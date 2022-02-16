Matilda Jane Clothing will be accepting donations that will allow The Nest Alliance to provide a pair of pajamas to kids with every $10 donation.
The program works with a purpose to bring happiness to the lives of customers they adore and to spread the love to others as far as they can reach.
To donate, Venmo Rebecca Eldreth @Rebecca-Eldreth or donate through Paypal @RLEldreth@gmail.com.
The NEST Alliance is a Christ-centered ministry that focuses on bringing children in to the Nurturing, Establishing, Securing and Trusting love of God. The alliance seeks to provide a place of refuge and hope to children and their families-whether biological, foster, or adoptive. The NEST Alliance is a children’s alliance of people who will give of their talents, gifts, and abilities to meet the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual needs of the children they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.