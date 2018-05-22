The Ashe County Middle School Career Day event was held May 8 with more than 100 representatives from more than 50 businesses and organizations attending to help students learn more about available career opportunities in the area. Students were able to learn about a variety of careers from a banker to a flight nurse.
Business and organization exhibitors spent the day with students as classes rotated through the gymnasium. Several vendors were also available outside for students to visit and learn more about the possible careers in fire and rescue as well as the Wings Air Rescue helicopter. The helicopter flew in and landed on the track at the school shortly after the Career Fair started.
Every student at Ashe County Middle School as well as all of the sixth graders across the county attended the event to learn about careers they might want to pursue. All students were asked to interview at least two business vendors to learn about the job as well as the education requirements for that position.
“We really appreciate the support from our community businesses. They are truly wonderful and are always willing to take time out of their busy schedules to come and support this event,” ACMS Career and Technical Facilitator Mandy Lovell said. “The importance of Career Day extends beyond the regular school day by helping promote higher education and career awareness among our middle grade students. So many people came together to help organize and plan this event. I want to say a huge thank you to all who helped make the 2018 Career Day such a success.”
Local law enforcement, local government employees and representatives from several local banks, businesses, agencies and industries also attended. Program representatives from Appalachian State University and Wilkes Community College attended the Career Day to promote higher education and the program offered through their schools. The forensics program from Ashe County High School attended the Career Day as well.
“I am so proud of the businesses who send representatives to talk to the students on Career Day,” Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce said. “It is a wonderful opportunity Ashe County Middle School provides for the students to learn about career options and all that Ashe County offers. It is a very eye-opening day for the students. What a great investment of time to help shape the future of our next generation.”
A luncheon was provided by Ashe County Middle School for all of the businesses, organizations and special guests. Principal Dustin Farmer welcomed all of the guests and let them know how much they were appreciated for taking their valuable time to spend it with the students to teach them about local careers.
Sponsors of the event were Ashe County Schools Career and Technical Education Program and Communities In Schools of Northwest North Carolina. Members of the CASE club from Ashe County Middle School helped serve the guests at lunch, and students also helped set up the gym.
For local businesses who would like to participate in next year’s Career Day, contact Ashe County Middle School at (336) 384-3591 or email mandy.lovell@ashe.k12.nc.us.
