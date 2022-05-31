JEFFERSON — Hundreds of community members gathered on the grounds of Ashelawn on Sunday, May 29, for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony, put on by Badgers Funeral Service.
The event was hosted by the staff of Badger Funeral Homes and Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens and featured an afternoon of prayer and reflection honoring America’s fallen service members. The event featured an honor guard made up of local veterans, a 21-gun salute and a live performance of the national anthem.
Students from the ACHS JROTC walked the paths with flags, making sure to recognize those who fought for our freedom.
In preparation for the event, flowers and flags were placed on the graves of veterans. Flags were provided by the Ashe County Lion’s Club. A special thanks was given to Josh Roten from Badgers for his hard work and readiness for the event.
Recent graduate Cadet Capt. Kaden Burgess opened the ceremony with a prayer, followed by Mason Carpenter recalling the events that lead to this national holiday. Brenna Maloney then sang the national anthem and a list of fallen heroes who resided in Ashe County.
Guest speaker Barbara Sears, widow of soldier Scott Sears then shared her story with the crowd.
“When I was a child in Panama City, Panama, my father was in the state department,” said Sears. “We were American citizens. I chatted away in Spanish my friends as we rode bicycles and doing the same things children do in this country. At the time, the US controlled the canal zone and therefore the canal zone was home to military bases, families and American schools. I attended school in the canal zone. I played patriotic music which was leftover from my father’s days in WWII when he was in special services. I’d march around feeling the excitement of the music and feeling proud to be an American even though I’d had no recollection of living in the country. I had been a child patriot for many years.
“My patriotism got an extra shot of adrenaline when I married then Commander Scott Sears. The next 20 years were filled with military ceremonies, military bands, cannon volleys, gun salutes, uniforms and flags. When he died of the neuromuscular disease in 2011, I experienced the ultimate show of patriotism. His burial at Arlington Cemetery was complete with a horse-drawn caisson the Navy Band and a multiple gun salute.
“Memorial Day is not a celebration. It is a solemn day a day to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our right to assemble here, to speak freely, choose our government officials, go anywhere we wish all the right spelled out for us in the Declaration of Independence the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. On this day of remembrance, there are statistics stating how many died in each of the wars. These people are not numbers, nor names on a black granite. They were people like you and I who believed that what they left at home was worth defending, even if it meant losing their lives.”
The ceremony ended with a gun salute, the playing of taps and flowers being spread across the pond by JROTC members.
