be limited to 16. All applications and information obtained during the application process are confidential and the privacy of the applicants is respected. Selection is based on the volunteer needs of the program and on the qualifications of applicants. Key factors include:
- Previous volunteer experience
- Communication skills
- Ability and desire to learn
- Interest in helping people
- Willingness to provide unbiased, research-based information
- Willingness to operate in a team atmosphere
- Gardening experience and expertise (not required)
NC Cooperative Extension encourages all who are interested in participating in the Master Gardener program to attend this information session. Applications for the Master Gardener training will be available at the information session. The application period will be open from April 6 to 27, 2022. Classes will begin on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The program will then be held every Wednesday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for 11-13 weeks.
For more information contact Blake Williams, Program Assistant, Horticulture with the NC Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center at (336) 846-5850.
