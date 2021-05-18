WEST JEFFERSON — The Medical Missions Ministry of Ashe held its annual golf tournament at Mountain Aire Golf Course on Saturday, May 15.
The MMMA is nonprofit and its mission is to seek opportunities to make a difference in the lives of people locally and abroad.
Despite the pandemic, they were able to hold the tournament which is their largest fundraiser of the year. The funds will be utilized for local and international missions.
Their mission, heart and focus is to seek opportunities to make a difference in the lives of people locally and abroad. They accomplish this with medical and ministry missions efforts that will improve their health, their daily life and their spiritual walk with God.
For more information on the MMMA, visit http://www.mmmashe.com/home.html or email info@mmmashe.com.
