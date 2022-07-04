WARRENSVILLE — Rev. Dr. Michael Kurtz is planning to return to the Warrensville United Methodist Charge as a retired, part-time minister. The Warrensville Charge recommended Kurtz for the ministry in the early 1980s.
Dr. Kurtz is a native of Ashe County. He graduated from Ashe Central High School in 1973. He graduated from Lees McRae Junior College in 1975 and he earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University in 1977.
Kurtz taught and coached at Northwest Ashe High School from 1977 until 1981. He began his ministerial career attending Duke Divinity School where he earned his Master of Divinity degree in 1984. He became a deacon in the United Methodist Church in 1984 and was ordained as an elder in 1986. He earned his Doctor of Ministry from Eastern Baptist College in 1984.
Kurtz married Karen Christy in 1981 and they have tow children, Joshua and Anna. Josh and his wife, Tara, have two children, Wesley and Micah.
Dr. Kurtz has served six churches in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist from 1984 until 2022: Fairview UMC in Thomasville, Mitchell’s Grove UMC in High Point, Milford Hills UMC in Salisbury, Forest Hill UMC in Concord, Oak Ridge UMC in Oak Ridge and Francis Asbury UMC in Candler.
“I count this retired appointment to Clifton, Smethport and Warrensville as an incredible blessing. This brings the ministry full circle, having come into ordained ministry through the Warrensville Charge. I love Ashe County — the place and the people. I have always hoped to come back to my roots, the place where I was raised and this appointment enables this to happen. I look forward to seeing how God works through our ministry together in and through Clifton, Smethport and Warrensville congregations,” Kurtz said.
Members of the Warrensville Charge as well as others who know and respect Michael look forward to his return.
Beginning July 10, Sunday services will be held at Smethport UMC at 9 a.m., Clifton UMC at 10 a.m. and Warrensville UMC at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.