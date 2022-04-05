LANSING — The Greater Lansing Area Development has giving out a Beautification Award since 2020. This award is gifted to help build a sense of pride in the Lansing community by encouraging residents and business owners to make Lansing look exceptionally attractive and feel like a more beautiful place to live, work, shop and play.
On April 2, GLAD presented Molley Chomper Hard Cider with the award after recent renovations.
Molley Chomper has been around since 2015 after it was opened by owners Tim and Kate Arscott. In April 2021, the establishment began renovating for a more modern and open look.
“We got done renovating in October of 2021,” said Kate Arscott. “We were still doing production and wholesale during the renovation, but our storefront was not open. We officially started our retail in 2017 and hired a few staff to run our store.”
The Arscott’s moved to Ashe County in 2012 after purchasing a farm in Lansing in 2011. There, they have over 100 apple trees and they use those to make their ciders. They also use other sources, such as a lavender farm in Lansing to produce their goods.
When moving to Ashe County, the couple had hopes of opening the establishment when New River Winery was going out of business.
“We liked the idea of the winery, but cider was our main interest,” said Tim Arscott.
The Arscotts, along with their staff, were more than pleased with the award gifted by GLAD.
“We’re thrilled to finally be open after our renovations and COVID-19,” said Arscott.
The award is gifted to those who have contributed to fostering a sense of pride in their community by creating/maintaining an attractive store front or residence.
Types of beautification efforts may include litter/large item clean-ups, landscape plantings, hanging baskets, planters, murals, interpretive signage, window displays, attractive additions, decks, paint schemes, shutters or any other features that add color and vibrancy.
The award was previously given to Old Orchard Creek General Store and will be given every six months of the year.
Molley Chomper Hard Cider is located at 165 Piney Creek Road in Lansing. For more information about Molley Chomper and for store hours, visit www.molleychomper.com.
